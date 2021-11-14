Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) waves to fans as he leaves the field after beating the Rams at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 122

    The Tennessee Titans (7-2) bring a five-game winning streak into a meeting with the New Orleans Saints (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Titans vs. Saints

    Tennessee and New Orleans Stats

    • The Titans score 28.3 points per game, 8.9 more than the Saints surrender per outing (19.4).
    • The Titans collect only 9.8 more yards per game (356.8) than the Saints allow per outing (347).
    • The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).
    • This year the Saints rack up just 1.7 more points per game (25.1) than the Titans give up (23.4).
    • The Saints collect 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans give up (365.8).
    • The Saints have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have 13 takeaways.

    Titans Impact Players

    • This season Ryan Tannehill has registered 2,145 passing yards (238.3 YPG) while completing 66.1% of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 168 rushing yards on 25 carries (plus four scores), averaging 18.7 YPG.
    • A.J. Brown has been targeted 65 times and has 40 catches, leading his team with 551 yards (61.2 ypg) while also scoring three touchdowns.
    • Harold Landry has nine sacks to lead the team, and has also collected nine TFL and 47 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, David Long has collected 66 tackles, four TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Kevin Byard has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 40 tackles and 11 passes defended.

    Titans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Greg Mabin

    CB

    Ankle

    Out

    David Long

    LB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Bud Dupree

    OLB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Ryan Tannehill

    QB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Teair Tart

    DT

    Groin

    Questionable

    Rashaan Evans

    LB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    A.J. Brown

    WR

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Tory Carter

    FB

    Hip

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Nate Davis

    OG

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Taylor Lewan

    OT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kendall Lamm

    OT

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Nick Dzubnar

    LB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Saints Impact Players

    • Trevor Siemian has 408 passing yards (51 per game) and a 58.6% completion percentage, throwing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.
    • Alvin Kamara has picked up a team-high 530 rushing yards (66.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He has tacked on 32 catches for 310 yards, also tops on the team, with four receiving touchdowns.
    • This year Deonte Harris has 21 receptions and leads the team with 323 yards (40.4 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • This season Tanoh Kpassagnon leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 18 tackles.
    • This season Demario Davis has collected 59 tackles, nine TFL, and three sacks, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 11 tackles and five passes defended.

    Saints Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Carl Granderson

    DE

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Ty Montgomery

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Terron Armstead

    OT

    Knee

    Out

    Alvin Kamara

    RB

    Knee

    Out

    Titans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Chiefs

    W 27-3

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Colts

    W 34-31

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Rams

    W 28-16

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Saints

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Texans

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Home

    Saints Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/25/2021

    Seattle

    W 13-10

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Tampa Bay

    W 36-27

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Atlanta

    L 27-25

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
