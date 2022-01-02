How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

The playoff-hopeful Saints host their divisional rival Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Week 17.

With last week's demoralizing loss to the Buccaneers, the Panthers now sit at 5-10. They have lost five games in a row and are now officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The same can not be said for the Saints.

How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers game on fuboTV:

They are 7-8 and tied with the Falcons for second place in the division. Both teams are in the hunt for the final two wild cards spots in the NFC as well.

Last week, Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold made his first appearance back after being placed on the IR. He ended up splitting time with Cam Newton to ease him back in.

New Orleans lost a brutal Monday Night Football game last week against the Dolphins 20-3 after losing Taysom Hill to the COVID-19 list and being forced to start rookie quarterback Ian Book.

New Orleans is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -7, a touchdown. The Over/Under total points projected to be scored in this game is 42.5.

