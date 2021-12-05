Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in action agains the Carolina Panthers during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Carolina Panthers V Miami Dolphins 31

    The New York Giants (4-7) visit a streaking Miami Dolphins (5-7) squad on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins have won four games in a row. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Dolphins vs. Giants

    Miami and New York Stats

    • The Dolphins average 19.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Giants allow per outing (23).
    • The Dolphins rack up 60.7 fewer yards per game (310.8), than the Giants allow per outing (371.5).
    • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Giants have forced (19).
    • This season the Giants put up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins allow (23.3).
    • The Giants collect 49.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Dolphins give up (367.4).
    • This season the Giants have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (19).

    Dolphins Impact Players

    • Tua Tagovailoa has 1,701 passing yards (141.8 per game) and a 70.5% completion percentage (165-for-234), tossing 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions.
    • Myles Gaskin has run for a team-leading 482 yards (40.2 YPG) and three touchdowns. He also has 212 receiving yards on 43 catches and four touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Waddle has been targeted 103 times and has 77 catches, leading his team with 759 yards (63.3 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • Jaelan Phillips has notched a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 33 tackles.
    • Jerome Baker has racked up 63 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Xavien Howard leads the team with three interceptions and has added 35 tackles and 13 passes defended.

    Dolphins Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Adam Shaheen

    TE

    Knee

    Doubtful

    Jaelan Phillips

    LB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Phillip Lindsay

    RB

    Ankle

    Doubtful

    Brandon Jones

    S

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Trill Williams

    CB

    Hamstring

    Doubtful

    Jaylen Waddle

    WR

    Glute

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jevon Holland

    S

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Robert Hunt

    OL

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Giants Impact Players

    • Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,428 passing yards (220.7 per game), 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has 298 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Devontae Booker has churned out a team-best 340 rushing yards (30.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has added 22 receptions for 183 yards and one TD.
    • Kadarius Toney has hauled in 35 passes for a team-high 392 yards. He has been targeted 48 times, and averages 35.6 yards per game.
    • Leonard Williams has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added four TFL and 57 tackles.
    • Tae Crowder's 79 tackles, one TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • Xavier McKinney has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 61 tackles and nine passes defended.

    Giants Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Kadarius Toney

    WR

    Oblique

    Out

    Sterling Shepard

    WR

    Quad

    Doubtful

    Kyle Rudolph

    TE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    John Ross

    WR

    Illness

    Questionable

    Adoree' Jackson

    DB

    Quad

    Out

    Cullen Gillaspia

    FB

    Calf

    Questionable

    Daniel Jones

    QB

    Neck

    Out

    Dolphins Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    Ravens

    W 22-10

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Jets

    W 24-17

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Panthers

    W 33-10

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Jets

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Titans

    -

    Away

    Giants Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Las Vegas

    W 23-16

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 30-10

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Philadelphia

    W 13-7

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

