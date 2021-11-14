How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tennessee Titans (7-2) bring a five-game winning streak into a meeting with the New Orleans Saints (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Titans vs. Saints
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
Tennessee and New Orleans Stats
- The Titans score 28.3 points per game, 8.9 more than the Saints surrender per outing (19.4).
- The Titans collect only 9.8 more yards per game (356.8) than the Saints allow per outing (347).
- The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).
- This year the Saints rack up just 1.7 more points per game (25.1) than the Titans give up (23.4).
- The Saints collect 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans give up (365.8).
- The Saints have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have 13 takeaways.
Titans Impact Players
- This season Ryan Tannehill has registered 2,145 passing yards (238.3 YPG) while completing 66.1% of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 168 rushing yards on 25 carries (plus four scores), averaging 18.7 YPG.
- A.J. Brown has been targeted 65 times and has 40 catches, leading his team with 551 yards (61.2 ypg) while also scoring three touchdowns.
- Harold Landry has nine sacks to lead the team, and has also collected nine TFL and 47 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, David Long has collected 66 tackles, four TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Kevin Byard has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 40 tackles and 11 passes defended.
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Greg Mabin
CB
Ankle
Out
David Long
LB
Hamstring
Out
Bud Dupree
OLB
Knee
Questionable
Ryan Tannehill
QB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Teair Tart
DT
Groin
Questionable
Rashaan Evans
LB
Ankle
Questionable
A.J. Brown
WR
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Tory Carter
FB
Hip
Did Not Participate In Practice
Nate Davis
OG
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Taylor Lewan
OT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Kendall Lamm
OT
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Nick Dzubnar
LB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Saints Impact Players
- Trevor Siemian has 408 passing yards (51 per game) and a 58.6% completion percentage, throwing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.
- Alvin Kamara has picked up a team-high 530 rushing yards (66.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He has tacked on 32 catches for 310 yards, also tops on the team, with four receiving touchdowns.
- This year Deonte Harris has 21 receptions and leads the team with 323 yards (40.4 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- This season Tanoh Kpassagnon leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 18 tackles.
- This season Demario Davis has collected 59 tackles, nine TFL, and three sacks, leading his team in tackles.
- This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 11 tackles and five passes defended.
Saints Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Carl Granderson
DE
Shoulder
Questionable
Ty Montgomery
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Terron Armstead
OT
Knee
Out
Alvin Kamara
RB
Knee
Out
Titans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Chiefs
W 27-3
Home
10/31/2021
Colts
W 34-31
Away
11/7/2021
Rams
W 28-16
Away
11/14/2021
Saints
-
Home
11/21/2021
Texans
-
Home
11/28/2021
Patriots
-
Away
12/12/2021
Jaguars
-
Home
Saints Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/25/2021
Seattle
W 13-10
Away
10/31/2021
Tampa Bay
W 36-27
Home
11/7/2021
Atlanta
L 27-25
Home
11/14/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
11/21/2021
Philadelphia
-
Away
11/25/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
12/2/2021
Dallas
-
Home
