New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs for a first down against the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.

    The Miami Dolphins (7-7) visit the New Orleans Saints (7-7) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Caesars Superdome and will try to build on a six-game winning streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Saints vs. Dolphins

    Betting Information for Miami vs. New Orleans

    Dolphins vs Saints Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Dolphins

    -3

    37.5

    Miami and New Orleans Stats

    • The Dolphins rack up 20.4 points per game, the same number the Saints allow.
    • The Dolphins average 22.2 fewer yards per game (314.7), than the Saints allow per outing (336.9).
    • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).
    • This year the Saints put up just 0.1 more points per game (22.4) than the Dolphins allow (22.3).
    • The Saints rack up 37.4 fewer yards per game (311.7) than the Dolphins allow per outing (349.1).
    • The Saints have 16 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 21 takeaways.

    Dolphins Impact Players

    • Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,141 yards while completing 69.9% of his passes (211-for-302), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions (152.9 yards per game).
    • Myles Gaskin has rushed for a team-leading 580 yards (41.4 YPG) and three touchdowns. He also has 217 receiving yards on 45 catches and four touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Waddle has 86 catches (on 114 targets) and leads the team with 849 receiving yards (60.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • This season Jaelan Phillips leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 38 tackles.
    • Jerome Baker's 73 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
    • Xavien Howard has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 40 tackles and 14 passes defended 14 this season.

    Dolphins Injuries: Jakeem Grant Sr.: Questionable (Hamstring), Mike Gesicki: Questionable (Shoulder), Solomon Kindley: Out (Knee), DeVante Parker: Questionable (Hamstring), Ereck Flowers Sr.: Questionable (Ankle), Shaq Lawson: Out (Shoulder)

    Saints Impact Players

    • Alvin Kamara has taken 184 carries for a team-leading 668 rushing yards (47.7 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for a team-high 348 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
    • This season Marquez Callaway has 36 receptions and leads the team with 555 yards (39.6 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
    • Marcus Davenport has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 9.0 TFL and 30 tackles.
    • Marcus Williams has racked up 69 tackles and two interceptions, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 36 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

    Saints Injuries: Malcom Brown: Questionable (Calf), Nick Easton: Out (Concussion), Marcus Williams: Out (Ankle), Trey Hendrickson: Questionable (Neck), Tre'Quan Smith: Out (Ankle), Andrus Peat: Questionable (Ankle)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

