The divisional rivalry between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers is alive and back for the 2021 season with the first meeting between these two teams.

The New Orleans Saints, who are coming off of an impressive road win in Week 1 over the Green Bay Packers, will try to bring that same level of play into Week 2 when they face the Panthers. Carolina also won its Week 1 game against the New York Jets.

This rivalry is one an NFL fan should not want to miss.

How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers:

Game Date: Sep. 19th, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

You can live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week was difficult to comprehend for the Saints. On one hand, their offense wasn't that impressive, only totaling 322 yards of total offense. On the other hand, they beat the Packers by 35 points, 38-3.

PLAYER/INJURY UPDATES:

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore (thumb) is inactive for Week 2 against the Panthers.

Panthers declared OT Trent Scott, DT Phil Hoskins, OG Michael Jordan, OG Deonte Brown, TE Colin Thompson and DE Darryl Johnson inactive for Week 2 against the Saints.

Jameis Winston leads the NFL in passing touchdowns after Week 1 with five, but he is also ranked No. 31 out of 32 quarterbacks in passing yards. No Saints receiver had over three receptions in this game. Running back Alvin Kamara carried the ball 20 times for 83 yards.

The Panthers beat the Jets 19-14 in their opening game of the season. Carolina looked to be clicking on all cylinders under a second-year head coach and offensive coordinator.

Sam Darnold threw for 279 yards on 24 completions and a touchdown. Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey was back in action after missing the majority of last season with various injuries, running 21 times for 98 yards and catching nine passes for 89 yards in a stellar performance.

The Saints may not have been perfect in Week 1, but they did break away with a massive win against a team that was supposed to finish near the top of the NFC.

This matchup with the Panthers will prove which one of these offenses is the real deal.

Regional restrictions may apply.