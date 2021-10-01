October 1, 2021
How to Watch New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (0-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Saints vs. Giants

New Orleans and New York Stats

  • The Saints rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Giants surrender (24.7).
  • The Saints rack up 140.3 fewer yards per game (234.0) than the Giants allow per matchup (374.3).
  • This year, the Saints have two turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (3).
  • The Giants put up 4.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Saints surrender (14.0).
  • The Giants average 46.3 more yards per game (350.3) than the Saints allow (304.0).
  • The Giants have two giveaways this season, while the Saints have seven takeaways.

Saints Impact Players

  • Jameis Winston has racked up 387 passing yards (129.0 per game) while connecting on 38 of 63 passes (60.3%), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 60 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 20.0 per game.
  • Alvin Kamara has picked up a team-leading 177 rushing yards (59.0 YPG). He has added 10 catches for 62 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.
  • Deonte Harris has grabbed six passes for a team-high 112 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 37.3 receiving yards per game.
  • Tanoh Kpassagnon has notched a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 1.0 TFL and four tackles.
  • This season Demario Davis has totaled 24 tackles and 3.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
  • Malcolm Jenkins has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 16 tackles and two passes defended.

Saints Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Demario Davis

LB

Personal

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jameis Winston

QB

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Marshon Lattimore

CB

Hand

Full Participation In Practice

Terron Armstead

OT

Elbow

Did Not Participate In Practice

Erik McCoy

OL

Calf

Did Not Participate In Practice

Giants Impact Players

  • Daniel Jones has thrown for 782 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (260.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 23 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
  • This year Sterling Shepard has 18 receptions and leads the team with 223 yards (74.3 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
  • This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and seven tackles.
  • Logan Ryan's 25 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
  • James Bradberry has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 15 tackles and three passes defended.

Giants Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Tae Crowder

LB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Kenny Golladay

WR

Hip

Limited Participation In Practice

Cullen Gillaspia

FB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Nate Ebner

DB

Quad

Limited Participation In Practice

Keion Crossen

DB

Elbow

Limited Participation In Practice

Saquon Barkley

RB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Darius Slayton

WR

Hamstring

Did Not Participate In Practice

Sterling Shepard

WR

Hamstring

Did Not Participate In Practice

Blake Martinez

LB

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ben Bredeson

OG

Hand

Did Not Participate In Practice

Kaden Smith

TE

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Logan Ryan

DB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Casey Kreiter

LS

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Saints Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Packers

W 38-3

Home

9/19/2021

Panthers

L 26-7

Away

9/26/2021

Patriots

W 28-13

Away

10/3/2021

Giants

-

Home

10/10/2021

Washington

-

Away

10/25/2021

Seahawks

-

Away

10/31/2021

Buccaneers

-

Home

Giants Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Denver

L 27-13

Home

9/16/2021

Washington

L 30-29

Away

9/26/2021

Atlanta

L 17-14

Home

10/3/2021

New Orleans

-

Away

10/10/2021

Dallas

-

Away

10/17/2021

Los Angeles

-

Home

10/24/2021

Carolina

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

