The New York Giants (0-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Saints vs. Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
Betting Information for New Orleans vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saints
-7
42
New Orleans and New York Stats
- This year, the Saints score just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Giants allow (24.7).
- The Saints collect 140.3 fewer yards per game (234.0) than the Giants allow per matchup (374.3).
- The Saints have turned the ball over two times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (3).
- The Giants rack up 4.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Saints surrender (14.0).
- The Giants rack up 46.3 more yards per game (350.3) than the Saints give up (304.0).
- The Giants have two giveaways this season, while the Saints have seven takeaways.
Saints Impact Players
- Jameis Winston has recorded 387 passing yards (129.0 per game) while connecting on 38 of 63 throws (60.3%), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 60 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 20.0 per game.
- Alvin Kamara has taken 52 attempts for a team-high 177 rushing yards (59.0 YPG). He's also caught 10 passes for 62 yards with two touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Deonte Harris has six catches (seven targets) and paces his team with 112 receiving yards (37.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Tanoh Kpassagnon has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and four tackles.
- This season Demario Davis has collected 24 tackles and 3.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- Malcolm Jenkins has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 16 tackles and two passes defended three this season.
Saints Injuries: Marshon Lattimore: Out (Hamstring), Jared Cook: Out (Groin), Michael Thomas: Out (Ankle), Marcus Davenport: Out (Elbow), Andrus Peat: Out (Ankle), Chase Hansen: Questionable (Hip), Jackrabbit Jenkins: Out (Shoulder)
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones has thrown for 782 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (260.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 23 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
- Sterling Shepard has hauled in 18 catches for 223 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 74.3 receiving yards per game.
- Azeez Ojulari has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and seven tackles.
- Logan Ryan has racked up 25 tackles and 1.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- James Bradberry has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 15 tackles and three passes defended three this season.
Giants Injuries: Julian Love: Questionable (Knee), Jabrill Peppers: Out (Ankle)
