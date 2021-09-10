Nov 22, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (0-0) go on the road to match up against the New York Giants (0-0) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Broncos

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium

Betting Information for Denver vs. New York

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos -3 -107 -113 41.5 -111 -109 -157 +134

Denver and New York Stats

The Broncos averaged just 2.1 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Giants surrendered (22.3) last season.

The Broncos averaged just 13.7 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Giants gave up per contest (349.3) last season.

The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last year, 10 more turnovers than the Giants forced (22).

Last season the Giants averaged 10.4 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Broncos gave up (27.9).

The Giants collected 299.6 yards per game last season, 68.3 fewer yards than the 367.9 the Broncos allowed per contest.

The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last season, six more turnovers than the Broncos forced (16).

Broncos Impact Players

Last year, Teddy Bridgewater recorded 3,733 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) while going 340-for-492 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He tacked on 279 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per game.

Melvin Gordon III ran for 986 yards on 215 carries (61.6 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns a season ago.

Jerry Jeudy hauled in 52 passes for 856 yards last season and scored three touchdowns. He was targeted 113 times and averaged 53.5 yards per game.

Last season, Malik Reed registered 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 51 tackles.

In last year's campaign, Alexander Johnson racked up 124 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack.

Justin Simmons intercepted five passes while adding 96 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine passes defended a season ago.

Giants Impact Players

Last year Daniel Jones recorded 2,943 passing yards (183.9 yards per game) while going 280-for-448 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He tacked on 423 rushing yards on 65 carries with one touchdown, averaging 26.4 yards per game.

A season ago, Devontae Booker churned out 423 rushing yards (26.4 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Last season Darius Slayton reeled in 50 passes (on 96 targets) for 751 yards (46.9 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Leonard Williams had a strong body of work a year ago, registering 11.5 sacks, 14.0 TFL and 57 tackles.

Blake Martinez racked up 151 tackles, 9.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception over his 2020 campaign.

Last season James Bradberry hauled in three interceptions and added 53 tackles and 18 passes defended.

Broncos Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Giants - Away 9/19/2021 Jaguars - Away 9/26/2021 Jets - Home 10/3/2021 Ravens - Home

Giants Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Denver - Home 9/16/2021 Washington - Away 9/26/2021 Atlanta - Home 10/3/2021 New Orleans - Away

