How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Saints (5-4) hit the road to match up against the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 21, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Saints
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia and New Orleans Stats
- The Eagles score 25.7 points per game, 5.9 more than the Saints surrender per outing (19.8).
- The Eagles average 350.1 yards per game, just 12.3 more than the 337.8 the Saints give up per contest.
- The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.
- This season the Saints rack up just 1.6 more points per game (24.7) than the Eagles allow (23.1).
- The Saints rack up 321.1 yards per game, 29.5 fewer yards than the 350.6 the Eagles give up.
- The Saints have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Eagles have forced turnovers (9).
Eagles Impact Players
- This year Jalen Hurts has accumulated 2,159 passing yards (215.9 yards per game) while completing 62.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 549 rushing yards on 96 attempts (plus five scores), averaging 54.9 YPG.
- Devonta Smith has hauled in 42 passes for a team-high 603 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 60.3 receiving yards per game.
- This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 45 tackles.
- Alex Singleton's 77 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Darius Slay has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Derek Barnett
DE
Neck
Out
Davion Taylor
LB
Knee
Questionable
Dallas Goedert
TE
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rodney McLeod
S
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Shaun Bradley
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Jordan Howard
RB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Saints Impact Players
- Trevor Siemian has passed for 706 yards (60-of-104), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions (78.4 yards per game).
- Alvin Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 530 yards on 146 attempts (58.9 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 34.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards and four touchdowns.
- Deonte Harris has 24 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 407 receiving yards (45.2 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Marcus Davenport has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding six TFL and 16 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Demario Davis has racked up 65 tackles, 10 TFL, and three sacks and leads the team in tackles.
- This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 15 tackles and five passes defended.
Saints Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Alvin Kamara
RB
Knee
Out
Tanoh Kpassagnon
DE
Ankle
Out
Malcolm Roach
DT
Knee
Out
Ryan Ramczyk
OT
Knee
Out
Terron Armstead
OT
Knee
Out
Taysom Hill
QB
Foot
Questionable
Ty Montgomery
WR
Hand
Out
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Lions
W 44-6
Away
11/7/2021
Chargers
L 27-24
Home
11/14/2021
Broncos
W 30-13
Away
11/21/2021
Saints
-
Home
11/28/2021
Giants
-
Away
12/5/2021
Jets
-
Away
12/19/2021
Washington
-
Home
Saints Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Tampa Bay
W 36-27
Home
11/7/2021
Atlanta
L 27-25
Home
11/14/2021
Tennessee
L 23-21
Away
11/21/2021
Philadelphia
-
Away
11/25/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
12/2/2021
Dallas
-
Home
12/12/2021
New York
-
Away
