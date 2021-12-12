How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Jets (3-9) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jets vs. Saints
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
New Orleans and New York Stats
- This year, the Saints put up 7.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Jets give up (30.6).
- The Saints collect 79.5 fewer yards per game (317.3), than the Jets allow per contest (396.8).
- The Saints have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- The Jets rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Saints surrender (23).
- The Jets average just 19.5 fewer yards per game (327) than the Saints give up (346.5).
- This season the Jets have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the Saints' takeaways (17).
Saints Impact Players
- Trevor Siemian has put up 1,083 passing yards (90.3 per game) with a 57.2% completion percentage (99-for-173) while tossing nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Alvin Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-high 530 rushing yards (44.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for 310 yards with four touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Marquez Callaway has been targeted 55 times and has 28 catches, leading his team with 409 yards (34.1 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.
- Marcus Davenport has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 26 tackles.
- Demario Davis' 80 tackles, 11 TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 30 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.
Saints Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Kaden Elliss
LB
Hamstring
Out
Pete Werner
LB
Elbow
Out
Ryan Ramczyk
OT
Knee
Out
Taysom Hill
QB
Finger
Full Participation In Practice
Alvin Kamara
RB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Terron Armstead
OT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Marcus Davenport
DE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Jets Impact Players
- This campaign, Zach Wilson has racked up 1,539 passing yards (128.3 per game) while connecting on 141 of 243 passes (58%), with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- Tevin Coleman has rushed for a team-leading 243 yards on 57 carries (20.3 yards per game).
- This season Jamison Crowder has 42 receptions and leads the team with 372 yards (31 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- This season John Franklin-Myers leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL, 29 tackles, and one interception.
- C.J. Mosley's 101 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Ashtyn Davis has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 46 tackles and two passes defended.
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tevin Coleman
RB
Concussion
Out
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
OL
Ankle
Questionable
Sheldon Rankins
DT
Knee
Questionable
John Franklin-Myers
DT
Hip
Questionable
Ryan Griffin
TE
Knee
Questionable
C.J. Mosley
LB
Back
Questionable
Trevon Wesco
TE
Ankle
Out
Michael Carter II
CB
Concussion
Out
Zach Wilson
QB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Hamsah Nasirildeen
LB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Saints Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Eagles
L 40-29
Away
11/25/2021
Bills
L 31-6
Home
12/2/2021
Cowboys
L 27-17
Home
12/12/2021
Jets
-
Away
12/19/2021
Buccaneers
-
Away
12/27/2021
Dolphins
-
Home
1/2/2022
Panthers
-
Home
Jets Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Miami
L 24-17
Home
11/28/2021
Houston
W 21-14
Away
12/5/2021
Philadelphia
L 33-18
Home
12/12/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
12/19/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/26/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
1/2/2022
Tampa Bay
-
Home
