New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

How to Watch New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) and the New York Giants (4-8) square off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Los Angeles and New York Stats
- This year, the Chargers rack up 3.4 more points per game (26.2) than the Giants surrender (22.8).
- The Chargers average 382.1 yards per game, just 16.8 more than the 365.3 the Giants give up per outing.
- This year, the Chargers have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Giants have takeaways (19).
- The Giants rack up 17.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Chargers give up (26.3).
- The Giants collect 311.8 yards per game, 38.9 fewer yards than the 350.7 the Chargers give up.
- This year the Giants have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (16).
Chargers Impact Players
- This season Justin Herbert has recorded 3,547 passing yards (295.6 yards per game) while completing 66.6% of his passes, with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 249 yards on the ground on 44 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 20.8 YPG.
- Austin Ekeler has picked up a team-leading 663 rushing yards (55.3 per game) and racked up eight touchdowns. He has added 56 catches for 518 yards (also a team high) with seven receiving touchdowns.
- Mike Williams has been targeted 93 times and has 55 catches, leading his team with 854 yards (71.2 ypg) while hauling in seven touchdowns.
- Joey Bosa has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 37 tackles.
- Derwin James leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 100 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions over the current campaign.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Derwin James
S
Hamstring
Questionable
Asante Samuel Jr.
CB
Concussion
Out
Justin Jones
DT
Ankle
Questionable
Alohi Gilman
S
Quad
Out
Corey Linsley
C
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Linval Joseph
DT
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Austin Ekeler
RB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones has 2,428 passing yards (202.3 per game) with a 64.3% completion percentage (232-for-361), throwing for 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also has 298 rushing yards on 62 carries and two touchdowns.
- Devontae Booker has rushed for a team-leading 376 yards on 97 attempts (31.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 16.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 26 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown.
- This year Kenny Golladay has 26 catches and leads the team with 409 yards (34.1 per game).
- Azeez Ojulari has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 36 tackles.
- This season Tae Crowder has collected 88 tackles, one TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Xavier McKinney leads the team with five interceptions and has added 67 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Sterling Shepard
WR
Quad
Questionable
Daniel Jones
QB
Neck
Out
Kadarius Toney
WR
Oblique
Out
Adoree' Jackson
DB
Quad
Out
Kenny Golladay
WR
Rib
Questionable
Mike Glennon
QB
Concussion
Questionable
Danny Shelton
DT
Calf
Questionable
Saquon Barkley
RB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Steelers
W 41-37
Home
11/28/2021
Broncos
L 28-13
Away
12/5/2021
Bengals
W 41-22
Away
12/12/2021
Giants
-
Home
12/16/2021
Chiefs
-
Home
12/26/2021
Texans
-
Away
1/2/2022
Broncos
-
Home
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Tampa Bay
L 30-10
Away
11/28/2021
Philadelphia
W 13-7
Home
12/5/2021
Miami
L 20-9
Away
12/12/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
12/19/2021
Dallas
-
Home
12/26/2021
Philadelphia
-
Away
1/2/2022
Chicago
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.