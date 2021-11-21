Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates following the win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Saints (5-4) hit the road to match up against the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 21, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Eagles vs. Saints

    Philadelphia and New Orleans Stats

    • The Eagles score 25.7 points per game, 5.9 more than the Saints surrender per outing (19.8).
    • The Eagles average 350.1 yards per game, just 12.3 more than the 337.8 the Saints give up per contest.
    • The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.
    • This season the Saints rack up just 1.6 more points per game (24.7) than the Eagles allow (23.1).
    • The Saints rack up 321.1 yards per game, 29.5 fewer yards than the 350.6 the Eagles give up.
    • The Saints have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Eagles have forced turnovers (9).

    Eagles Impact Players

    • This year Jalen Hurts has accumulated 2,159 passing yards (215.9 yards per game) while completing 62.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 549 rushing yards on 96 attempts (plus five scores), averaging 54.9 YPG.
    • Devonta Smith has hauled in 42 passes for a team-high 603 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 60.3 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 45 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton's 77 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Darius Slay has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended.

    Eagles Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Derek Barnett

    DE

    Neck

    Out

    Davion Taylor

    LB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Dallas Goedert

    TE

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rodney McLeod

    S

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Shaun Bradley

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jordan Howard

    RB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Saints Impact Players

    • Trevor Siemian has passed for 706 yards (60-of-104), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions (78.4 yards per game).
    • Alvin Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 530 yards on 146 attempts (58.9 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 34.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards and four touchdowns.
    • Deonte Harris has 24 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 407 receiving yards (45.2 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Marcus Davenport has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding six TFL and 16 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Demario Davis has racked up 65 tackles, 10 TFL, and three sacks and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 15 tackles and five passes defended.

    Saints Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Alvin Kamara

    RB

    Knee

    Out

    Tanoh Kpassagnon

    DE

    Ankle

    Out

    Malcolm Roach

    DT

    Knee

    Out

    Ryan Ramczyk

    OT

    Knee

    Out

    Terron Armstead

    OT

    Knee

    Out

    Taysom Hill

    QB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Ty Montgomery

    WR

    Hand

    Out

    Eagles Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Lions

    W 44-6

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Chargers

    L 27-24

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Broncos

    W 30-13

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Saints

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Giants

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jets

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    Saints Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Tampa Bay

    W 36-27

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Atlanta

    L 27-25

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Tennessee

    L 23-21

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

