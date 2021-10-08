New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Saints (2-2) hit the road to square off against the Washington Football Team (2-2) at FedExField on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Washington vs. Saints
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: FedExField
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
New Orleans and Washington Stats
- The Saints score 7.0 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team allow (30.5).
- The Saints average 140.7 fewer yards per game (276.8), than the Football Team give up per matchup (417.5).
- The Saints have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (2) this season.
- The Football Team rack up 25.3 points per game, 8.0 more than the Saints allow (17.3).
- The Football Team rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (342.0) than the Saints give up (349.3).
- The Football Team have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (8).
Saints Impact Players
- Jameis Winston has posted 613 passing yards (153.3 YPG) with a 64% completion percentage (55-for-86) while firing eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 60 yards on the ground via 14 attempts and one rushing touchdown.
- Alvin Kamara has rushed for a team-high 297 yards (74.3 YPG) and zero touchdowns. He also has 62 receiving yards on 10 catches and two touchdowns.
- Deonte Harris has reeled in 11 passes for a team best 164 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 41.0 receiving yards per game.
- Tanoh Kpassagnon has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.
- This season Demario Davis has collected 31 tackles and 3.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Marcus Williams leads the team with two interceptions and has added 18 tackles and three passes defended.
Saints Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Marshon Lattimore
CB
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Terron Armstead
OT
Elbow
Did Not Participate In Practice
Erik McCoy
OL
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Washington Impact Players
- Taylor Heinicke leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 960 passing yards (240.0 per game), eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 87 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.
- Antonio Gibson has taken 59 attempts for a team-leading 253 rushing yards (63.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught eight passes for 107 yards (26.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
- Terry McLaurin has hauled in 25 passes for a team best 354 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times, and averages 88.5 yards per game.
- This season Montez Sweat leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
- Cole Holcomb's 41 tackles and 2.0 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- This season William Jackson III leads the team with one interception and has added 11 tackles and five passes defended.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Benjamin St-Juste
DB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
James Smith-Williams
DE
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
J.D. McKissic
RB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Antonio Gibson
RB
Shin
Limited Participation In Practice
Cole Holcomb
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Matt Ioannidis
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Deshazor Everett
S
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Jonathan Allen
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Cam Sims
WR
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dyami Brown
WR
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Logan Thomas
TE
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Brandon Scherff
OG
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Curtis Samuel
WR
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Saints Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Panthers
L 26-7
Away
9/26/2021
Patriots
W 28-13
Away
10/3/2021
Giants
L 27-21
Home
10/10/2021
Washington
-
Away
10/25/2021
Seahawks
-
Away
10/31/2021
Buccaneers
-
Home
11/7/2021
Falcons
-
Home
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/16/2021
New York
W 30-29
Home
9/26/2021
Buffalo
L 43-21
Away
10/3/2021
Atlanta
W 34-30
Away
10/10/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
10/17/2021
Kansas City
-
Home
10/24/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
10/31/2021
Denver
-
Away
