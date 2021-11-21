The No. 2 team in the NFC South, the Saints, travel to Philadelphia to take on the No. 2 team in the NFC East, the Eagles, in a conference rivalry.

The Saints are 5-4 this season and No. 2 in the NFC South behind the Buccaneers. In their last five weeks, they are 3-2. They went on a three-game win streak against the Football Team, Seahawks and Buccaneers. Since then, they enter this week on a two-game losing streak with losses to the Falcons and the Titans.

The Eagles are 4-6 through the first 10 weeks and also No. 2 in their division, the NFC East. They are 2-3 in their last five weeks. They lost to the Buccaneers, the Raiders, and the Chargers, not consecutively. In the middle, they beat the Lions, and most recently, they beat the Broncos.

How to Watch New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles Online:

Game Date: Nov. 21st, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

New Orleans is on their backup quarterback, Trevor Siemian, after losing starter Jameis Winston to a season-ending injury a couple of weeks ago. Since then, he has thrown for 706 yards and five touchdowns without an interception in three weeks.

Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts leads the team in passing and rushing. He has thrown for 2,159 yards and rushed for 547 yards through 10 games. He has a total of 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. DeVonta Smith is his favorite target and has 42 receptions for 603 yards and four touchdowns.

Philadelphia is projected to win this game, but it is not a given. The spread is -2. The Eagles' money line is -130 while New Orleans' is +110. The Over/Under for this matchup is 43.5 total points.

