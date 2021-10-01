The New York Giants (0-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Saints vs. Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
New Orleans and New York Stats
- The Saints rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Giants surrender (24.7).
- The Saints rack up 140.3 fewer yards per game (234.0) than the Giants allow per matchup (374.3).
- This year, the Saints have two turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (3).
- The Giants put up 4.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Saints surrender (14.0).
- The Giants average 46.3 more yards per game (350.3) than the Saints allow (304.0).
- The Giants have two giveaways this season, while the Saints have seven takeaways.
Saints Impact Players
- Jameis Winston has racked up 387 passing yards (129.0 per game) while connecting on 38 of 63 passes (60.3%), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 60 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 20.0 per game.
- Alvin Kamara has picked up a team-leading 177 rushing yards (59.0 YPG). He has added 10 catches for 62 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.
- Deonte Harris has grabbed six passes for a team-high 112 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 37.3 receiving yards per game.
- Tanoh Kpassagnon has notched a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 1.0 TFL and four tackles.
- This season Demario Davis has totaled 24 tackles and 3.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- Malcolm Jenkins has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 16 tackles and two passes defended.
Saints Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Demario Davis
LB
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jameis Winston
QB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Marshon Lattimore
CB
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Terron Armstead
OT
Elbow
Did Not Participate In Practice
Erik McCoy
OL
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones has thrown for 782 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (260.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 23 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
- This year Sterling Shepard has 18 receptions and leads the team with 223 yards (74.3 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and seven tackles.
- Logan Ryan's 25 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
- James Bradberry has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 15 tackles and three passes defended.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tae Crowder
LB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Kenny Golladay
WR
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Cullen Gillaspia
FB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Nate Ebner
DB
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Keion Crossen
DB
Elbow
Limited Participation In Practice
Saquon Barkley
RB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Darius Slayton
WR
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Sterling Shepard
WR
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Blake Martinez
LB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ben Bredeson
OG
Hand
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kaden Smith
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Logan Ryan
DB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Casey Kreiter
LS
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Saints Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Packers
W 38-3
Home
9/19/2021
Panthers
L 26-7
Away
9/26/2021
Patriots
W 28-13
Away
10/3/2021
Giants
-
Home
10/10/2021
Washington
-
Away
10/25/2021
Seahawks
-
Away
10/31/2021
Buccaneers
-
Home
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Denver
L 27-13
Home
9/16/2021
Washington
L 30-29
Away
9/26/2021
Atlanta
L 17-14
Home
10/3/2021
New Orleans
-
Away
10/10/2021
Dallas
-
Away
10/17/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
10/24/2021
Carolina
-
Home
