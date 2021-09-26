Both teams head into this contest with a 1-1 record as the Saints travel to Foxborough to face the Patriots Sunday afternoon.

The Saints and the Patriots both have 1-1 records entering their contest Sunday afternoon. New Orleans won its home opener against Green Bay but lost to Carolina last week, while New England lost its home opener against the Dolphins but beat the Jets last week.

How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots Online:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

You can live stream New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Saints score 22.5 points per game and allow 14.5 points per game. The Patriots score 20.5 points per game and allow 11.5 points per game.

New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones has already put his name in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has 467 yards passing, one touchdown and no interceptions so far.

Running back Damien Harris ran 16 times for 62 yards and a touchdown last week against the Jets. He has 162 yards on the ground this season. Running back James White leads the team in receiving with 12 catches for 94 yards.

New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston has 259 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions this season, but the Saints have only averaged 240.5 yards per game to New England's 346.5.

Regional restrictions may apply.