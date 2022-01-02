Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (4-11) visit the Chicago Bears (5-10) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Soldier Field and will look to break a four-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Giants

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Soldier Field

Chicago and New York Stats

This year, the Bears average 6.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Giants allow (24.3).

The Bears rack up 55.9 fewer yards per game (308) than the Giants allow per contest (363.9).

The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (25 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (20) this season.

The Giants put up 8.4 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Bears surrender (24.9).

The Giants rack up 303.5 yards per game, 23 fewer yards than the 326.5 the Bears give up.

The Giants have turned the ball over 11 more times (23 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has passed for 1,870 yards (159-for-270), with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions (124.7 YPG). He's also carried the football 72 times for a team-high 420 yards and two scores, averaging 28 yards per game.

David Montgomery has churned out a team-high 713 rushing yards (47.5 per game) and five scores. He has tacked on 38 receptions for 277 yards .

Darnell Mooney has 62 catches (111 targets) and paces his team with 860 receiving yards (57.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 17 sacks and has added 17 TFL and 46 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 149 tackles, 11 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status J.P. Holtz TE Personal Doubtful Marquise Goodwin WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Eddie Goldman DT Finger Questionable Jason Peters OL Ankle Questionable Justin Fields QB Ankle Questionable Duke Shelley DB Heel Questionable Akiem Hicks DT Covid ramp up Questionable Jimmy Graham TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Cairo Santos K Ribs Full Participation In Practice Christian Jones LB Finger Full Participation In Practice Caleb Johnson LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Teven Jenkins OL Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jakeem Grant WR Concussion Full Participation In Practice Andy Dalton QB Groin Full Participation In Practice

Giants Impact Players

Mike Glennon has thrown for 766 yards while completing 55.1% of his passes, with four touchdowns and eight interceptions (51.1 yards per game).

Devontae Booker has churned out a team-best 533 rushing yards (35.5 per game) and two touchdowns. He has tacked on 36 receptions for 256 yards and one TD.

Kenny Golladay has hauled in 34 receptions for 499 yards, best on his team. He averages 33.3 receiving yards per game.

This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with eight sacks and has added eight TFL and 45 tackles.

Tae Crowder has racked up 112 tackles, two TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Xavier McKinney has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 79 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Nate Solder OT Covid ramp up Questionable John Ross WR Knee Out Adoree' Jackson DB Quad Questionable Kadarius Toney WR Shoulder Out Billy Price OL Personal Doubtful Collin Johnson WR Hamstring Out Austin Johnson DT Foot Questionable Chris Myarick TE Hip Limited Participation In Practice Raymond Johnson III DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Graham Gano K Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Keion Crossen DB Illness Limited Participation In Practice Ben Bredeson OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Packers L 45-30 Away 12/20/2021 Vikings L 17-9 Home 12/26/2021 Seahawks W 25-24 Away 1/2/2022 Giants - Home

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Los Angeles L 37-21 Away 12/19/2021 Dallas L 21-6 Home 12/26/2021 Philadelphia L 34-10 Away 1/2/2022 Chicago - Away

