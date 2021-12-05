Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in action agains the Carolina Panthers during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Carolina Panthers V Miami Dolphins 31

The New York Giants (4-7) visit a streaking Miami Dolphins (5-7) squad on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins have won four games in a row. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Giants

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami and New York Stats

The Dolphins average 19.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Giants allow per outing (23).

The Dolphins rack up 60.7 fewer yards per game (310.8), than the Giants allow per outing (371.5).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Giants have forced (19).

This season the Giants put up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins allow (23.3).

The Giants collect 49.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Dolphins give up (367.4).

This season the Giants have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (19).

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa has 1,701 passing yards (141.8 per game) and a 70.5% completion percentage (165-for-234), tossing 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions.

Myles Gaskin has run for a team-leading 482 yards (40.2 YPG) and three touchdowns. He also has 212 receiving yards on 43 catches and four touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle has been targeted 103 times and has 77 catches, leading his team with 759 yards (63.3 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns.

Jaelan Phillips has notched a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 33 tackles.

Jerome Baker has racked up 63 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Xavien Howard leads the team with three interceptions and has added 35 tackles and 13 passes defended.

Dolphins Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Adam Shaheen TE Knee Doubtful Jaelan Phillips LB Hip Questionable Phillip Lindsay RB Ankle Doubtful Brandon Jones S Ankle Questionable Trill Williams CB Hamstring Doubtful Jaylen Waddle WR Glute Full Participation In Practice Jevon Holland S Ankle Full Participation In Practice Robert Hunt OL Back Limited Participation In Practice

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,428 passing yards (220.7 per game), 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has 298 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns.

Devontae Booker has churned out a team-best 340 rushing yards (30.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has added 22 receptions for 183 yards and one TD.

Kadarius Toney has hauled in 35 passes for a team-high 392 yards. He has been targeted 48 times, and averages 35.6 yards per game.

Leonard Williams has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added four TFL and 57 tackles.

Tae Crowder's 79 tackles, one TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.

Xavier McKinney has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 61 tackles and nine passes defended.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kadarius Toney WR Oblique Out Sterling Shepard WR Quad Doubtful Kyle Rudolph TE Ankle Questionable John Ross WR Illness Questionable Adoree' Jackson DB Quad Out Cullen Gillaspia FB Calf Questionable Daniel Jones QB Neck Out

Dolphins Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/11/2021 Ravens W 22-10 Home 11/21/2021 Jets W 24-17 Away 11/28/2021 Panthers W 33-10 Home 12/5/2021 Giants - Home 12/19/2021 Jets - Home 12/27/2021 Saints - Away 1/2/2022 Titans - Away

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Las Vegas W 23-16 Home 11/22/2021 Tampa Bay L 30-10 Away 11/28/2021 Philadelphia W 13-7 Home 12/5/2021 Miami - Away 12/12/2021 Los Angeles - Away 12/19/2021 Dallas - Home 12/26/2021 Philadelphia - Away

