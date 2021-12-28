New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Dolphins (7-7) visit the New Orleans Saints (7-7) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Caesars Superdome and will try to build on a six-game winning streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Saints vs. Dolphins
- Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
Betting Information for Miami vs. New Orleans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Dolphins
-3
37.5
Miami and New Orleans Stats
- The Dolphins rack up 20.4 points per game, the same number the Saints allow.
- The Dolphins average 22.2 fewer yards per game (314.7), than the Saints allow per outing (336.9).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).
- This year the Saints put up just 0.1 more points per game (22.4) than the Dolphins allow (22.3).
- The Saints rack up 37.4 fewer yards per game (311.7) than the Dolphins allow per outing (349.1).
- The Saints have 16 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 21 takeaways.
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,141 yards while completing 69.9% of his passes (211-for-302), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions (152.9 yards per game).
- Myles Gaskin has rushed for a team-leading 580 yards (41.4 YPG) and three touchdowns. He also has 217 receiving yards on 45 catches and four touchdowns.
- Jaylen Waddle has 86 catches (on 114 targets) and leads the team with 849 receiving yards (60.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- This season Jaelan Phillips leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 38 tackles.
- Jerome Baker's 73 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
- Xavien Howard has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 40 tackles and 14 passes defended 14 this season.
Dolphins Injuries: Jakeem Grant Sr.: Questionable (Hamstring), Mike Gesicki: Questionable (Shoulder), Solomon Kindley: Out (Knee), DeVante Parker: Questionable (Hamstring), Ereck Flowers Sr.: Questionable (Ankle), Shaq Lawson: Out (Shoulder)
Saints Impact Players
- Alvin Kamara has taken 184 carries for a team-leading 668 rushing yards (47.7 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for a team-high 348 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
- This season Marquez Callaway has 36 receptions and leads the team with 555 yards (39.6 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
- Marcus Davenport has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 9.0 TFL and 30 tackles.
- Marcus Williams has racked up 69 tackles and two interceptions, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 36 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.
Saints Injuries: Malcom Brown: Questionable (Calf), Nick Easton: Out (Concussion), Marcus Williams: Out (Ankle), Trey Hendrickson: Questionable (Neck), Tre'Quan Smith: Out (Ankle), Andrus Peat: Questionable (Ankle)
