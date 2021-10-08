New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Josh Jackson (27) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (2-2) hit the road to square off against the Washington Football Team (2-2) at FedExField on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Saints

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: FedExField

New Orleans and Washington Stats

The Saints score 7.0 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team allow (30.5).

The Saints average 140.7 fewer yards per game (276.8), than the Football Team give up per matchup (417.5).

The Saints have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (2) this season.

The Football Team rack up 25.3 points per game, 8.0 more than the Saints allow (17.3).

The Football Team rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (342.0) than the Saints give up (349.3).

The Football Team have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (8).

Saints Impact Players

Jameis Winston has posted 613 passing yards (153.3 YPG) with a 64% completion percentage (55-for-86) while firing eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 60 yards on the ground via 14 attempts and one rushing touchdown.

Alvin Kamara has rushed for a team-high 297 yards (74.3 YPG) and zero touchdowns. He also has 62 receiving yards on 10 catches and two touchdowns.

Deonte Harris has reeled in 11 passes for a team best 164 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 41.0 receiving yards per game.

Tanoh Kpassagnon has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.

This season Demario Davis has collected 31 tackles and 3.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

This season Marcus Williams leads the team with two interceptions and has added 18 tackles and three passes defended.

Saints Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Marshon Lattimore CB Hand Full Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Elbow Did Not Participate In Practice Erik McCoy OL Calf Did Not Participate In Practice

Washington Impact Players

Taylor Heinicke leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 960 passing yards (240.0 per game), eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 87 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has taken 59 attempts for a team-leading 253 rushing yards (63.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught eight passes for 107 yards (26.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Terry McLaurin has hauled in 25 passes for a team best 354 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times, and averages 88.5 yards per game.

This season Montez Sweat leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Cole Holcomb's 41 tackles and 2.0 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season William Jackson III leads the team with one interception and has added 11 tackles and five passes defended.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Benjamin St-Juste DB Concussion Full Participation In Practice James Smith-Williams DE Toe Full Participation In Practice J.D. McKissic RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Antonio Gibson RB Shin Limited Participation In Practice Cole Holcomb LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Matt Ioannidis DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Deshazor Everett S Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Allen DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Cam Sims WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Dyami Brown WR Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Logan Thomas TE Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Brandon Scherff OG Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Curtis Samuel WR Groin Did Not Participate In Practice

Saints Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Panthers L 26-7 Away 9/26/2021 Patriots W 28-13 Away 10/3/2021 Giants L 27-21 Home 10/10/2021 Washington - Away 10/25/2021 Seahawks - Away 10/31/2021 Buccaneers - Home 11/7/2021 Falcons - Home

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/16/2021 New York W 30-29 Home 9/26/2021 Buffalo L 43-21 Away 10/3/2021 Atlanta W 34-30 Away 10/10/2021 New Orleans - Home 10/17/2021 Kansas City - Home 10/24/2021 Green Bay - Away 10/31/2021 Denver - Away

