September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Nov 22, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 22, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (0-0) go on the road to match up against the New York Giants (0-0) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Broncos

Betting Information for Denver vs. New York

Broncos vs Giants Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline

Broncos

-3

-107

-113

41.5

-111

-109

-157

+134

Denver and New York Stats

  • The Broncos averaged just 2.1 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Giants surrendered (22.3) last season.
  • The Broncos averaged just 13.7 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Giants gave up per contest (349.3) last season.
  • The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last year, 10 more turnovers than the Giants forced (22).
  • Last season the Giants averaged 10.4 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Broncos gave up (27.9).
  • The Giants collected 299.6 yards per game last season, 68.3 fewer yards than the 367.9 the Broncos allowed per contest.
  • The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last season, six more turnovers than the Broncos forced (16).

Broncos Impact Players

  • Last year, Teddy Bridgewater recorded 3,733 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) while going 340-for-492 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He tacked on 279 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per game.
  • Melvin Gordon III ran for 986 yards on 215 carries (61.6 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns a season ago.
  • Jerry Jeudy hauled in 52 passes for 856 yards last season and scored three touchdowns. He was targeted 113 times and averaged 53.5 yards per game.
  • Last season, Malik Reed registered 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 51 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, Alexander Johnson racked up 124 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack.
  • Justin Simmons intercepted five passes while adding 96 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine passes defended a season ago.

Giants Impact Players

  • Last year Daniel Jones recorded 2,943 passing yards (183.9 yards per game) while going 280-for-448 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He tacked on 423 rushing yards on 65 carries with one touchdown, averaging 26.4 yards per game.
  • A season ago, Devontae Booker churned out 423 rushing yards (26.4 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • Last season Darius Slayton reeled in 50 passes (on 96 targets) for 751 yards (46.9 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • Leonard Williams had a strong body of work a year ago, registering 11.5 sacks, 14.0 TFL and 57 tackles.
  • Blake Martinez racked up 151 tackles, 9.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception over his 2020 campaign.
  • Last season James Bradberry hauled in three interceptions and added 53 tackles and 18 passes defended.

Broncos Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Giants

-

Away

9/19/2021

Jaguars

-

Away

9/26/2021

Jets

-

Home

10/3/2021

Ravens

-

Home

Giants Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Denver

-

Home

9/16/2021

Washington

-

Away

9/26/2021

Atlanta

-

Home

10/3/2021

New Orleans

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
12
2021

Denver Broncos at New York Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Football Fans
High School Football

How to Watch East St. Louis vs. St. John Bosco

Soccer Fans
High School Football

How to Watch De La Salle (CA) at St. Francis (CA)

Florida Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch UCLA at San Diego State

Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Penn State at Oregon

Brock Lesnar
WWE

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

UTEP
NCAAFB

How to Watch UTEP at Boise State

Texas Rangers
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

Jul 29, 2021; Irvine, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) ties his shoe during training camp at University of California, Irvine. Mandatory Credit: John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy