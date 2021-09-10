How to Watch New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Broncos (0-0) go on the road to match up against the New York Giants (0-0) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Giants vs. Broncos
- Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Betting Information for Denver vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
Broncos
-3
-107
-113
41.5
-111
-109
-157
+134
Denver and New York Stats
- The Broncos averaged just 2.1 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Giants surrendered (22.3) last season.
- The Broncos averaged just 13.7 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Giants gave up per contest (349.3) last season.
- The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last year, 10 more turnovers than the Giants forced (22).
- Last season the Giants averaged 10.4 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Broncos gave up (27.9).
- The Giants collected 299.6 yards per game last season, 68.3 fewer yards than the 367.9 the Broncos allowed per contest.
- The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last season, six more turnovers than the Broncos forced (16).
Broncos Impact Players
- Last year, Teddy Bridgewater recorded 3,733 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) while going 340-for-492 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He tacked on 279 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per game.
- Melvin Gordon III ran for 986 yards on 215 carries (61.6 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns a season ago.
- Jerry Jeudy hauled in 52 passes for 856 yards last season and scored three touchdowns. He was targeted 113 times and averaged 53.5 yards per game.
- Last season, Malik Reed registered 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 51 tackles.
- In last year's campaign, Alexander Johnson racked up 124 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack.
- Justin Simmons intercepted five passes while adding 96 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine passes defended a season ago.
Giants Impact Players
- Last year Daniel Jones recorded 2,943 passing yards (183.9 yards per game) while going 280-for-448 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He tacked on 423 rushing yards on 65 carries with one touchdown, averaging 26.4 yards per game.
- A season ago, Devontae Booker churned out 423 rushing yards (26.4 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- Last season Darius Slayton reeled in 50 passes (on 96 targets) for 751 yards (46.9 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Leonard Williams had a strong body of work a year ago, registering 11.5 sacks, 14.0 TFL and 57 tackles.
- Blake Martinez racked up 151 tackles, 9.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception over his 2020 campaign.
- Last season James Bradberry hauled in three interceptions and added 53 tackles and 18 passes defended.
Broncos Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Giants
-
Away
9/19/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
9/26/2021
Jets
-
Home
10/3/2021
Ravens
-
Home
Giants Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Denver
-
Home
9/16/2021
Washington
-
Away
9/26/2021
Atlanta
-
Home
10/3/2021
New Orleans
-
Away
