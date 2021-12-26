Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates as he walks off the field after a victory against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (4-10) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia and New York Stats

This year, the Eagles put up just 2.4 more points per game (26) than the Giants give up (23.6).

The Eagles rack up only 1.2 more yards per game (367.9), than the Giants allow per matchup (366.7).

This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Giants have takeaways (20).

The Giants put up 17 points per game, five fewer than the Eagles allow (22).

The Giants collect 311.4 yards per game, only 18 fewer than the 329.4 the Eagles give up.

The Giants have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has thrown for 2,731 yards (231-for-377), with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions (195.1 yards per game). He's also run the ball 130 times for a team-high 733 yards and 10 scores, averaging 52.4 YPG.

Devonta Smith has racked up 53 receptions for 741 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 87 times, and averages 52.9 receiving yards per game.

This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 56 tackles.

Alex Singleton's 111 tackles and four TFL make him the team's top tackler.

Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 48 tackles, four TFL, and nine passes defended 14 this season.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jack Stoll TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Miles Sanders RB Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Mailata OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Landon Dickerson OL Illness Full Participation In Practice

Giants Impact Players

Mike Glennon has 673 passing yards (48.1 per game) with a 53.5% completion percentage (69-for-129), throwing for three touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Devontae Booker has 113 attempts for a team-high 506 rushing yards (36.1 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 32 catches for 237 receiving yards and one touchdown.

This season Kenny Golladay has 31 catches and leads the team with 477 yards (34.1 per game).

This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with eight sacks and has added eight TFL and 42 tackles.

This season Tae Crowder has totaled 108 tackles, two TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Xavier McKinney has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 73 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 14 this season.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Oshane Ximines LB Covid ramp up Questionable Leonard Williams DE Tricep Limited Participation In Practice J.R. Reed DB Covid ramp up Questionable Austin Johnson DT Foot Questionable Cullen Gillaspia FB Shin Limited Participation In Practice Kadarius Toney WR Oblique Questionable Gary Brightwell RB Neck Out Ben Bredeson OG Ankle Out

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Giants L 13-7 Away 12/5/2021 Jets W 33-18 Away 12/21/2021 Washington W 27-17 Home 12/26/2021 Giants - Home 1/2/2022 Washington - Away

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Miami L 20-9 Away 12/12/2021 Los Angeles L 37-21 Away 12/19/2021 Dallas L 21-6 Home 12/26/2021 Philadelphia - Away 1/2/2022 Chicago - Away

