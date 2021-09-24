September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (1-1) hit the road to square off against the New England Patriots (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Saints

New England and New Orleans Stats

  • The Patriots racked up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Saints surrendered (21.1) last year.
  • The Patriots collected 327.3 yards per game last year, just 16.4 more than the 310.9 the Saints allowed per contest.
  • Last season the Patriots had 19 turnovers, seven fewer than the Saints had takeaways (26).
  • The Saints averaged 30.1 points per game last season, eight more than the Patriots gave up (22.1).
  • The Saints racked up 22.6 more yards per game (376.4) than the Patriots gave up per contest (353.8) last year.
  • The Saints had 17 giveaways last season, while the Patriots had 22 takeaways.

Patriots Impact Players

  • Damien Harris ran for 691 yards on 137 attempts (57.6 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago.
  • Last year Nelson Agholor was targeted 82 times and recorded 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.
  • Matthew Judon put together a solid body of work a year ago, notching six sacks, nine TFL and 50 tackles.
  • Adrian Phillips' 2020 campaign saw him total 107 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.
  • Last season, J.C. Jackson reeled in nine interceptions and added 40 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Matthew Judon

LB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Adrian Phillips

DB

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Kyle Van Noy

LB

Throat

Full Participation In Practice

Damien Harris

RB

Finger

Limited Participation In Practice

Trent Brown

OL

Calf

Limited Participation In Practice

Saints Impact Players

  • Last year Taysom Hill racked up 928 passing yards (58 per game) while going 88-for-121 (72.7%) and throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions. He also led his team with 457 rushing yards on 87 carries plus eight rushing TDs.
  • Alvin Kamara took 187 attempts for 932 rushing yards a season ago (62.1 per game) and scored 16 touchdowns. He also was the team's leading receiver, with 83 catches for 756 yards and five TDs through the air.
  • Cameron Jordan had a strong body of work a year ago, collecting 7.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 51 tackles.
  • Demario Davis' 2020 campaign saw him total 119 tackles, 10 TFL, and four sacks.
  • Last season Marcus Williams reeled in three interceptions and added 59 tackles and seven passes defended.

Saints Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

P.J. Williams

CB

Back

Full Participation In Practice

Pete Werner

LB

Hamstring

Full Participation In Practice

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

S

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Tanoh Kpassagnon

DE

Calf

Full Participation In Practice

Payton Turner

DE

Elbow

Limited Participation In Practice

Calvin Throckmorton

OL

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Marshon Lattimore

CB

Hand

Limited Participation In Practice

Erik McCoy

OL

Calf

Did Not Participate In Practice

Patriots Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Dolphins

L 17-16

Home

9/19/2021

Jets

W 25-6

Away

9/26/2021

Saints

-

Home

10/3/2021

Buccaneers

-

Home

10/10/2021

Texans

-

Away

10/17/2021

Cowboys

-

Home

Saints Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Green Bay

W 38-3

Home

9/19/2021

Carolina

L 26-7

Away

9/26/2021

New England

-

Away

10/3/2021

New York

-

Home

10/10/2021

Washington

-

Away

10/25/2021

Seattle

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15958756
Field Hockey

How to Watch Boston College at North Carolina in NCAA Field Hockey

5 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos safety Mathias Bertram (31) and Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Earnest Crownover (24) in action during the game between the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) catches a pass in th end zone for two point conversion against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Towson vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

8 minutes ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rushes past Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the second half at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 026
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

8 minutes ago
Colorado State Rams quarterback Patrick O'Brien (12) looks to make a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Canvas Stadium. 110520 Csuvwyfb 08 Bb
NCAA Football

Colorado State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

8 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

8 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) gestures to the fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

9 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy