The Saints look to snap their five-game losing streak on Sunday when they head to New York to take on the Jets.

The Saints' season went downhill when they lost quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending leg injury. They have been competitive but have not been able to pull out any wins since then.

How to Watch Saints at Jets Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KSLA-Shreveport, LA)

Sunday, they will look to finally snap out of this long losing streak when they take on a Jets team that is coming off a 33-18 loss to the Eagles.

The loss was fourth in its last five games as their only win is a comeback victory against the Texans two weeks ago.

The Jets have had an up-and-down season but have shown signs of improvement. New York has big wins against the Titans and Bengals but is still looking for more consistency.

Sunday, they have a great shot at getting another win as the Saints have really been struggling. Both of these teams are probably not making the playoffs this year but are looking for something to go well as the end of the season nears.

