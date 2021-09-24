The New Orleans Saints (1-1) hit the road to square off against the New England Patriots (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Saints
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
New England and New Orleans Stats
- The Patriots racked up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Saints surrendered (21.1) last year.
- The Patriots collected 327.3 yards per game last year, just 16.4 more than the 310.9 the Saints allowed per contest.
- Last season the Patriots had 19 turnovers, seven fewer than the Saints had takeaways (26).
- The Saints averaged 30.1 points per game last season, eight more than the Patriots gave up (22.1).
- The Saints racked up 22.6 more yards per game (376.4) than the Patriots gave up per contest (353.8) last year.
- The Saints had 17 giveaways last season, while the Patriots had 22 takeaways.
Patriots Impact Players
- Damien Harris ran for 691 yards on 137 attempts (57.6 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago.
- Last year Nelson Agholor was targeted 82 times and recorded 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.
- Matthew Judon put together a solid body of work a year ago, notching six sacks, nine TFL and 50 tackles.
- Adrian Phillips' 2020 campaign saw him total 107 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.
- Last season, J.C. Jackson reeled in nine interceptions and added 40 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Matthew Judon
LB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Adrian Phillips
DB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kyle Van Noy
LB
Throat
Full Participation In Practice
Damien Harris
RB
Finger
Limited Participation In Practice
Trent Brown
OL
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Saints Impact Players
- Last year Taysom Hill racked up 928 passing yards (58 per game) while going 88-for-121 (72.7%) and throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions. He also led his team with 457 rushing yards on 87 carries plus eight rushing TDs.
- Alvin Kamara took 187 attempts for 932 rushing yards a season ago (62.1 per game) and scored 16 touchdowns. He also was the team's leading receiver, with 83 catches for 756 yards and five TDs through the air.
- Cameron Jordan had a strong body of work a year ago, collecting 7.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 51 tackles.
- Demario Davis' 2020 campaign saw him total 119 tackles, 10 TFL, and four sacks.
- Last season Marcus Williams reeled in three interceptions and added 59 tackles and seven passes defended.
Saints Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
P.J. Williams
CB
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Pete Werner
LB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
S
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Tanoh Kpassagnon
DE
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Payton Turner
DE
Elbow
Limited Participation In Practice
Calvin Throckmorton
OL
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Marshon Lattimore
CB
Hand
Limited Participation In Practice
Erik McCoy
OL
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Dolphins
L 17-16
Home
9/19/2021
Jets
W 25-6
Away
9/26/2021
Saints
-
Home
10/3/2021
Buccaneers
-
Home
10/10/2021
Texans
-
Away
10/17/2021
Cowboys
-
Home
Saints Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Green Bay
W 38-3
Home
9/19/2021
Carolina
L 26-7
Away
9/26/2021
New England
-
Away
10/3/2021
New York
-
Home
10/10/2021
Washington
-
Away
10/25/2021
Seattle
-
Away
