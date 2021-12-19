New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) and the New York Giants (4-9) square off on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in a battle of NFC East opponents. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Dallas vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cowboys
-11.5
44.5
Dallas and New York Stats
- This year, the Cowboys score 5.4 more points per game (29.2) than the Giants give up (23.8).
- The Cowboys collect 409.1 yards per game, 39.4 more yards than the 369.7 the Giants allow per matchup.
- The Cowboys have 18 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 19 takeaways.
- The Giants put up 4.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Cowboys give up (22.1).
- The Giants rack up 48.9 fewer yards per game (312.2) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (361.1).
- The Giants have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (27).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has thrown for 3,381 yards while completing 67.9% of his passes (309-for-455), with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (260.1 yards per game).
- Ezekiel Elliott has churned out a team-leading 810 rushing yards (62.3 per game) and eight scores. He has tacked on 41 receptions for 245 yards and one TD.
- CeeDee Lamb has been targeted 100 times and has 64 catches, leading his team with 890 yards (68.5 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.
- This season Micah Parsons leads the team with 12.0 sacks and has added 17.0 TFL and 75 tackles.
- This season Jayron Kearse has racked up 85 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
- Trevon Diggs has a team-high nine interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles and 17 passes defended 13 this season.
Cowboys Injuries: Xavier Woods: Questionable (Groin), Deante Burton: Out (Shoulder), Rashard Robinson: Questionable (Knee), Ezekiel Elliott: Questionable (Calf)
Giants Impact Players
- This campaign, Daniel Jones has recorded 2,428 passing yards (186.8 per game) while completing 232 of 361 passes (64.3%), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 298 rushing yards on 62 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 22.9 yards per game.
- Devontae Booker has churned out a team-best 432 rushing yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns. He has tacked on 30 receptions for 229 yards and one TD.
- Kenny Golladay has reeled in 28 passes for a team best 424 yards. He has been targeted 54 times, and averages 32.6 yards per game.
- Azeez Ojulari has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 38 tackles.
- Tae Crowder has collected 96 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Xavier McKinney has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 70 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.
Giants Injuries: Daniel Jones: Questionable (Hamstring), Kaden Smith: Questionable (Knee), Evan Engram: Questionable (Calf), Darnay Holmes: Out (Knee)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
19
2021
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)