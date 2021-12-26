How to Watch New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Giants (4-10) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia and New York Stats
- This year, the Eagles put up just 2.4 more points per game (26) than the Giants give up (23.6).
- The Eagles rack up only 1.2 more yards per game (367.9), than the Giants allow per matchup (366.7).
- This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Giants have takeaways (20).
- The Giants put up 17 points per game, five fewer than the Eagles allow (22).
- The Giants collect 311.4 yards per game, only 18 fewer than the 329.4 the Eagles give up.
- The Giants have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts has thrown for 2,731 yards (231-for-377), with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions (195.1 yards per game). He's also run the ball 130 times for a team-high 733 yards and 10 scores, averaging 52.4 YPG.
- Devonta Smith has racked up 53 receptions for 741 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 87 times, and averages 52.9 receiving yards per game.
- This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 56 tackles.
- Alex Singleton's 111 tackles and four TFL make him the team's top tackler.
- Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 48 tackles, four TFL, and nine passes defended 14 this season.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jack Stoll
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Miles Sanders
RB
Quad
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jordan Mailata
OT
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Landon Dickerson
OL
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Giants Impact Players
- Mike Glennon has 673 passing yards (48.1 per game) with a 53.5% completion percentage (69-for-129), throwing for three touchdowns with seven interceptions.
- Devontae Booker has 113 attempts for a team-high 506 rushing yards (36.1 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 32 catches for 237 receiving yards and one touchdown.
- This season Kenny Golladay has 31 catches and leads the team with 477 yards (34.1 per game).
- This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with eight sacks and has added eight TFL and 42 tackles.
- This season Tae Crowder has totaled 108 tackles, two TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Xavier McKinney has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 73 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 14 this season.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Oshane Ximines
LB
Covid ramp up
Questionable
Leonard Williams
DE
Tricep
Limited Participation In Practice
J.R. Reed
DB
Covid ramp up
Questionable
Austin Johnson
DT
Foot
Questionable
Cullen Gillaspia
FB
Shin
Limited Participation In Practice
Kadarius Toney
WR
Oblique
Questionable
Gary Brightwell
RB
Neck
Out
Ben Bredeson
OG
Ankle
Out
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Giants
L 13-7
Away
12/5/2021
Jets
W 33-18
Away
12/21/2021
Washington
W 27-17
Home
12/26/2021
Giants
-
Home
1/2/2022
Washington
-
Away
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Miami
L 20-9
Away
12/12/2021
Los Angeles
L 37-21
Away
12/19/2021
Dallas
L 21-6
Home
12/26/2021
Philadelphia
-
Away
1/2/2022
Chicago
-
Away
