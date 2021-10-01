Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (0-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Saints vs. Giants

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Caesars Superdome

New Orleans and New York Stats

The Saints rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Giants surrender (24.7).

The Saints rack up 140.3 fewer yards per game (234.0) than the Giants allow per matchup (374.3).

This year, the Saints have two turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (3).

The Giants put up 4.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Saints surrender (14.0).

The Giants average 46.3 more yards per game (350.3) than the Saints allow (304.0).

The Giants have two giveaways this season, while the Saints have seven takeaways.

Saints Impact Players

Jameis Winston has racked up 387 passing yards (129.0 per game) while connecting on 38 of 63 passes (60.3%), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 60 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 20.0 per game.

Alvin Kamara has picked up a team-leading 177 rushing yards (59.0 YPG). He has added 10 catches for 62 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.

Deonte Harris has grabbed six passes for a team-high 112 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 37.3 receiving yards per game.

Tanoh Kpassagnon has notched a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 1.0 TFL and four tackles.

This season Demario Davis has totaled 24 tackles and 3.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Malcolm Jenkins has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 16 tackles and two passes defended.

Saints Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Demario Davis LB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Jameis Winston QB Knee Full Participation In Practice Marshon Lattimore CB Hand Full Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Elbow Did Not Participate In Practice Erik McCoy OL Calf Did Not Participate In Practice

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones has thrown for 782 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (260.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 23 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

This year Sterling Shepard has 18 receptions and leads the team with 223 yards (74.3 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and seven tackles.

Logan Ryan's 25 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

James Bradberry has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 15 tackles and three passes defended.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tae Crowder LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Kenny Golladay WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice Cullen Gillaspia FB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nate Ebner DB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Keion Crossen DB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Saquon Barkley RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Darius Slayton WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Sterling Shepard WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Blake Martinez LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Ben Bredeson OG Hand Did Not Participate In Practice Kaden Smith TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Logan Ryan DB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Casey Kreiter LS Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Saints Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Packers W 38-3 Home 9/19/2021 Panthers L 26-7 Away 9/26/2021 Patriots W 28-13 Away 10/3/2021 Giants - Home 10/10/2021 Washington - Away 10/25/2021 Seahawks - Away 10/31/2021 Buccaneers - Home

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Denver L 27-13 Home 9/16/2021 Washington L 30-29 Away 9/26/2021 Atlanta L 17-14 Home 10/3/2021 New Orleans - Away 10/10/2021 Dallas - Away 10/17/2021 Los Angeles - Home 10/24/2021 Carolina - Home

