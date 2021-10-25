New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) gestures after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (3-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) square off at Lumen Field on Monday, October 25, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Saints

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Lumen Field

New Orleans and Seattle Stats

The Saints average 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per contest the Seahawks allow.

The Saints rack up 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks allow per contest (433.2).

The Saints have five giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have six takeaways.

The Seahawks rack up 23.3 points per game, 5.1 more than the Saints allow (18.2).

The Seahawks average just 10.0 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Saints allow (354.0).

The Seahawks have four giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.

Saints Impact Players

Jameis Winston has thrown for 892 yards (70-for-116), with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions (178.4 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 20 times for a team-high 86 yards and one touchdown, averaging 17.2 yards per game.

Alvin Kamara has taken 94 attempts for a team-high 368 rushing yards (73.6 YPG) and one touchdown. He's also reeled in 15 passes for 113 yards with three touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Deonte Harris has been targeted 16 times and has 12 catches, leading his team with 236 yards (47.2 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns.

This season Tanoh Kpassagnon leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Demario Davis has totaled 38 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.

Paulson Adebo has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles and two passes defended five this season.

Saints Injury Report

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson has 1,196 passing yards (199.3 per game) and a 72% completion percentage, throwing 10 touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 68 rushing yards on 17 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 11.3 yards per game.

Chris Carson has run for a team-high 232 yards on 54 attempts (38.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

This year D.K. Metcalf has 31 catches for a team-high 441 yards (73.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

Darrell Taylor has collected a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Bobby Wagner's 72 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Quandre Diggs has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles and three passes defended six this season.

Seahawks Injury Report

Saints Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Patriots W 28-13 Away 10/3/2021 Giants L 27-21 Home 10/10/2021 Washington W 33-22 Away 10/25/2021 Seahawks - Away 10/31/2021 Buccaneers - Home 11/7/2021 Falcons - Home 11/14/2021 Titans - Away

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 San Francisco W 28-21 Away 10/7/2021 Los Angeles L 26-17 Home 10/17/2021 Pittsburgh L 23-20 Away 10/25/2021 New Orleans - Home 10/31/2021 Jacksonville - Home 11/14/2021 Green Bay - Away 11/21/2021 Arizona - Home

