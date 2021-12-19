New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) shakes hands with Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera (R) after their game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) and the New York Giants (4-9) square off on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in a battle of NFC East opponents. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys

    Betting Information for Dallas vs. New York

    Cowboys vs Giants Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cowboys

    -11.5

    44.5

    Dallas and New York Stats

    • This year, the Cowboys score 5.4 more points per game (29.2) than the Giants give up (23.8).
    • The Cowboys collect 409.1 yards per game, 39.4 more yards than the 369.7 the Giants allow per matchup.
    • The Cowboys have 18 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 19 takeaways.
    • The Giants put up 4.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Cowboys give up (22.1).
    • The Giants rack up 48.9 fewer yards per game (312.2) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (361.1).
    • The Giants have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (27).

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • Dak Prescott has thrown for 3,381 yards while completing 67.9% of his passes (309-for-455), with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (260.1 yards per game).
    • Ezekiel Elliott has churned out a team-leading 810 rushing yards (62.3 per game) and eight scores. He has tacked on 41 receptions for 245 yards and one TD.
    • CeeDee Lamb has been targeted 100 times and has 64 catches, leading his team with 890 yards (68.5 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.
    • This season Micah Parsons leads the team with 12.0 sacks and has added 17.0 TFL and 75 tackles.
    • This season Jayron Kearse has racked up 85 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
    • Trevon Diggs has a team-high nine interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles and 17 passes defended 13 this season.

    Cowboys Injuries: Xavier Woods: Questionable (Groin), Deante Burton: Out (Shoulder), Rashard Robinson: Questionable (Knee), Ezekiel Elliott: Questionable (Calf)

    Giants Impact Players

    • This campaign, Daniel Jones has recorded 2,428 passing yards (186.8 per game) while completing 232 of 361 passes (64.3%), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 298 rushing yards on 62 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 22.9 yards per game.
    • Devontae Booker has churned out a team-best 432 rushing yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns. He has tacked on 30 receptions for 229 yards and one TD.
    • Kenny Golladay has reeled in 28 passes for a team best 424 yards. He has been targeted 54 times, and averages 32.6 yards per game.
    • Azeez Ojulari has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 38 tackles.
    • Tae Crowder has collected 96 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Xavier McKinney has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 70 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

    Giants Injuries: Daniel Jones: Questionable (Hamstring), Kaden Smith: Questionable (Knee), Evan Engram: Questionable (Calf), Darnay Holmes: Out (Knee)

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
