Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the New York Giants (3-7) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in a NFC East showdown. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Eagles -4 45.5

Philadelphia and New York Stats

This year, the Eagles score just 2.4 more points per game (27.0) than the Giants give up (24.6).

The Eagles average 352.8 yards per game, 22.6 fewer yards than the 375.4 the Giants give up per matchup.

This year, the Eagles have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Giants have takeaways (15).

The Giants score 18.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Eagles give up (23.6).

The Giants average 25.3 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Eagles allow per matchup (348.1).

This season the Giants have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (12).

Eagles Impact Players

This year Jalen Hurts has put up 2,306 passing yards (209.6 YPG) while completing 61.6% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 618 rushing yards on 114 attempts (plus eight scores), averaging 56.2 YPG.

Devonta Smith has 46 catches (on 74 targets) and leads the team with 664 receiving yards (60.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 48 tackles.

Alex Singleton has totaled 84 tackles and 1.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and five passes defended 11 this season.

Eagles Injuries: Rudy Ford: Out (Hamstring), Lane Johnson: Out (Ankle), Jason Peters: Questionable (Toe), Sua Opeta: Out (Back)

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,226 passing yards (222.6 per game), nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has 268 rushing yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns.

Devontae Booker has picked up a team-best 330 rushing yards (33.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He has added 21 receptions for 166 yards and one TD.

Kadarius Toney has racked up 35 catches for 392 yards, best on his team. He averages 39.2 receiving yards per game.

Leonard Williams has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 53 tackles.

This season Tae Crowder has totaled 73 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Xavier McKinney has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 53 tackles and seven passes defended 10 this season.

Giants Injuries: Brandon Williams: Questionable (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.