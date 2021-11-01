Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    How to Watch New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) host the New York Giants (2-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, November 1, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chiefs vs. Giants

    • Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kansas City and New York Stats

    • This year, the Chiefs average just 1.2 more points per game (26.9) than the Giants allow (25.7).
    • The Chiefs rack up 49.0 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants allow per outing (368.7).
    • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Giants' takeaways (9).
    • The Giants rack up 19.9 points per game, 9.1 fewer than the Chiefs allow (29.0).
    • The Giants collect 52.3 fewer yards per game (352.3) than the Chiefs give up per outing (404.6).
    • This season the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (7).

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 2,082 yards (187-for-277), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions (297.4 YPG). He's also carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 219 yards and one touchdown, averaging 31.3 yards per game.
    • Tyreek Hill has racked up 52 catches for 641 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times, and averages 91.6 receiving yards per game.
    • Michael Danna has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
    • Nick Bolton's 55 tackles and 9.0 TFL make him the team's top tackler.
    • Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 31 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended seven this season.

    Chiefs Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Chris Jones

    DT

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Charvarius Ward

    CB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Mike Remmers

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Chad Henne

    QB

    Finger

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Tyrann Mathieu

    S

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Michael Burton

    FB

    Pectoral

    Full Participation In Practice

    Anthony Hitchens

    LB

    Tricep

    Out

    Khalen Saunders

    DT

    Knee

    Out

    Darrel Williams

    RB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Joe Thuney

    OL

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    L'Jarius Sneed

    CB

    Wrist

    Full Participation In Practice

    Trey Smith

    OL

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Travis Kelce

    TE

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Giants Impact Players

    • This year Daniel Jones has racked up 1,727 passing yards (246.7 per game) while going 153-for-241 (63.5%) and throwing for five touchdowns with four interceptions. He has added a team-high 229 rushing yards on 41 carries with two touchdowns.
    • This season Kadarius Toney has 23 receptions and leads the team with 317 yards (45.3 per game).
    • This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 21 tackles.
    • Logan Ryan has collected 54 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • James Bradberry has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 24 tackles and eight passes defended.

    Giants Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Kadarius Toney

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Danny Shelton

    DT

    Pec

    Doubtful

    Evan Engram

    TE

    Calf

    Questionable

    Tae Crowder

    LB

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Sam Beal

    CB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Darius Slayton

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Ben Bredeson

    OG

    Hand

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Azeez Ojulari

    LB

    Personal

    Full Participation In Practice

    John Ross

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Kaden Smith

    TE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Sterling Shepard

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Kenny Golladay

    WR

    Knee

    Out

    Nate Ebner

    DB

    Ankle

    Out

    Lorenzo Carter

    LB

    Ankle

    Out

    Saquon Barkley

    RB

    Ankle

    Out

    Carter Coughlin

    LB

    Ankle

    Out

    Chiefs Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Bills

    L 38-20

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Washington

    W 31-13

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Titans

    L 27-3

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Packers

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cowboys

    -

    Home

    Giants Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Dallas

    L 44-20

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 38-11

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Carolina

    W 25-3

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

