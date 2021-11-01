Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) host the New York Giants (2-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, November 1, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Giants

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City and New York Stats

This year, the Chiefs average just 1.2 more points per game (26.9) than the Giants allow (25.7).

The Chiefs rack up 49.0 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants allow per outing (368.7).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Giants' takeaways (9).

The Giants rack up 19.9 points per game, 9.1 fewer than the Chiefs allow (29.0).

The Giants collect 52.3 fewer yards per game (352.3) than the Chiefs give up per outing (404.6).

This season the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (7).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 2,082 yards (187-for-277), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions (297.4 YPG). He's also carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 219 yards and one touchdown, averaging 31.3 yards per game.

Tyreek Hill has racked up 52 catches for 641 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times, and averages 91.6 receiving yards per game.

Michael Danna has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Nick Bolton's 55 tackles and 9.0 TFL make him the team's top tackler.

Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 31 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended seven this season.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Jones DT Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Charvarius Ward CB Foot Questionable Mike Remmers OT Knee Questionable Chad Henne QB Finger Limited Participation In Practice Tyrann Mathieu S Illness Full Participation In Practice Michael Burton FB Pectoral Full Participation In Practice Anthony Hitchens LB Tricep Out Khalen Saunders DT Knee Out Darrel Williams RB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Joe Thuney OL Hand Full Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Trey Smith OL Ankle Full Participation In Practice Travis Kelce TE Neck Full Participation In Practice

Giants Impact Players

This year Daniel Jones has racked up 1,727 passing yards (246.7 per game) while going 153-for-241 (63.5%) and throwing for five touchdowns with four interceptions. He has added a team-high 229 rushing yards on 41 carries with two touchdowns.

This season Kadarius Toney has 23 receptions and leads the team with 317 yards (45.3 per game).

This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Logan Ryan has collected 54 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

James Bradberry has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 24 tackles and eight passes defended.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Questionable Danny Shelton DT Pec Doubtful Evan Engram TE Calf Questionable Tae Crowder LB Thigh Questionable Sam Beal CB Hamstring Questionable Darius Slayton WR Hamstring Questionable Ben Bredeson OG Hand Limited Participation In Practice Azeez Ojulari LB Personal Full Participation In Practice John Ross WR Hamstring Questionable Kaden Smith TE Knee Questionable Sterling Shepard WR Hamstring Questionable Kenny Golladay WR Knee Out Nate Ebner DB Ankle Out Lorenzo Carter LB Ankle Out Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Out Carter Coughlin LB Ankle Out

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Bills L 38-20 Home 10/17/2021 Washington W 31-13 Away 10/24/2021 Titans L 27-3 Away 11/1/2021 Giants - Home 11/7/2021 Packers - Home 11/14/2021 Raiders - Away 11/21/2021 Cowboys - Home

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Dallas L 44-20 Away 10/17/2021 Los Angeles L 38-11 Home 10/24/2021 Carolina W 25-3 Home 11/1/2021 Kansas City - Away 11/7/2021 Las Vegas - Home 11/22/2021 Tampa Bay - Away 11/28/2021 Philadelphia - Home

