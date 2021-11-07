Publish date:
How to Watch New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) go on the road to meet the New York Giants (2-6) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Giants vs. Raiders
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raiders
-3
46.5
Las Vegas and New York Stats
- The Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (25.7) than the Giants allow (25.0).
- The Raiders rack up 24.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Giants give up per outing (368.6).
- The Raiders have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have 11 takeaways.
- This season the Giants average 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders give up (23.7).
- The Giants rack up just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.8) than the Raiders allow (354.0).
- The Giants have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (9).
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has thrown for 2,269 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes (180-for-266), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions (324.1 yards per game).
- Josh Jacobs has taken 60 carries for a team-high 204 rushing yards (29.1 per game) and five touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 110 yards .
- Hunter Renfrow has been targeted 51 times and has 38 catches, leading his team with 399 yards (57.0 ypg) while also scoring two touchdowns.
- Maxx Crosby has registered a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 18 tackles.
- This season Denzel Perryman has totaled 81 tackles and 2.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- Johnathan Abram has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 52 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended seven this season.
Raiders Injuries: Jeff Heath: Questionable (Hip), Josh Jacobs: Questionable (Knee), Kolton Miller: Questionable (Ankle), Maurice Hurst: Out (Ankle), Arden Key: Out (Foot), Trayvon Mullen Jr.: Questionable (Hamstring)
Giants Impact Players
- This season Daniel Jones has collected 1,949 passing yards (243.6 per game) while going 175-for-273 (64.1%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with five interceptions. He has added a team-high 241 rushing yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns.
- Kadarius Toney has 27 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 343 receiving yards (42.9 per game).
- This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 23 tackles.
- Logan Ryan's 63 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- James Bradberry has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 28 tackles and nine passes defended.
Giants Injuries: Devonta Freeman: Out (Ankle), Ryan Lewis: Out (Hamstring)
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)