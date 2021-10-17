    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Giants (1-4) host the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Giants vs. Rams

    Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. New York

    Rams vs Giants Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Rams

    -7.5

    49

    Los Angeles and New York Stats

    • This year, the Rams put up just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants allow (27.8).
    • The Rams average 408.2 yards per game, only 0.4 fewer than the 408.6 the Giants allow per contest.
    • The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (6).
    • The Giants score just 2.6 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Rams give up (23.2).
    • The Giants rack up just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams give up per outing (388.2).
    • The Giants have five giveaways this season, while the Rams have six takeaways.

    Rams Impact Players

    • This season Matthew Stafford has 1,587 passing yards (317.4 yards per game) while going 117-for-172 (68%) and connecting on 12 touchdowns with three interceptions.
    • Darrell Henderson has run for a team-leading 294 yards (58.8 YPG) and three touchdowns. He also has 90 receiving yards on 10 catches .
    • Cooper Kupp has been targeted 56 times and has 37 catches, leading his team with 523 yards (104.6 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns.
    • Aaron Donald has notched a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 24 tackles.
    • Jordan Fuller has totaled 36 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Troy Reeder has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 15 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

    Rams Injuries: Micah Kiser: Questionable (Groin), Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Out (Elbow)

    Giants Impact Players

    • Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,282 passing yards (256.4 per game), four touchdowns and one interception. He also has 197 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Kenny Golladay has 17 catches (29 targets) and paces his team with 282 receiving yards (56.4 per game).
    • Azeez Ojulari has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and 14 tackles.
    • Logan Ryan has totaled 43 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season James Bradberry leads the team with two interceptions and has added 19 tackles and five passes defended.

    Giants Injuries: Adrian Colbert: Questionable (Shoulder), Dexter Lawrence: Questionable (Knee), Darius Slayton: Questionable (Foot)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_14887951
    NHRA

    How to Watch NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16931526
    NASCAR

    How to Watch Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

    6 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Soccer

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Women's College Soccer

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16937919
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    1 hour ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (L) during a timeout against the Baltimore Ravens in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Ole Miss in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Florida at Auburn in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16931733
    NFL

    How to Watch Chargers at Ravens

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy