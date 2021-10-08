New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

How to Watch New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) enter a matchup against the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium on a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Dallas and New York Stats
- The Cowboys average 7.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Giants give up (23.8).
- The Cowboys average 38.8 more yards per game (420.8) than the Giants allow per matchup (382.0).
- This year, the Cowboys have three turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (4).
- The Giants rack up 20.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Cowboys surrender (24.3).
- The Giants rack up just 12.3 fewer yards per game (384.0) than the Cowboys allow per outing (396.3).
- The Giants have three giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 10 takeaways.
Cowboys Impact Players
- This season Dak Prescott has 1,066 passing yards (266.5 yards per game) while going 100-for-133 (75.2%) and throwing 10 touchdowns with two interceptions. He has added 54 rushing yards , averaging 13.5 yards per game.
- Ezekiel Elliott has picked up a team-high 342 rushing yards (85.5 per game) plus four touchdowns.
- CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 20 receptions for 264 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 32 times, and averages 66.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Micah Parsons leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 17 tackles.
- Anthony Brown's 26 tackles and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
- Trevon Diggs has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 13 tackles and eight passes defended.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ezekiel Elliott
RB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Amari Cooper
WR
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Dorance Armstrong Jr.
DE
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Donovan Wilson
S
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Carlos Watkins
DE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Ty Nsekhe
OT
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Randy Gregory
DE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Trevon Diggs
CB
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Giants Impact Players
- This year Daniel Jones has put up 1,184 passing yards (296.0 per game) while going 96-for-144 (66.7%) and throwing for four touchdowns with one interception. He has tacked on a team-high 188 rushing yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns.
- Kenny Golladay has hauled in 17 receptions for 282 yards, best on his team. He averages 70.5 receiving yards per game.
- This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
- This season Logan Ryan has collected 35 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- This season James Bradberry leads the team with two interceptions and has added 17 tackles and four passes defended.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kenny Golladay
WR
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Saquon Barkley
RB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Kaden Smith
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Leonard Williams
DE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Andrew Thomas
OT
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Darius Slayton
WR
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Sterling Shepard
WR
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jabrill Peppers
S
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
C.J. Board
WR
Clavicle
Full Participation In Practice
Nate Ebner
DB
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Ben Bredeson
OG
Hand
Limited Participation In Practice
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Chargers
W 20-17
Away
9/27/2021
Eagles
W 41-21
Home
10/3/2021
Panthers
W 36-28
Home
10/10/2021
Giants
-
Home
10/17/2021
Patriots
-
Away
10/31/2021
Vikings
-
Away
11/7/2021
Broncos
-
Home
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/16/2021
Washington
L 30-29
Away
9/26/2021
Atlanta
L 17-14
Home
10/3/2021
New Orleans
W 27-21
Away
10/10/2021
Dallas
-
Away
10/17/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
10/24/2021
Carolina
-
Home
11/1/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
