Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Giants try to spoil the Eagles' quest for a wild card spot.
    Author:

    While the Giants are out of playoff contention at the bottom of the NFC East, this divisional rivalry might prove fatal to the Eagles' playoff hopes if the Giants win.

    The Giants are second to last in the division with a 4-10 record. It's been four weeks since they have won their last game, which was ironically against Philadelphia.

    How to Watch New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream the New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They bring a three-game losing streak into this week.

    The Eagles got a divisional win last week against the Washington Football Team. QB Jalen Hurts is trying his best to launch his team into the playoffs.

    He leads the team in passing yards with 2,731 on the season and in rushing yards with 733 this year and a total of 24 touchdowns. Rookie DeVonta Smith has been a light for this team as well with 741 receiving yards.

    Philadelphia is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -10.5. Its money line is -500 while New York's is +375. The total projected points scored in this game is 40.5 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17387864
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Panthers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17387416
    NFL

    How to Watch Ravens at Bengals

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17386420
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Jets

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17371482
    NFL

    How to Watch Chargers at Texans

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17411221
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Patriots

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17386808
    NFL

    How to Watch Lions at Falcons

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17397877
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at Vikings

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA;Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) scores a touchdown on a six-yard reception during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.n the Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 36-28. Packers29 12
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy