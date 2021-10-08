New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers defensive back Sean Chandler (34) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers defensive back Sean Chandler (34) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) enter a matchup against the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium on a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants

    Dallas and New York Stats

    • The Cowboys average 7.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Giants give up (23.8).
    • The Cowboys average 38.8 more yards per game (420.8) than the Giants allow per matchup (382.0).
    • This year, the Cowboys have three turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (4).
    • The Giants rack up 20.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Cowboys surrender (24.3).
    • The Giants rack up just 12.3 fewer yards per game (384.0) than the Cowboys allow per outing (396.3).
    • The Giants have three giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 10 takeaways.

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • This season Dak Prescott has 1,066 passing yards (266.5 yards per game) while going 100-for-133 (75.2%) and throwing 10 touchdowns with two interceptions. He has added 54 rushing yards , averaging 13.5 yards per game.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has picked up a team-high 342 rushing yards (85.5 per game) plus four touchdowns.
    • CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 20 receptions for 264 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 32 times, and averages 66.0 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Micah Parsons leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 17 tackles.
    • Anthony Brown's 26 tackles and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Trevon Diggs has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 13 tackles and eight passes defended.

    Cowboys Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Ezekiel Elliott

    RB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Amari Cooper

    WR

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Dorance Armstrong Jr.

    DE

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Donovan Wilson

    S

    Groin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Carlos Watkins

    DE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ty Nsekhe

    OT

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Randy Gregory

    DE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Trevon Diggs

    CB

    Back

    Full Participation In Practice

    Giants Impact Players

    • This year Daniel Jones has put up 1,184 passing yards (296.0 per game) while going 96-for-144 (66.7%) and throwing for four touchdowns with one interception. He has tacked on a team-high 188 rushing yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Kenny Golladay has hauled in 17 receptions for 282 yards, best on his team. He averages 70.5 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
    • This season Logan Ryan has collected 35 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season James Bradberry leads the team with two interceptions and has added 17 tackles and four passes defended.

    Giants Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Kenny Golladay

    WR

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Saquon Barkley

    RB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kaden Smith

    TE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Leonard Williams

    DE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Andrew Thomas

    OT

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Darius Slayton

    WR

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Sterling Shepard

    WR

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jabrill Peppers

    S

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    C.J. Board

    WR

    Clavicle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Nate Ebner

    DB

    Quad

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ben Bredeson

    OG

    Hand

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cowboys Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Chargers

    W 20-17

    Away

    9/27/2021

    Eagles

    W 41-21

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Panthers

    W 36-28

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Home

    Giants Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/16/2021

    Washington

    L 30-29

    Away

    9/26/2021

    Atlanta

    L 17-14

    Home

    10/3/2021

    New Orleans

    W 27-21

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

