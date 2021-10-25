New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Saints (3-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) square off at Lumen Field on Monday, October 25, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Saints
- Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Lumen Field
New Orleans and Seattle Stats
- The Saints average 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per contest the Seahawks allow.
- The Saints rack up 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks allow per contest (433.2).
- The Saints have five giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have six takeaways.
- The Seahawks rack up 23.3 points per game, 5.1 more than the Saints allow (18.2).
- The Seahawks average just 10.0 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Saints allow (354.0).
- The Seahawks have four giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.
Saints Impact Players
- Jameis Winston has thrown for 892 yards (70-for-116), with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions (178.4 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 20 times for a team-high 86 yards and one touchdown, averaging 17.2 yards per game.
- Alvin Kamara has taken 94 attempts for a team-high 368 rushing yards (73.6 YPG) and one touchdown. He's also reeled in 15 passes for 113 yards with three touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Deonte Harris has been targeted 16 times and has 12 catches, leading his team with 236 yards (47.2 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns.
- This season Tanoh Kpassagnon leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
- Demario Davis has totaled 38 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Paulson Adebo has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles and two passes defended five this season.
Saints Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
-
-
-
-
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has 1,196 passing yards (199.3 per game) and a 72% completion percentage, throwing 10 touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 68 rushing yards on 17 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 11.3 yards per game.
- Chris Carson has run for a team-high 232 yards on 54 attempts (38.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
- This year D.K. Metcalf has 31 catches for a team-high 441 yards (73.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Darrell Taylor has collected a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner's 72 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Quandre Diggs has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles and three passes defended six this season.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
-
-
-
-
Saints Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Patriots
W 28-13
Away
10/3/2021
Giants
L 27-21
Home
10/10/2021
Washington
W 33-22
Away
10/25/2021
Seahawks
-
Away
10/31/2021
Buccaneers
-
Home
11/7/2021
Falcons
-
Home
11/14/2021
Titans
-
Away
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
San Francisco
W 28-21
Away
10/7/2021
Los Angeles
L 26-17
Home
10/17/2021
Pittsburgh
L 23-20
Away
10/25/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
10/31/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
11/14/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
11/21/2021
Arizona
-
Home
How To Watch
October
25
2021
New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:15
PM/EST
