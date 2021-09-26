September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel,

Both teams head into this contest with a 1-1 record as the Saints travel to Foxborough to face the Patriots Sunday afternoon.
Author:

The Saints and the Patriots both have 1-1 records entering their contest Sunday afternoon. New Orleans won its home opener against Green Bay but lost to Carolina last week, while New England lost its home opener against the Dolphins but beat the Jets last week.

How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots Online:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

You can live stream New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Saints score 22.5 points per game and allow 14.5 points per game. The Patriots score 20.5 points per game and allow 11.5 points per game.

New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones has already put his name in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has 467 yards passing, one touchdown and no interceptions so far.

Running back Damien Harris ran 16 times for 62 yards and a touchdown last week against the Jets. He has 162 yards on the ground this season. Running back James White leads the team in receiving with 12 catches for 94 yards.

New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston has 259 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions this season, but the Saints have only averaged 240.5 yards per game to New England's 346.5.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16829195
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Cleveland

9 minutes ago
USATSI_16828037
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Phillies

39 minutes ago
USATSI_10581790
NFL

How to Watch the NFL RedZone

54 minutes ago
USATSI_16810209
NFL

How to Watch Colts at Titans

54 minutes ago
USATSI_16788093
NFL

How to Watch Bears at Browns

54 minutes ago
USATSI_16788585
NFL

How to Watch Bengals at Steelers

54 minutes ago
USATSI_16790611
NFL

How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs

54 minutes ago
USATSI_16790244
NFL

How to Watch Cardinals at Jaguars

54 minutes ago
Florida Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Florida State at Louisville in NCAA Women's Volleyball

54 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy