New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    October 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Josh Jackson (27) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Josh Jackson (27) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Saints (2-2) hit the road to square off against the Washington Football Team (2-2) at FedExField on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Saints

    New Orleans and Washington Stats

    • The Saints score 7.0 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team allow (30.5).
    • The Saints average 140.7 fewer yards per game (276.8), than the Football Team give up per matchup (417.5).
    • The Saints have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (2) this season.
    • The Football Team rack up 25.3 points per game, 8.0 more than the Saints allow (17.3).
    • The Football Team rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (342.0) than the Saints give up (349.3).
    • The Football Team have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (8).

    Saints Impact Players

    • Jameis Winston has posted 613 passing yards (153.3 YPG) with a 64% completion percentage (55-for-86) while firing eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 60 yards on the ground via 14 attempts and one rushing touchdown.
    • Alvin Kamara has rushed for a team-high 297 yards (74.3 YPG) and zero touchdowns. He also has 62 receiving yards on 10 catches and two touchdowns.
    • Deonte Harris has reeled in 11 passes for a team best 164 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 41.0 receiving yards per game.
    • Tanoh Kpassagnon has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.
    • This season Demario Davis has collected 31 tackles and 3.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season Marcus Williams leads the team with two interceptions and has added 18 tackles and three passes defended.

    Saints Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Marshon Lattimore

    CB

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Terron Armstead

    OT

    Elbow

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Erik McCoy

    OL

    Calf

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Washington Impact Players

    • Taylor Heinicke leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 960 passing yards (240.0 per game), eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 87 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has taken 59 attempts for a team-leading 253 rushing yards (63.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught eight passes for 107 yards (26.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
    • Terry McLaurin has hauled in 25 passes for a team best 354 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times, and averages 88.5 yards per game.
    • This season Montez Sweat leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
    • Cole Holcomb's 41 tackles and 2.0 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • This season William Jackson III leads the team with one interception and has added 11 tackles and five passes defended.

    Washington Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Benjamin St-Juste

    DB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    James Smith-Williams

    DE

    Toe

    Full Participation In Practice

    J.D. McKissic

    RB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Antonio Gibson

    RB

    Shin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cole Holcomb

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Matt Ioannidis

    DT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Deshazor Everett

    S

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jonathan Allen

    DT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cam Sims

    WR

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Dyami Brown

    WR

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Logan Thomas

    TE

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Brandon Scherff

    OG

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Curtis Samuel

    WR

    Groin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Saints Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Panthers

    L 26-7

    Away

    9/26/2021

    Patriots

    W 28-13

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Giants

    L 27-21

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Seahawks

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Buccaneers

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/16/2021

    New York

    W 30-29

    Home

    9/26/2021

    Buffalo

    L 43-21

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Atlanta

    W 34-30

    Away

    10/10/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Denver

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

