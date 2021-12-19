How to Watch Saints at Buccaneers

The Buccaneers looks to clinch the NFC South on Sunday night when they host the Saints.

The Buccaneers haven't won the NFC South since 2007 but can clinch the division with a win over the Saints on Sunday night. Tom Brady and Co. have won four straight games to put themselves in a position to win the division.

How to Watch New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KHQ-Spokane, WA)

Tampa Bay is looking to not only clinch the division but avenge an earlier season loss to the Saints. New Orleans beat the Bucs 36-27 back in Week 8 that snapped their other four-game winning streak this year.

The Saints will look to play spoiler again Sunday night and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Last week, New Orleans snapped a five-game losing streak when it beat the Jets 30-9. The Saints took control in the second half and made a close game a blowout.

The win got them back to 6-7 and into a four-way tie for the last playoff spot. They currently are out of the playoffs, though, because of tiebreakers and need this win.

The Saints are going to have to do it without head coach Sean Payton, as he has been ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Bucs will be big favorites in this one, but the Saints play great against their division rival, so this should be another great game.

