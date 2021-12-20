New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Saints

    Tampa Bay and New Orleans Stats

    • The Buccaneers score 31.5 points per game, 9.6 more than the Saints surrender per matchup (21.9).
    • The Buccaneers average 410.2 yards per game, 70.7 more yards than the 339.5 the Saints give up per matchup.
    • This year, the Buccaneers have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (17).
    • The Saints put up just 0.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Buccaneers give up (22.8).
    • The Saints collect 23.6 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (343).
    • The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times, nine fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (25).

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has thrown for 4,134 yards (378-for-554), with 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (318 yards per game).
    • Leonard Fournette has racked up a team-leading 778 yards (59.8 YPG) and picked up eight touchdowns. He also averages 32.4 receiving yards, hauling in 62 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Chris Godwin has 92 catches (120 targets) and paces his team with 1,054 receiving yards (81.1 ypg) and five touchdowns.
    • This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with nine sacks and has added seven TFL, 47 tackles, and one interception.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Devin White has racked up 110 tackles, five TFL, and 3.5 sacks and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Antoine Winfield Jr. leads the team with two interceptions and has added 72 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Rob Gronkowski

    TE

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ndamukong Suh

    DT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jordan Whitehead

    S

    Calf

    Questionable

    Antoine Winfield Jr.

    S

    Foot

    Questionable

    Richard Sherman

    CB

    Achilles

    Doubtful

    Leonard Fournette

    RB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Jamel Dean

    CB

    Illness

    Out

    Tom Brady

    QB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Bradley Pinion

    P

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Saints Impact Players

    • Trevor Siemian has 1,083 passing yards (83.3 per game) with a 57.2% completion percentage (99-for-173), throwing for nine touchdowns with three interceptions.
    • Alvin Kamara has ran for a team-leading 650 yards on 173 attempts (50 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He also averages 25.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for a team-high 335 yards and four touchdowns.
    • Marquez Callaway has 30 catches (59 targets) and paces his team with 443 receiving yards (34.1 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
    • This season Marcus Davenport leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 27 tackles.
    • Demario Davis has collected 88 tackles, 12 TFL, and three sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 33 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

    Saints Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Ryan Ramczyk

    OT

    Knee

    Out

    Lil'Jordan Humphrey

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Kaden Elliss

    LB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Terron Armstead

    OT

    Knee

    Out

    Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

    S

    Toe

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Pete Werner

    LB

    Elbow

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Buccaneers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Colts

    W 38-31

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Falcons

    W 30-17

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bills

    W 33-27

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Saints

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Jets

    -

    Away

    Saints Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Buffalo

    L 31-6

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Dallas

    L 27-17

    Home

    12/12/2021

    New York

    W 30-9

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Carolina

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

