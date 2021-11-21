Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates following the win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (5-4) hit the road to match up against the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 21, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Saints

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia and New Orleans Stats

The Eagles score 25.7 points per game, 5.9 more than the Saints surrender per outing (19.8).

The Eagles average 350.1 yards per game, just 12.3 more than the 337.8 the Saints give up per contest.

The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.

This season the Saints rack up just 1.6 more points per game (24.7) than the Eagles allow (23.1).

The Saints rack up 321.1 yards per game, 29.5 fewer yards than the 350.6 the Eagles give up.

The Saints have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Eagles have forced turnovers (9).

Eagles Impact Players

This year Jalen Hurts has accumulated 2,159 passing yards (215.9 yards per game) while completing 62.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 549 rushing yards on 96 attempts (plus five scores), averaging 54.9 YPG.

Devonta Smith has hauled in 42 passes for a team-high 603 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 60.3 receiving yards per game.

This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 45 tackles.

Alex Singleton's 77 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Darius Slay has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Derek Barnett DE Neck Out Davion Taylor LB Knee Questionable Dallas Goedert TE Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Rodney McLeod S Knee Limited Participation In Practice Shaun Bradley LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Howard RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Saints Impact Players

Trevor Siemian has passed for 706 yards (60-of-104), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions (78.4 yards per game).

Alvin Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 530 yards on 146 attempts (58.9 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 34.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards and four touchdowns.

Deonte Harris has 24 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 407 receiving yards (45.2 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Marcus Davenport has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding six TFL and 16 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Demario Davis has racked up 65 tackles, 10 TFL, and three sacks and leads the team in tackles.

This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 15 tackles and five passes defended.

Saints Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Alvin Kamara RB Knee Out Tanoh Kpassagnon DE Ankle Out Malcolm Roach DT Knee Out Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Out Terron Armstead OT Knee Out Taysom Hill QB Foot Questionable Ty Montgomery WR Hand Out

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Lions W 44-6 Away 11/7/2021 Chargers L 27-24 Home 11/14/2021 Broncos W 30-13 Away 11/21/2021 Saints - Home 11/28/2021 Giants - Away 12/5/2021 Jets - Away 12/19/2021 Washington - Home

Saints Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Tampa Bay W 36-27 Home 11/7/2021 Atlanta L 27-25 Home 11/14/2021 Tennessee L 23-21 Away 11/21/2021 Philadelphia - Away 11/25/2021 Buffalo - Home 12/2/2021 Dallas - Home 12/12/2021 New York - Away

Regional restrictions apply.