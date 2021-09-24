Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (1-1) hit the road to square off against the New England Patriots (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Saints

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium

New England and New Orleans Stats

The Patriots racked up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Saints surrendered (21.1) last year.

The Patriots collected 327.3 yards per game last year, just 16.4 more than the 310.9 the Saints allowed per contest.

Last season the Patriots had 19 turnovers, seven fewer than the Saints had takeaways (26).

The Saints averaged 30.1 points per game last season, eight more than the Patriots gave up (22.1).

The Saints racked up 22.6 more yards per game (376.4) than the Patriots gave up per contest (353.8) last year.

The Saints had 17 giveaways last season, while the Patriots had 22 takeaways.

Patriots Impact Players

Damien Harris ran for 691 yards on 137 attempts (57.6 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago.

Last year Nelson Agholor was targeted 82 times and recorded 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

Matthew Judon put together a solid body of work a year ago, notching six sacks, nine TFL and 50 tackles.

Adrian Phillips' 2020 campaign saw him total 107 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

Last season, J.C. Jackson reeled in nine interceptions and added 40 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Matthew Judon LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Adrian Phillips DB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Kyle Van Noy LB Throat Full Participation In Practice Damien Harris RB Finger Limited Participation In Practice Trent Brown OL Calf Limited Participation In Practice

Saints Impact Players

Last year Taysom Hill racked up 928 passing yards (58 per game) while going 88-for-121 (72.7%) and throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions. He also led his team with 457 rushing yards on 87 carries plus eight rushing TDs.

Alvin Kamara took 187 attempts for 932 rushing yards a season ago (62.1 per game) and scored 16 touchdowns. He also was the team's leading receiver, with 83 catches for 756 yards and five TDs through the air.

Cameron Jordan had a strong body of work a year ago, collecting 7.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 51 tackles.

Demario Davis' 2020 campaign saw him total 119 tackles, 10 TFL, and four sacks.

Last season Marcus Williams reeled in three interceptions and added 59 tackles and seven passes defended.

Saints Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status P.J. Williams CB Back Full Participation In Practice Pete Werner LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S Knee Full Participation In Practice Tanoh Kpassagnon DE Calf Full Participation In Practice Payton Turner DE Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Calvin Throckmorton OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Marshon Lattimore CB Hand Limited Participation In Practice Erik McCoy OL Calf Did Not Participate In Practice

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Dolphins L 17-16 Home 9/19/2021 Jets W 25-6 Away 9/26/2021 Saints - Home 10/3/2021 Buccaneers - Home 10/10/2021 Texans - Away 10/17/2021 Cowboys - Home

Saints Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Green Bay W 38-3 Home 9/19/2021 Carolina L 26-7 Away 9/26/2021 New England - Away 10/3/2021 New York - Home 10/10/2021 Washington - Away 10/25/2021 Seattle - Away

