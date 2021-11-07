Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates the 33-22 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) go on the road to meet the New York Giants (2-6) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Giants vs. Raiders

    Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New York

    Raiders vs Giants Betting Information

    Raiders

    -3

    46.5

    Las Vegas and New York Stats

    • The Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (25.7) than the Giants allow (25.0).
    • The Raiders rack up 24.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Giants give up per outing (368.6).
    • The Raiders have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have 11 takeaways.
    • This season the Giants average 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders give up (23.7).
    • The Giants rack up just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.8) than the Raiders allow (354.0).
    • The Giants have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (9).

    Raiders Impact Players

    • Derek Carr has thrown for 2,269 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes (180-for-266), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions (324.1 yards per game).
    • Josh Jacobs has taken 60 carries for a team-high 204 rushing yards (29.1 per game) and five touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 110 yards .
    • Hunter Renfrow has been targeted 51 times and has 38 catches, leading his team with 399 yards (57.0 ypg) while also scoring two touchdowns.
    • Maxx Crosby has registered a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 18 tackles.
    • This season Denzel Perryman has totaled 81 tackles and 2.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • Johnathan Abram has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 52 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended seven this season.

    Raiders Injuries: Jeff Heath: Questionable (Hip), Josh Jacobs: Questionable (Knee), Kolton Miller: Questionable (Ankle), Maurice Hurst: Out (Ankle), Arden Key: Out (Foot), Trayvon Mullen Jr.: Questionable (Hamstring)

    Giants Impact Players

    • This season Daniel Jones has collected 1,949 passing yards (243.6 per game) while going 175-for-273 (64.1%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with five interceptions. He has added a team-high 241 rushing yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Kadarius Toney has 27 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 343 receiving yards (42.9 per game).
    • This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 23 tackles.
    • Logan Ryan's 63 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • James Bradberry has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 28 tackles and nine passes defended.

    Giants Injuries: Devonta Freeman: Out (Ankle), Ryan Lewis: Out (Hamstring)

    How To Watch

    Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    NFL

