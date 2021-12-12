Skip to main content
    How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) warms up before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Jets (3-9) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jets vs. Saints

    New Orleans and New York Stats

    • This year, the Saints put up 7.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Jets give up (30.6).
    • The Saints collect 79.5 fewer yards per game (317.3), than the Jets allow per contest (396.8).
    • The Saints have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
    • The Jets rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Saints surrender (23).
    • The Jets average just 19.5 fewer yards per game (327) than the Saints give up (346.5).
    • This season the Jets have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the Saints' takeaways (17).

    Saints Impact Players

    • Trevor Siemian has put up 1,083 passing yards (90.3 per game) with a 57.2% completion percentage (99-for-173) while tossing nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
    • Alvin Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-high 530 rushing yards (44.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for 310 yards with four touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Marquez Callaway has been targeted 55 times and has 28 catches, leading his team with 409 yards (34.1 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.
    • Marcus Davenport has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 26 tackles.
    • Demario Davis' 80 tackles, 11 TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 30 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

    Saints Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Lil'Jordan Humphrey

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Kaden Elliss

    LB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Pete Werner

    LB

    Elbow

    Out

    Ryan Ramczyk

    OT

    Knee

    Out

    Taysom Hill

    QB

    Finger

    Full Participation In Practice

    Alvin Kamara

    RB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Terron Armstead

    OT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Marcus Davenport

    DE

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jets Impact Players

    • This campaign, Zach Wilson has racked up 1,539 passing yards (128.3 per game) while connecting on 141 of 243 passes (58%), with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
    • Tevin Coleman has rushed for a team-leading 243 yards on 57 carries (20.3 yards per game).
    • This season Jamison Crowder has 42 receptions and leads the team with 372 yards (31 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • This season John Franklin-Myers leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL, 29 tackles, and one interception.
    • C.J. Mosley's 101 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Ashtyn Davis has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 46 tackles and two passes defended.

    Jets Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tevin Coleman

    RB

    Concussion

    Out

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

    OL

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Sheldon Rankins

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    John Franklin-Myers

    DT

    Hip

    Questionable

    Ryan Griffin

    TE

    Knee

    Questionable

    C.J. Mosley

    LB

    Back

    Questionable

    Trevon Wesco

    TE

    Ankle

    Out

    Michael Carter II

    CB

    Concussion

    Out

    Zach Wilson

    QB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Hamsah Nasirildeen

    LB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Saints Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Eagles

    L 40-29

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Bills

    L 31-6

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Cowboys

    L 27-17

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Jets

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Buccaneers

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Dolphins

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Panthers

    -

    Home

    Jets Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Miami

    L 24-17

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Houston

    W 21-14

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Philadelphia

    L 33-18

    Home

    12/12/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    New Orleans Saints at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

