October 1, 2021
How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (0-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Saints vs. Giants

Saints vs Giants Betting Information

Saints

-7

42

New Orleans and New York Stats

  • This year, the Saints score just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Giants allow (24.7).
  • The Saints collect 140.3 fewer yards per game (234.0) than the Giants allow per matchup (374.3).
  • The Saints have turned the ball over two times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (3).
  • The Giants rack up 4.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Saints surrender (14.0).
  • The Giants rack up 46.3 more yards per game (350.3) than the Saints give up (304.0).
  • The Giants have two giveaways this season, while the Saints have seven takeaways.

Saints Impact Players

  • Jameis Winston has recorded 387 passing yards (129.0 per game) while connecting on 38 of 63 throws (60.3%), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 60 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 20.0 per game.
  • Alvin Kamara has taken 52 attempts for a team-high 177 rushing yards (59.0 YPG). He's also caught 10 passes for 62 yards with two touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
  • Deonte Harris has six catches (seven targets) and paces his team with 112 receiving yards (37.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Tanoh Kpassagnon has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and four tackles.
  • This season Demario Davis has collected 24 tackles and 3.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
  • Malcolm Jenkins has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 16 tackles and two passes defended three this season.

Saints Injuries: Marshon Lattimore: Out (Hamstring), Jared Cook: Out (Groin), Michael Thomas: Out (Ankle), Marcus Davenport: Out (Elbow), Andrus Peat: Out (Ankle), Chase Hansen: Questionable (Hip), Jackrabbit Jenkins: Out (Shoulder)

Giants Impact Players

  • Daniel Jones has thrown for 782 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (260.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 23 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Sterling Shepard has hauled in 18 catches for 223 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 74.3 receiving yards per game.
  • Azeez Ojulari has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and seven tackles.
  • Logan Ryan has racked up 25 tackles and 1.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
  • James Bradberry has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 15 tackles and three passes defended three this season.

Giants Injuries: Julian Love: Questionable (Knee), Jabrill Peppers: Out (Ankle)

How To Watch

October
3
2021

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints

TV CHANNEL: FOX
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
