How to Watch New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) host the New York Giants (2-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, November 1, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Giants
- Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kansas City and New York Stats
- This year, the Chiefs average just 1.2 more points per game (26.9) than the Giants allow (25.7).
- The Chiefs rack up 49.0 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants allow per outing (368.7).
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Giants' takeaways (9).
- The Giants rack up 19.9 points per game, 9.1 fewer than the Chiefs allow (29.0).
- The Giants collect 52.3 fewer yards per game (352.3) than the Chiefs give up per outing (404.6).
- This season the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (7).
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 2,082 yards (187-for-277), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions (297.4 YPG). He's also carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 219 yards and one touchdown, averaging 31.3 yards per game.
- Tyreek Hill has racked up 52 catches for 641 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times, and averages 91.6 receiving yards per game.
- Michael Danna has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
- Nick Bolton's 55 tackles and 9.0 TFL make him the team's top tackler.
- Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 31 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended seven this season.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Chris Jones
DT
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Charvarius Ward
CB
Foot
Questionable
Mike Remmers
OT
Knee
Questionable
Chad Henne
QB
Finger
Limited Participation In Practice
Tyrann Mathieu
S
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Michael Burton
FB
Pectoral
Full Participation In Practice
Anthony Hitchens
LB
Tricep
Out
Khalen Saunders
DT
Knee
Out
Darrel Williams
RB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Joe Thuney
OL
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
L'Jarius Sneed
CB
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Trey Smith
OL
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Travis Kelce
TE
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Giants Impact Players
- This year Daniel Jones has racked up 1,727 passing yards (246.7 per game) while going 153-for-241 (63.5%) and throwing for five touchdowns with four interceptions. He has added a team-high 229 rushing yards on 41 carries with two touchdowns.
- This season Kadarius Toney has 23 receptions and leads the team with 317 yards (45.3 per game).
- This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 21 tackles.
- Logan Ryan has collected 54 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- James Bradberry has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 24 tackles and eight passes defended.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kadarius Toney
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Danny Shelton
DT
Pec
Doubtful
Evan Engram
TE
Calf
Questionable
Tae Crowder
LB
Thigh
Questionable
Sam Beal
CB
Hamstring
Questionable
Darius Slayton
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Ben Bredeson
OG
Hand
Limited Participation In Practice
Azeez Ojulari
LB
Personal
Full Participation In Practice
John Ross
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Kaden Smith
TE
Knee
Questionable
Sterling Shepard
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Kenny Golladay
WR
Knee
Out
Nate Ebner
DB
Ankle
Out
Lorenzo Carter
LB
Ankle
Out
Saquon Barkley
RB
Ankle
Out
Carter Coughlin
LB
Ankle
Out
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Bills
L 38-20
Home
10/17/2021
Washington
W 31-13
Away
10/24/2021
Titans
L 27-3
Away
11/1/2021
Giants
-
Home
11/7/2021
Packers
-
Home
11/14/2021
Raiders
-
Away
11/21/2021
Cowboys
-
Home
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Dallas
L 44-20
Away
10/17/2021
Los Angeles
L 38-11
Home
10/24/2021
Carolina
W 25-3
Home
11/1/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
11/7/2021
Las Vegas
-
Home
11/22/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Away
11/28/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.