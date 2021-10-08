New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers defensive back Sean Chandler (34) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) enter a matchup against the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium on a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dallas and New York Stats

The Cowboys average 7.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Giants give up (23.8).

The Cowboys average 38.8 more yards per game (420.8) than the Giants allow per matchup (382.0).

This year, the Cowboys have three turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (4).

The Giants rack up 20.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Cowboys surrender (24.3).

The Giants rack up just 12.3 fewer yards per game (384.0) than the Cowboys allow per outing (396.3).

The Giants have three giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 10 takeaways.

Cowboys Impact Players

This season Dak Prescott has 1,066 passing yards (266.5 yards per game) while going 100-for-133 (75.2%) and throwing 10 touchdowns with two interceptions. He has added 54 rushing yards , averaging 13.5 yards per game.

Ezekiel Elliott has picked up a team-high 342 rushing yards (85.5 per game) plus four touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 20 receptions for 264 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 32 times, and averages 66.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Micah Parsons leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Anthony Brown's 26 tackles and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.

Trevon Diggs has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 13 tackles and eight passes defended.

Cowboys Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Ezekiel Elliott RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Amari Cooper WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Dorance Armstrong Jr. DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Donovan Wilson S Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Carlos Watkins DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Ty Nsekhe OT Illness Limited Participation In Practice Randy Gregory DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Trevon Diggs CB Back Full Participation In Practice

Giants Impact Players

This year Daniel Jones has put up 1,184 passing yards (296.0 per game) while going 96-for-144 (66.7%) and throwing for four touchdowns with one interception. He has tacked on a team-high 188 rushing yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns.

Kenny Golladay has hauled in 17 receptions for 282 yards, best on his team. He averages 70.5 receiving yards per game.

This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

This season Logan Ryan has collected 35 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

This season James Bradberry leads the team with two interceptions and has added 17 tackles and four passes defended.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenny Golladay WR Groin Full Participation In Practice Saquon Barkley RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Kaden Smith TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Leonard Williams DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Thomas OT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Darius Slayton WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Sterling Shepard WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Jabrill Peppers S Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice C.J. Board WR Clavicle Full Participation In Practice Nate Ebner DB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Ben Bredeson OG Hand Limited Participation In Practice

Cowboys Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Chargers W 20-17 Away 9/27/2021 Eagles W 41-21 Home 10/3/2021 Panthers W 36-28 Home 10/10/2021 Giants - Home 10/17/2021 Patriots - Away 10/31/2021 Vikings - Away 11/7/2021 Broncos - Home

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/16/2021 Washington L 30-29 Away 9/26/2021 Atlanta L 17-14 Home 10/3/2021 New Orleans W 27-21 Away 10/10/2021 Dallas - Away 10/17/2021 Los Angeles - Home 10/24/2021 Carolina - Home 11/1/2021 Kansas City - Away

Regional restrictions apply.