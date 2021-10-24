    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Carolina Panthers (3-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Giants (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Giants vs. Panthers

    Betting Information for Carolina vs. New York

    Panthers vs Giants Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Panthers

    -3

    42.5

    Carolina and New York Stats

    • The Panthers rack up 23.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than the Giants give up per matchup (29.5).
    • The Panthers collect 353.8 yards per game, 47.5 fewer yards than the 401.3 the Giants give up per outing.
    • The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (8) this season.
    • The Giants score just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.0) than the Panthers allow (20.2).
    • The Giants average 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers give up (308.3).
    • The Giants have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

    Panthers Impact Players

    • Sam Darnold has 1,573 passing yards (262.2 per game) and a 61.2% completion percentage (137-for-224), throwing seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He also has 110 rushing yards on 26 attempts (with five touchdowns).
    • Chuba Hubbard has taken 72 carries for a team-high 281 rushing yards (46.8 YPG) and one touchdown.
    • D.J. Moore has 40 receptions for a team-high 513 yards (85.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Haason Reddick has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 8.0 TFL and 29 tackles.
    • Jeremy Chinn has totaled 30 tackles to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Donte Jackson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 28 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and four passes defended six this season.

    Panthers Injuries: Donte Jackson: Questionable (Toe), John Miller: Questionable (Ankle), Curtis Samuel: Questionable (Knee), Eli Apple: Questionable (Hamstring)

    Giants Impact Players

    • Daniel Jones has thrown for 1,524 yards while completing 62.5% of his passes, with four touchdowns and four interceptions (254.0 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 33 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
    • This year Kadarius Toney has 23 receptions for a team-high 317 yards (52.8 per game).
    • This season Austin Johnson leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 30 tackles.
    • Logan Ryan has collected 50 tackles and 1.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Xavier McKinney has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 27 tackles and four passes defended.

    Giants Injuries: Adrian Colbert: Out (Shoulder), C.J. Board: Out (Concussion), Darnay Holmes: Questionable (Neck)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

