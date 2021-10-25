New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) gestures after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) gestures after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Saints (3-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) square off at Lumen Field on Monday, October 25, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Seahawks vs. Saints

    New Orleans and Seattle Stats

    • The Saints average 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per contest the Seahawks allow.
    • The Saints rack up 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks allow per contest (433.2).
    • The Saints have five giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have six takeaways.
    • The Seahawks rack up 23.3 points per game, 5.1 more than the Saints allow (18.2).
    • The Seahawks average just 10.0 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Saints allow (354.0).
    • The Seahawks have four giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.

    Saints Impact Players

    • Jameis Winston has thrown for 892 yards (70-for-116), with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions (178.4 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 20 times for a team-high 86 yards and one touchdown, averaging 17.2 yards per game.
    • Alvin Kamara has taken 94 attempts for a team-high 368 rushing yards (73.6 YPG) and one touchdown. He's also reeled in 15 passes for 113 yards with three touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Deonte Harris has been targeted 16 times and has 12 catches, leading his team with 236 yards (47.2 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • This season Tanoh Kpassagnon leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
    • Demario Davis has totaled 38 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Paulson Adebo has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles and two passes defended five this season.

    Saints Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    -

    -

    -

    -

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • Russell Wilson has 1,196 passing yards (199.3 per game) and a 72% completion percentage, throwing 10 touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 68 rushing yards on 17 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 11.3 yards per game.
    • Chris Carson has run for a team-high 232 yards on 54 attempts (38.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This year D.K. Metcalf has 31 catches for a team-high 441 yards (73.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Darrell Taylor has collected a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Bobby Wagner's 72 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Quandre Diggs has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles and three passes defended six this season.

    Seahawks Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    -

    -

    -

    -

    Saints Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Patriots

    W 28-13

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Giants

    L 27-21

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Washington

    W 33-22

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Seahawks

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Buccaneers

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Titans

    -

    Away

    Seahawks Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    San Francisco

    W 28-21

    Away

    10/7/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 26-17

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 23-20

    Away

    10/25/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) and center Evan Mobley (4) celebrate after the Cavaliers be a the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    45 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) gestures after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_16994863
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Nuggets

    1 hour ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks the shot of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17017086
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Timberwolves

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16930297
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Seahawks

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy