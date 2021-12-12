Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) warms up before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Jets (3-9) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Saints

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: MetLife Stadium

New Orleans and New York Stats

This year, the Saints put up 7.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Jets give up (30.6).

The Saints collect 79.5 fewer yards per game (317.3), than the Jets allow per contest (396.8).

The Saints have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (9) this season.

The Jets rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Saints surrender (23).

The Jets average just 19.5 fewer yards per game (327) than the Saints give up (346.5).

This season the Jets have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the Saints' takeaways (17).

Saints Impact Players

Trevor Siemian has put up 1,083 passing yards (90.3 per game) with a 57.2% completion percentage (99-for-173) while tossing nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Alvin Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-high 530 rushing yards (44.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for 310 yards with four touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Marquez Callaway has been targeted 55 times and has 28 catches, leading his team with 409 yards (34.1 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.

Marcus Davenport has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 26 tackles.

Demario Davis' 80 tackles, 11 TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 30 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

Saints Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR Hamstring Questionable Kaden Elliss LB Hamstring Out Pete Werner LB Elbow Out Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Out Taysom Hill QB Finger Full Participation In Practice Alvin Kamara RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Davenport DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Jets Impact Players

This campaign, Zach Wilson has racked up 1,539 passing yards (128.3 per game) while connecting on 141 of 243 passes (58%), with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Tevin Coleman has rushed for a team-leading 243 yards on 57 carries (20.3 yards per game).

This season Jamison Crowder has 42 receptions and leads the team with 372 yards (31 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

This season John Franklin-Myers leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL, 29 tackles, and one interception.

C.J. Mosley's 101 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Ashtyn Davis has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 46 tackles and two passes defended.

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tevin Coleman RB Concussion Out Laurent Duvernay-Tardif OL Ankle Questionable Sheldon Rankins DT Knee Questionable John Franklin-Myers DT Hip Questionable Ryan Griffin TE Knee Questionable C.J. Mosley LB Back Questionable Trevon Wesco TE Ankle Out Michael Carter II CB Concussion Out Zach Wilson QB Knee Full Participation In Practice Hamsah Nasirildeen LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Saints Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Eagles L 40-29 Away 11/25/2021 Bills L 31-6 Home 12/2/2021 Cowboys L 27-17 Home 12/12/2021 Jets - Away 12/19/2021 Buccaneers - Away 12/27/2021 Dolphins - Home 1/2/2022 Panthers - Home

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Miami L 24-17 Home 11/28/2021 Houston W 21-14 Away 12/5/2021 Philadelphia L 33-18 Home 12/12/2021 New Orleans - Home 12/19/2021 Miami - Away 12/26/2021 Jacksonville - Home 1/2/2022 Tampa Bay - Home

