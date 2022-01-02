How to Watch New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Giants (4-11) visit the Chicago Bears (5-10) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Soldier Field and will look to break a four-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bears vs. Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Soldier Field
Chicago and New York Stats
- This year, the Bears average 6.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Giants allow (24.3).
- The Bears rack up 55.9 fewer yards per game (308) than the Giants allow per contest (363.9).
- The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (25 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (20) this season.
- The Giants put up 8.4 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Bears surrender (24.9).
- The Giants rack up 303.5 yards per game, 23 fewer yards than the 326.5 the Bears give up.
- The Giants have turned the ball over 11 more times (23 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has passed for 1,870 yards (159-for-270), with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions (124.7 YPG). He's also carried the football 72 times for a team-high 420 yards and two scores, averaging 28 yards per game.
- David Montgomery has churned out a team-high 713 rushing yards (47.5 per game) and five scores. He has tacked on 38 receptions for 277 yards .
- Darnell Mooney has 62 catches (111 targets) and paces his team with 860 receiving yards (57.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 17 sacks and has added 17 TFL and 46 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 149 tackles, 11 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bears Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
J.P. Holtz
TE
Personal
Doubtful
Marquise Goodwin
WR
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Eddie Goldman
DT
Finger
Questionable
Jason Peters
OL
Ankle
Questionable
Justin Fields
QB
Ankle
Questionable
Duke Shelley
DB
Heel
Questionable
Akiem Hicks
DT
Covid ramp up
Questionable
Jimmy Graham
TE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Cairo Santos
K
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Christian Jones
LB
Finger
Full Participation In Practice
Caleb Johnson
LB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Teven Jenkins
OL
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Jakeem Grant
WR
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Andy Dalton
QB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Giants Impact Players
- Mike Glennon has thrown for 766 yards while completing 55.1% of his passes, with four touchdowns and eight interceptions (51.1 yards per game).
- Devontae Booker has churned out a team-best 533 rushing yards (35.5 per game) and two touchdowns. He has tacked on 36 receptions for 256 yards and one TD.
- Kenny Golladay has hauled in 34 receptions for 499 yards, best on his team. He averages 33.3 receiving yards per game.
- This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with eight sacks and has added eight TFL and 45 tackles.
- Tae Crowder has racked up 112 tackles, two TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Xavier McKinney has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 79 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Nate Solder
OT
Covid ramp up
Questionable
John Ross
WR
Knee
Out
Adoree' Jackson
DB
Quad
Questionable
Kadarius Toney
WR
Shoulder
Out
Billy Price
OL
Personal
Doubtful
Collin Johnson
WR
Hamstring
Out
Austin Johnson
DT
Foot
Questionable
Chris Myarick
TE
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Raymond Johnson III
DE
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Graham Gano
K
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Keion Crossen
DB
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Ben Bredeson
OG
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Packers
L 45-30
Away
12/20/2021
Vikings
L 17-9
Home
12/26/2021
Seahawks
W 25-24
Away
1/2/2022
Giants
-
Home
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Los Angeles
L 37-21
Away
12/19/2021
Dallas
L 21-6
Home
12/26/2021
Philadelphia
L 34-10
Away
1/2/2022
Chicago
-
Away
