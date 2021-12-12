New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The Chargers led 24-13 at halftime. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals

The Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) and the New York Giants (4-8) square off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Giants

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles and New York Stats

This year, the Chargers rack up 3.4 more points per game (26.2) than the Giants surrender (22.8).

The Chargers average 382.1 yards per game, just 16.8 more than the 365.3 the Giants give up per outing.

This year, the Chargers have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Giants have takeaways (19).

The Giants rack up 17.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Chargers give up (26.3).

The Giants collect 311.8 yards per game, 38.9 fewer yards than the 350.7 the Chargers give up.

This year the Giants have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (16).

Chargers Impact Players

This season Justin Herbert has recorded 3,547 passing yards (295.6 yards per game) while completing 66.6% of his passes, with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 249 yards on the ground on 44 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 20.8 YPG.

Austin Ekeler has picked up a team-leading 663 rushing yards (55.3 per game) and racked up eight touchdowns. He has added 56 catches for 518 yards (also a team high) with seven receiving touchdowns.

Mike Williams has been targeted 93 times and has 55 catches, leading his team with 854 yards (71.2 ypg) while hauling in seven touchdowns.

Joey Bosa has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 37 tackles.

Derwin James leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 100 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions over the current campaign.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Derwin James S Hamstring Questionable Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion Out Justin Jones DT Ankle Questionable Alohi Gilman S Quad Out Corey Linsley C Back Limited Participation In Practice Linval Joseph DT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones has 2,428 passing yards (202.3 per game) with a 64.3% completion percentage (232-for-361), throwing for 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also has 298 rushing yards on 62 carries and two touchdowns.

Devontae Booker has rushed for a team-leading 376 yards on 97 attempts (31.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 16.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 26 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown.

This year Kenny Golladay has 26 catches and leads the team with 409 yards (34.1 per game).

Azeez Ojulari has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 36 tackles.

This season Tae Crowder has collected 88 tackles, one TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

This season Xavier McKinney leads the team with five interceptions and has added 67 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Sterling Shepard WR Quad Questionable Daniel Jones QB Neck Out Kadarius Toney WR Oblique Out Adoree' Jackson DB Quad Out Kenny Golladay WR Rib Questionable Mike Glennon QB Concussion Questionable Danny Shelton DT Calf Questionable Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Steelers W 41-37 Home 11/28/2021 Broncos L 28-13 Away 12/5/2021 Bengals W 41-22 Away 12/12/2021 Giants - Home 12/16/2021 Chiefs - Home 12/26/2021 Texans - Away 1/2/2022 Broncos - Home

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Tampa Bay L 30-10 Away 11/28/2021 Philadelphia W 13-7 Home 12/5/2021 Miami L 20-9 Away 12/12/2021 Los Angeles - Away 12/19/2021 Dallas - Home 12/26/2021 Philadelphia - Away 1/2/2022 Chicago - Away

