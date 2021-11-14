How to Watch Saints at Titans

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams that lost one of their superstars within two weeks will face off as the Saints from the NFC take on the Titans of the AFC.
    The Saints and the Titans are two of the most intriguing franchises that currently sit above .500. Tennessee has shown they have the power to win big games. They beat the Bills 34-31 and the Chiefs 27-3 in back-to-back weeks. They also, most recently, took down the Rams who were another AFC favorite. They also dropped one of their two losses to the Jets who are one of the worst teams in football. Adding in Derrick Henry's season-ending injury, just makes it even more confusing.

    How to Watch New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    You can live stream New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New Orleans started their season out easily handling one of the best NFC teams, the Packers 38-3. They beat the Panthers and the Patriots next, and they even went on to beat the Buccaneers in Week 8. However, they too have a bad loss 27-21 to the Giants who are 3-6. They also recently lost quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending injury, which, like Tennessee, makes their outlook more confusing.

    Despite all of that, though, this should be a very intriguing and hard-fought cross-conference matchup. The Titans will need Adrian Peterson to continue to be back in form, and the Saints will need Trevor Siemian to step in like he did last week but finish the win this time.

    The odds predict Tennessee to come out on top in this game by a field goal as their spread is -3. The money line is also a slim margin with Tennessee at -160 and New Orleans as +140 underdogs. The Over/Under is 44.5 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    New Orleans Saints at Tennesee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
