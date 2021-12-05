How to Watch New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Giants (4-7) visit a streaking Miami Dolphins (5-7) squad on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins have won four games in a row. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Miami and New York Stats
- The Dolphins average 19.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Giants allow per outing (23).
- The Dolphins rack up 60.7 fewer yards per game (310.8), than the Giants allow per outing (371.5).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Giants have forced (19).
- This season the Giants put up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins allow (23.3).
- The Giants collect 49.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Dolphins give up (367.4).
- This season the Giants have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (19).
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa has 1,701 passing yards (141.8 per game) and a 70.5% completion percentage (165-for-234), tossing 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions.
- Myles Gaskin has run for a team-leading 482 yards (40.2 YPG) and three touchdowns. He also has 212 receiving yards on 43 catches and four touchdowns.
- Jaylen Waddle has been targeted 103 times and has 77 catches, leading his team with 759 yards (63.3 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Jaelan Phillips has notched a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 33 tackles.
- Jerome Baker has racked up 63 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Xavien Howard leads the team with three interceptions and has added 35 tackles and 13 passes defended.
Dolphins Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Adam Shaheen
TE
Knee
Doubtful
Jaelan Phillips
LB
Hip
Questionable
Phillip Lindsay
RB
Ankle
Doubtful
Brandon Jones
S
Ankle
Questionable
Trill Williams
CB
Hamstring
Doubtful
Jaylen Waddle
WR
Glute
Full Participation In Practice
Jevon Holland
S
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Robert Hunt
OL
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,428 passing yards (220.7 per game), 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has 298 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns.
- Devontae Booker has churned out a team-best 340 rushing yards (30.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has added 22 receptions for 183 yards and one TD.
- Kadarius Toney has hauled in 35 passes for a team-high 392 yards. He has been targeted 48 times, and averages 35.6 yards per game.
- Leonard Williams has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added four TFL and 57 tackles.
- Tae Crowder's 79 tackles, one TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Xavier McKinney has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 61 tackles and nine passes defended.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kadarius Toney
WR
Oblique
Out
Sterling Shepard
WR
Quad
Doubtful
Kyle Rudolph
TE
Ankle
Questionable
John Ross
WR
Illness
Questionable
Adoree' Jackson
DB
Quad
Out
Cullen Gillaspia
FB
Calf
Questionable
Daniel Jones
QB
Neck
Out
Dolphins Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
Ravens
W 22-10
Home
11/21/2021
Jets
W 24-17
Away
11/28/2021
Panthers
W 33-10
Home
12/5/2021
Giants
-
Home
12/19/2021
Jets
-
Home
12/27/2021
Saints
-
Away
1/2/2022
Titans
-
Away
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Las Vegas
W 23-16
Home
11/22/2021
Tampa Bay
L 30-10
Away
11/28/2021
Philadelphia
W 13-7
Home
12/5/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/12/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
12/19/2021
Dallas
-
Home
12/26/2021
Philadelphia
-
Away
