    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Giants (4-11) visit the Chicago Bears (5-10) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Soldier Field and will look to break a four-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bears vs. Giants

    Chicago and New York Stats

    • This year, the Bears average 6.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Giants allow (24.3).
    • The Bears rack up 55.9 fewer yards per game (308) than the Giants allow per contest (363.9).
    • The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (25 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (20) this season.
    • The Giants put up 8.4 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Bears surrender (24.9).
    • The Giants rack up 303.5 yards per game, 23 fewer yards than the 326.5 the Bears give up.
    • The Giants have turned the ball over 11 more times (23 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (12) this season.

    Bears Impact Players

    • Justin Fields has passed for 1,870 yards (159-for-270), with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions (124.7 YPG). He's also carried the football 72 times for a team-high 420 yards and two scores, averaging 28 yards per game.
    • David Montgomery has churned out a team-high 713 rushing yards (47.5 per game) and five scores. He has tacked on 38 receptions for 277 yards .
    • Darnell Mooney has 62 catches (111 targets) and paces his team with 860 receiving yards (57.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 17 sacks and has added 17 TFL and 46 tackles.
    • Over the course of his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 149 tackles, 11 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Bears Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    J.P. Holtz

    TE

    Personal

    Doubtful

    Marquise Goodwin

    WR

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Eddie Goldman

    DT

    Finger

    Questionable

    Jason Peters

    OL

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Justin Fields

    QB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Duke Shelley

    DB

    Heel

    Questionable

    Akiem Hicks

    DT

    Covid ramp up

    Questionable

    Jimmy Graham

    TE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Cairo Santos

    K

    Ribs

    Full Participation In Practice

    Christian Jones

    LB

    Finger

    Full Participation In Practice

    Caleb Johnson

    LB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Teven Jenkins

    OL

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jakeem Grant

    WR

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Andy Dalton

    QB

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Giants Impact Players

    • Mike Glennon has thrown for 766 yards while completing 55.1% of his passes, with four touchdowns and eight interceptions (51.1 yards per game).
    • Devontae Booker has churned out a team-best 533 rushing yards (35.5 per game) and two touchdowns. He has tacked on 36 receptions for 256 yards and one TD.
    • Kenny Golladay has hauled in 34 receptions for 499 yards, best on his team. He averages 33.3 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with eight sacks and has added eight TFL and 45 tackles.
    • Tae Crowder has racked up 112 tackles, two TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Xavier McKinney has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 79 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

    Giants Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Nate Solder

    OT

    Covid ramp up

    Questionable

    John Ross

    WR

    Knee

    Out

    Adoree' Jackson

    DB

    Quad

    Questionable

    Kadarius Toney

    WR

    Shoulder

    Out

    Billy Price

    OL

    Personal

    Doubtful

    Collin Johnson

    WR

    Hamstring

    Out

    Austin Johnson

    DT

    Foot

    Questionable

    Chris Myarick

    TE

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Raymond Johnson III

    DE

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Graham Gano

    K

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Keion Crossen

    DB

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ben Bredeson

    OG

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Bears Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Packers

    L 45-30

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Vikings

    L 17-9

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Seahawks

    W 25-24

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Giants

    -

    Home

    Giants Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 37-21

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Dallas

    L 21-6

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Philadelphia

    L 34-10

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Chicago

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    New York Giants at Chicago Bears

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 25-24 Chicago victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
