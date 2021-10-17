Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (1-4) host the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Rams

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Rams -7.5 49

Los Angeles and New York Stats

This year, the Rams put up just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants allow (27.8).

The Rams average 408.2 yards per game, only 0.4 fewer than the 408.6 the Giants allow per contest.

The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (6).

The Giants score just 2.6 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Rams give up (23.2).

The Giants rack up just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams give up per outing (388.2).

The Giants have five giveaways this season, while the Rams have six takeaways.

Rams Impact Players

This season Matthew Stafford has 1,587 passing yards (317.4 yards per game) while going 117-for-172 (68%) and connecting on 12 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Darrell Henderson has run for a team-leading 294 yards (58.8 YPG) and three touchdowns. He also has 90 receiving yards on 10 catches .

Cooper Kupp has been targeted 56 times and has 37 catches, leading his team with 523 yards (104.6 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns.

Aaron Donald has notched a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Jordan Fuller has totaled 36 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Troy Reeder has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 15 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Rams Injuries: Micah Kiser: Questionable (Groin), Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Out (Elbow)

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,282 passing yards (256.4 per game), four touchdowns and one interception. He also has 197 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns.

Kenny Golladay has 17 catches (29 targets) and paces his team with 282 receiving yards (56.4 per game).

Azeez Ojulari has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Logan Ryan has totaled 43 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season James Bradberry leads the team with two interceptions and has added 19 tackles and five passes defended.

Giants Injuries: Adrian Colbert: Questionable (Shoulder), Dexter Lawrence: Questionable (Knee), Darius Slayton: Questionable (Foot)

