How to Watch Giants at Browns

The New York Giants head to Cleveland in Week 2 of the preseason looking for some answers on offense.

To say the Giants' lacked a spark on offense during Week 1 of the preseason may be a bit of an understatement. They completed just eight total passes for 58 and rushed for only 105 yards. Their lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter and capped off a 17-yard drive that only began because the Jets fumbled.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 22, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WBNS-DT – Columbus, OH)

The stats are a little misleading as neither Daniel Jones nor Saquon Barkley played in the game, but fans still expect more out of the backups. Quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Clayton Thorson didn't provide much comfort for those wondering what might happen if Jones gets injured.

On the other hand, the Browns had to be very happy with what they saw out of their backup quarterbacks. Case Keenum and Kyle Lauletta went a combined 31-44 for 319 yards through the air against the Jaguars. Lauletta accounted for both touchdown passes as the Browns got a great look at their options if Baker Mayfield were to go down.

This game could be fun to watch if Mayfield and Jones get to play an extended time in the first half, but it is unknown how much each will play. Be sure to tune in for possible glimpses of some of the league's superstars.

