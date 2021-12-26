Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates as he walks off the field after a victory against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Giants (4-10) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants

    Philadelphia and New York Stats

    • This year, the Eagles put up just 2.4 more points per game (26) than the Giants give up (23.6).
    • The Eagles rack up only 1.2 more yards per game (367.9), than the Giants allow per matchup (366.7).
    • This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Giants have takeaways (20).
    • The Giants put up 17 points per game, five fewer than the Eagles allow (22).
    • The Giants collect 311.4 yards per game, only 18 fewer than the 329.4 the Eagles give up.
    • The Giants have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (13) this season.

    Eagles Impact Players

    • Jalen Hurts has thrown for 2,731 yards (231-for-377), with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions (195.1 yards per game). He's also run the ball 130 times for a team-high 733 yards and 10 scores, averaging 52.4 YPG.
    • Devonta Smith has racked up 53 receptions for 741 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 87 times, and averages 52.9 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 56 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton's 111 tackles and four TFL make him the team's top tackler.
    • Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 48 tackles, four TFL, and nine passes defended 14 this season.

    Eagles Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jack Stoll

    TE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Miles Sanders

    RB

    Quad

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jordan Mailata

    OT

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Landon Dickerson

    OL

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Giants Impact Players

    • Mike Glennon has 673 passing yards (48.1 per game) with a 53.5% completion percentage (69-for-129), throwing for three touchdowns with seven interceptions.
    • Devontae Booker has 113 attempts for a team-high 506 rushing yards (36.1 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 32 catches for 237 receiving yards and one touchdown.
    • This season Kenny Golladay has 31 catches and leads the team with 477 yards (34.1 per game).
    • This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with eight sacks and has added eight TFL and 42 tackles.
    • This season Tae Crowder has totaled 108 tackles, two TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Xavier McKinney has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 73 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 14 this season.

    Giants Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Oshane Ximines

    LB

    Covid ramp up

    Questionable

    Leonard Williams

    DE

    Tricep

    Limited Participation In Practice

    J.R. Reed

    DB

    Covid ramp up

    Questionable

    Austin Johnson

    DT

    Foot

    Questionable

    Cullen Gillaspia

    FB

    Shin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kadarius Toney

    WR

    Oblique

    Questionable

    Gary Brightwell

    RB

    Neck

    Out

    Ben Bredeson

    OG

    Ankle

    Out

    Eagles Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Giants

    L 13-7

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jets

    W 33-18

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Washington

    W 27-17

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Washington

    -

    Away

    Giants Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Miami

    L 20-9

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 37-21

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Dallas

    L 21-6

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Chicago

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

