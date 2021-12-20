New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Saints
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tampa Bay and New Orleans Stats
- The Buccaneers score 31.5 points per game, 9.6 more than the Saints surrender per matchup (21.9).
- The Buccaneers average 410.2 yards per game, 70.7 more yards than the 339.5 the Saints give up per matchup.
- This year, the Buccaneers have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (17).
- The Saints put up just 0.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Buccaneers give up (22.8).
- The Saints collect 23.6 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (343).
- The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times, nine fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (25).
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has thrown for 4,134 yards (378-for-554), with 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (318 yards per game).
- Leonard Fournette has racked up a team-leading 778 yards (59.8 YPG) and picked up eight touchdowns. He also averages 32.4 receiving yards, hauling in 62 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns.
- Chris Godwin has 92 catches (120 targets) and paces his team with 1,054 receiving yards (81.1 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with nine sacks and has added seven TFL, 47 tackles, and one interception.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Devin White has racked up 110 tackles, five TFL, and 3.5 sacks and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Antoine Winfield Jr. leads the team with two interceptions and has added 72 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ndamukong Suh
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jordan Whitehead
S
Calf
Questionable
Antoine Winfield Jr.
S
Foot
Questionable
Richard Sherman
CB
Achilles
Doubtful
Leonard Fournette
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Jamel Dean
CB
Illness
Out
Tom Brady
QB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bradley Pinion
P
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Saints Impact Players
- Trevor Siemian has 1,083 passing yards (83.3 per game) with a 57.2% completion percentage (99-for-173), throwing for nine touchdowns with three interceptions.
- Alvin Kamara has ran for a team-leading 650 yards on 173 attempts (50 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He also averages 25.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for a team-high 335 yards and four touchdowns.
- Marquez Callaway has 30 catches (59 targets) and paces his team with 443 receiving yards (34.1 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- This season Marcus Davenport leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 27 tackles.
- Demario Davis has collected 88 tackles, 12 TFL, and three sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 33 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.
Saints Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ryan Ramczyk
OT
Knee
Out
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Kaden Elliss
LB
Hamstring
Questionable
Terron Armstead
OT
Knee
Out
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
S
Toe
Limited Participation In Practice
Pete Werner
LB
Elbow
Limited Participation In Practice
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Colts
W 38-31
Away
12/5/2021
Falcons
W 30-17
Away
12/12/2021
Bills
W 33-27
Home
12/19/2021
Saints
-
Home
12/26/2021
Panthers
-
Away
1/2/2022
Jets
-
Away
Saints Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Buffalo
L 31-6
Home
12/2/2021
Dallas
L 27-17
Home
12/12/2021
New York
W 30-9
Away
12/19/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Away
12/27/2021
Miami
-
Home
1/2/2022
Carolina
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.