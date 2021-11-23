New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

How to Watch New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Giants (3-6) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, November 22, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Giants
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Tampa Bay and New York Stats
- The Buccaneers score 31 points per game, seven more than the Giants give up per contest (24).
- The Buccaneers collect 406.4 yards per game, 34 more yards than the 372.4 the Giants allow per contest.
- This year, the Buccaneers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Giants have takeaways (14).
- The Giants average 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Buccaneers give up (23.6).
- The Giants average 334.8 yards per game, just 0.8 more than the 334 the Buccaneers give up.
- The Giants have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 15 takeaways.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has thrown for 2,870 yards (254-for-377), with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions (318.9 YPG).
- Leonard Fournette has run for a team-best 486 yards (54 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 284 receiving yards on 38 catches .
- Chris Godwin has 57 catches (on 77 targets) and leads the team with 717 receiving yards (79.7 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Shaquil Barrett has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding five TFL, 31 tackles, and one interception.
- Over the current campaign, Devin White has totaled 79 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
- Jamel Dean has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 33 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
DT
Ankle
Questionable
Steve McLendon
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tom Brady
QB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Vita Vea
DT
Knee
Doubtful
Jason Pierre-Paul
OLB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Back
Questionable
Chris Godwin
WR
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Dee Delaney
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Ndamukong Suh
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Antonio Brown
WR
Ankle
Out
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,059 passing yards (228.8 per game), eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 258 rushing yards on 50 carries with two touchdowns.
- Devontae Booker has 85 carries for a team-high 315 rushing yards (35 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 20 catches for 161 receiving yards and one touchdown.
- Kadarius Toney has grabbed 28 passes for a team best 352 yards. He has been targeted 36 times, and averages 39.1 yards per game.
- Azeez Ojulari has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 25 tackles.
- This season Tae Crowder has collected 67 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- Xavier McKinney has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles and seven passes defended nine this season.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cullen Gillaspia
FB
Calf
Questionable
Devontae Booker
RB
Hip
Questionable
Saquon Barkley
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Sterling Shepard
WR
Quad
Out
Nate Ebner
DB
Knee
Out
Lorenzo Carter
LB
Illness
Out
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Bears
W 38-3
Home
10/31/2021
Saints
L 36-27
Away
11/14/2021
Washington
L 29-19
Away
11/22/2021
Giants
-
Home
11/28/2021
Colts
-
Away
12/5/2021
Falcons
-
Away
12/12/2021
Bills
-
Home
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Carolina
W 25-3
Home
11/1/2021
Kansas City
L 20-17
Away
11/7/2021
Las Vegas
W 23-16
Home
11/22/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Away
11/28/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
12/5/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/12/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
