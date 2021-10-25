How to Watch Saints at Seahawks

    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Saints head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in a thrilling 'Monday Night Football' matchup.
    Author:

    The Saints and the Seahawks meet Monday night in Seattle both in need of a win to keep pace in the NFC.

    How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 25th, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    You can live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Seahawks are 2–4 in an NFC West that features the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, the 7–0 Cardinals, as well as the 6–1 Rams.

    The Saints (3–2) are fighting for the second spot in the NFC South with the Falcons (3–3) and the Panthers (3–4). The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers sit in first place in the division at 6–1 this year, led by quarterback Tom Brady.

    In New Orleans's first season without Drew Brees, the offense is playing well under the leadership of quarterback Jameis Winston, but superstar receiver Michael Thomas remains out with an injury.

    Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is on injured reserve after finger surgery, and the team is starting Geno Smith in his stead. Smith, who is not half as efficient as Wilson, has caused the offense to take a step back.

    Monday's game should be hard-fought. New Orleans is projected to win the game with a spread of -4.0. The money line on the Saints is -210 and +175 on Seattle.

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
