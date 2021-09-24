September 24, 2021
How to Watch New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) gets wrapped up in the backfield by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley (54) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (0-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Falcons

Betting Information for New York vs. Atlanta

New York and Atlanta Stats

  • The Giants put up 17.5 points per game last season, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons gave up per outing (25.9).
  • The Giants racked up 98.8 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Falcons gave up per outing (398.4) last season.
  • The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last year, one more turnover than the Falcons forced (21).
  • The Falcons averaged just 2.5 more points per game (24.8) than the Giants gave up (22.3) last season.
  • The Falcons collected 368.4 yards per game last year, just 19.1 more than the 349.3 the Giants allowed per matchup.
  • The Falcons had 18 giveaways last year, while the Giants had 22 takeaways.

Giants Impact Players

  • Daniel Jones racked up 2,943 passing yards (183.9 per game) with a 62.5% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 11 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also led his team with 423 rushing yards on 65 carries and one touchdown.
  • Devontae Booker ran for 423 yards on 93 attempts (26.4 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns a season ago.
  • Last year Darius Slayton was targeted 96 times and collected 50 catches for 751 yards with three touchdowns.
  • Last season, Leonard Williams racked up 11.5 sacks, 14.0 TFL and 57 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, Blake Martinez totaled 151 tackles, 9.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception.
  • James Bradberry picked off three passes while adding 53 tackles and 18 passes defended a season ago.

Giants Injuries: Adrian Colbert: Doubtful (Quadricep), Brandon Williams: Questionable (Groin)

Falcons Impact Players

  • Last season Matt Ryan totaled 4,581 passing yards (286.3 per game) while going 407-for-626 (65%) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
  • Wayne Gallman racked up 682 rushing yards (42.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • Calvin Ridley reeled in 90 passes for 1,374 yards last season with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 143 times, and averaged 85.9 yards per game.
  • Deion Jones boasted an impressive stat line of 4.5 sacks, 9.0 TFL, 106 tackles, and two interceptions.
  • Over his 2020 campaign, Foyesade Oluokun collected 117 tackles, 4.0 TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions.
  • Last season Fabian Moreau reeled in two interceptions and added seven tackles and three passes defended.

Falcons Injuries: Ricardo Allen: Out (Elbow), Takkarist McKinley: Questionable (Groin), Dante Fowler Jr.: Questionable (Ankle), Julio Jones: Questionable (Hamstring), Kaleb McGary: Questionable (Knee), Foyesade Oluokun: Questionable (Hamstring), Kendall Sheffield: Out (Foot)

How To Watch

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
