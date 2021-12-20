New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Saints

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Tampa Bay and New Orleans Stats

The Buccaneers score 31.5 points per game, 9.6 more than the Saints surrender per matchup (21.9).

The Buccaneers average 410.2 yards per game, 70.7 more yards than the 339.5 the Saints give up per matchup.

This year, the Buccaneers have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (17).

The Saints put up just 0.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Buccaneers give up (22.8).

The Saints collect 23.6 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (343).

The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times, nine fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (25).

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has thrown for 4,134 yards (378-for-554), with 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (318 yards per game).

Leonard Fournette has racked up a team-leading 778 yards (59.8 YPG) and picked up eight touchdowns. He also averages 32.4 receiving yards, hauling in 62 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

Chris Godwin has 92 catches (120 targets) and paces his team with 1,054 receiving yards (81.1 ypg) and five touchdowns.

This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with nine sacks and has added seven TFL, 47 tackles, and one interception.

Over the course of the current campaign, Devin White has racked up 110 tackles, five TFL, and 3.5 sacks and leads the team in tackles.

This season Antoine Winfield Jr. leads the team with two interceptions and has added 72 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Rob Gronkowski TE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Ndamukong Suh DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Whitehead S Calf Questionable Antoine Winfield Jr. S Foot Questionable Richard Sherman CB Achilles Doubtful Leonard Fournette RB Ankle Questionable Jamel Dean CB Illness Out Tom Brady QB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Bradley Pinion P Hip Full Participation In Practice

Saints Impact Players

Trevor Siemian has 1,083 passing yards (83.3 per game) with a 57.2% completion percentage (99-for-173), throwing for nine touchdowns with three interceptions.

Alvin Kamara has ran for a team-leading 650 yards on 173 attempts (50 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He also averages 25.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for a team-high 335 yards and four touchdowns.

Marquez Callaway has 30 catches (59 targets) and paces his team with 443 receiving yards (34.1 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

This season Marcus Davenport leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 27 tackles.

Demario Davis has collected 88 tackles, 12 TFL, and three sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 33 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

Saints Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Out Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR Hamstring Questionable Kaden Elliss LB Hamstring Questionable Terron Armstead OT Knee Out Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S Toe Limited Participation In Practice Pete Werner LB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Colts W 38-31 Away 12/5/2021 Falcons W 30-17 Away 12/12/2021 Bills W 33-27 Home 12/19/2021 Saints - Home 12/26/2021 Panthers - Away 1/2/2022 Jets - Away

Saints Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/25/2021 Buffalo L 31-6 Home 12/2/2021 Dallas L 27-17 Home 12/12/2021 New York W 30-9 Away 12/19/2021 Tampa Bay - Away 12/27/2021 Miami - Home 1/2/2022 Carolina - Home

