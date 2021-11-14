Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) waves to fans as he leaves the field after beating the Rams at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 122

The Tennessee Titans (7-2) bring a five-game winning streak into a meeting with the New Orleans Saints (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Saints

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Tennessee and New Orleans Stats

The Titans score 28.3 points per game, 8.9 more than the Saints surrender per outing (19.4).

The Titans collect only 9.8 more yards per game (356.8) than the Saints allow per outing (347).

The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).

This year the Saints rack up just 1.7 more points per game (25.1) than the Titans give up (23.4).

The Saints collect 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans give up (365.8).

The Saints have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have 13 takeaways.

Titans Impact Players

This season Ryan Tannehill has registered 2,145 passing yards (238.3 YPG) while completing 66.1% of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 168 rushing yards on 25 carries (plus four scores), averaging 18.7 YPG.

A.J. Brown has been targeted 65 times and has 40 catches, leading his team with 551 yards (61.2 ypg) while also scoring three touchdowns.

Harold Landry has nine sacks to lead the team, and has also collected nine TFL and 47 tackles.

Over the current campaign, David Long has collected 66 tackles, four TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Kevin Byard has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 40 tackles and 11 passes defended.

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Greg Mabin CB Ankle Out David Long LB Hamstring Out Bud Dupree OLB Knee Questionable Ryan Tannehill QB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Teair Tart DT Groin Questionable Rashaan Evans LB Ankle Questionable A.J. Brown WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tory Carter FB Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Nate Davis OG Concussion Full Participation In Practice Taylor Lewan OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Kendall Lamm OT Back Limited Participation In Practice Nick Dzubnar LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Saints Impact Players

Trevor Siemian has 408 passing yards (51 per game) and a 58.6% completion percentage, throwing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Alvin Kamara has picked up a team-high 530 rushing yards (66.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He has tacked on 32 catches for 310 yards, also tops on the team, with four receiving touchdowns.

This year Deonte Harris has 21 receptions and leads the team with 323 yards (40.4 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

This season Tanoh Kpassagnon leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 18 tackles.

This season Demario Davis has collected 59 tackles, nine TFL, and three sacks, leading his team in tackles.

This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 11 tackles and five passes defended.

Saints Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Carl Granderson DE Shoulder Questionable Ty Montgomery WR Hamstring Questionable Terron Armstead OT Knee Out Alvin Kamara RB Knee Out

Titans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Chiefs W 27-3 Home 10/31/2021 Colts W 34-31 Away 11/7/2021 Rams W 28-16 Away 11/14/2021 Saints - Home 11/21/2021 Texans - Home 11/28/2021 Patriots - Away 12/12/2021 Jaguars - Home

Saints Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/25/2021 Seattle W 13-10 Away 10/31/2021 Tampa Bay W 36-27 Home 11/7/2021 Atlanta L 27-25 Home 11/14/2021 Tennessee - Away 11/21/2021 Philadelphia - Away 11/25/2021 Buffalo - Home 12/2/2021 Dallas - Home

