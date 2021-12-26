The Giants try to spoil the Eagles' quest for a wild card spot.

While the Giants are out of playoff contention at the bottom of the NFC East, this divisional rivalry might prove fatal to the Eagles' playoff hopes if the Giants win.

The Giants are second to last in the division with a 4-10 record. It's been four weeks since they have won their last game, which was ironically against Philadelphia.

How to Watch New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

They bring a three-game losing streak into this week.

The Eagles got a divisional win last week against the Washington Football Team. QB Jalen Hurts is trying his best to launch his team into the playoffs.

He leads the team in passing yards with 2,731 on the season and in rushing yards with 733 this year and a total of 24 touchdowns. Rookie DeVonta Smith has been a light for this team as well with 741 receiving yards.

Philadelphia is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -10.5. Its money line is -500 while New York's is +375. The total projected points scored in this game is 40.5 points.

