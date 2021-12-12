New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The Chargers led 24-13 at halftime. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals

    The Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) and the New York Giants (4-8) square off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chargers vs. Giants

    Los Angeles and New York Stats

    • This year, the Chargers rack up 3.4 more points per game (26.2) than the Giants surrender (22.8).
    • The Chargers average 382.1 yards per game, just 16.8 more than the 365.3 the Giants give up per outing.
    • This year, the Chargers have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Giants have takeaways (19).
    • The Giants rack up 17.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Chargers give up (26.3).
    • The Giants collect 311.8 yards per game, 38.9 fewer yards than the 350.7 the Chargers give up.
    • This year the Giants have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (16).

    Chargers Impact Players

    • This season Justin Herbert has recorded 3,547 passing yards (295.6 yards per game) while completing 66.6% of his passes, with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 249 yards on the ground on 44 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 20.8 YPG.
    • Austin Ekeler has picked up a team-leading 663 rushing yards (55.3 per game) and racked up eight touchdowns. He has added 56 catches for 518 yards (also a team high) with seven receiving touchdowns.
    • Mike Williams has been targeted 93 times and has 55 catches, leading his team with 854 yards (71.2 ypg) while hauling in seven touchdowns.
    • Joey Bosa has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 37 tackles.
    • Derwin James leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 100 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions over the current campaign.

    Chargers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Derwin James

    S

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Asante Samuel Jr.

    CB

    Concussion

    Out

    Justin Jones

    DT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Alohi Gilman

    S

    Quad

    Out

    Corey Linsley

    C

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Linval Joseph

    DT

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Austin Ekeler

    RB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Giants Impact Players

    • Daniel Jones has 2,428 passing yards (202.3 per game) with a 64.3% completion percentage (232-for-361), throwing for 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also has 298 rushing yards on 62 carries and two touchdowns.
    • Devontae Booker has rushed for a team-leading 376 yards on 97 attempts (31.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 16.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 26 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown.
    • This year Kenny Golladay has 26 catches and leads the team with 409 yards (34.1 per game).
    • Azeez Ojulari has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 36 tackles.
    • This season Tae Crowder has collected 88 tackles, one TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season Xavier McKinney leads the team with five interceptions and has added 67 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

    Giants Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Sterling Shepard

    WR

    Quad

    Questionable

    Daniel Jones

    QB

    Neck

    Out

    Kadarius Toney

    WR

    Oblique

    Out

    Adoree' Jackson

    DB

    Quad

    Out

    Kenny Golladay

    WR

    Rib

    Questionable

    Mike Glennon

    QB

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Danny Shelton

    DT

    Calf

    Questionable

    Saquon Barkley

    RB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Chargers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Steelers

    W 41-37

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Broncos

    L 28-13

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Bengals

    W 41-22

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Chiefs

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Texans

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Broncos

    -

    Home

    Giants Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 30-10

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Philadelphia

    W 13-7

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Miami

    L 20-9

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Chicago

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
