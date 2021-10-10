New Orleans and Washington face off, both looking for their third win of the season.

The Saints will look to bounce back after an overtime loss to the Giants on Sunday. Up 21-10, New Orleans seemed to have the game under control, but the Saints gave up 11 points in the last seven minutes. That included a field goal to tie it with 31 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

How to Watch: New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WSVFDT - Harrisonburg)

The Saints never got the ball in overtime, as the Giants scored a touchdown to pick up their first win of the year.

The loss evened the Saints' record at 2-2. They have alternated wins and losses all season. New Orleans has beat the Packers and Patriots but has lost to the Panthers and Giants.

Sunday they take on Washington as they go for their second straight win. The Football Team came back to beat the Falcons last Sunday for their second win of the year. They are 2-2 and, like the Saints, have alternated between wins and losses.

Both teams need a win to keep pace with divisional opponents.

