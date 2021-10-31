Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball and breaks a tackle by Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs (6) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) enter a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Caesars Superdome on a four-game winning streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers

    Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

    Buccaneers vs Saints Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Buccaneers

    -4

    48.5

    Tampa Bay and New Orleans Stats

    • The Buccaneers score 33.3 points per game, 16.5 more than the Saints give up per contest (16.8).
    • The Buccaneers average 423.4 yards per game, 91.9 more yards than the 331.5 the Saints allow per outing.
    • The Buccaneers have seven giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.
    • The Saints put up 23.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.0 the Buccaneers surrender.
    • The Saints rack up 35.4 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (332.1).
    • The Saints have turned the ball over six times, eight fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (14).

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has put up 2,275 passing yards (325.0 per game) with a 67% completion percentage (203-for-303) while tossing 21 touchdowns and three interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has taken 93 attempts for a team-leading 413 rushing yards (59.0 per game) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 27 passes for 222 yards .
    • Chris Godwin has been targeted 57 times and has 42 catches, leading his team with 520 yards (74.3 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Shaquil Barrett has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL, 27 tackles, and one interception.
    • Over the current campaign, Devin White has racked up 51 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Jamel Dean leads the team with two interceptions and has added 24 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injuries: Chris Godwin: Out (Finger)

    Saints Impact Players

    • Jameis Winston has passed for 1,114 yards (89-of-151), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions (185.7 yards per game). He's also rushed 28 times for 126 yards and one touchdown.
    • Alvin Kamara has racked up a team-high 419 rushing yards (69.8 per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on 25 catches for 241 yards, also tops on the team, with four receiving touchdowns.
    • This year Marquez Callaway has 16 receptions for a team-high 254 yards (42.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Demario Davis is the team leader in both sacks and tackles, putting up 3.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 48 tackles.
    • Paulson Adebo has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 27 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

    Saints Injuries: Marquez Callaway: Out (Ankle), Nick Easton: Out (Elbow), Michael Thomas: Out (Ankle)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
