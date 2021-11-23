New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and running back Leonard Fournette (7) walk off the fields after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (3-6) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, November 22, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Giants

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

The Buccaneers score 31 points per game, seven more than the Giants give up per contest (24).

The Buccaneers collect 406.4 yards per game, 34 more yards than the 372.4 the Giants allow per contest.

This year, the Buccaneers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Giants have takeaways (14).

The Giants average 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Buccaneers give up (23.6).

The Giants average 334.8 yards per game, just 0.8 more than the 334 the Buccaneers give up.

The Giants have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 15 takeaways.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has thrown for 2,870 yards (254-for-377), with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions (318.9 YPG).

Leonard Fournette has run for a team-best 486 yards (54 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 284 receiving yards on 38 catches .

Chris Godwin has 57 catches (on 77 targets) and leads the team with 717 receiving yards (79.7 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Shaquil Barrett has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding five TFL, 31 tackles, and one interception.

Over the current campaign, Devin White has totaled 79 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.

Jamel Dean has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 33 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Rakeem Nunez-Roches DT Ankle Questionable Steve McLendon DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Tom Brady QB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Vita Vea DT Knee Doubtful Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Rob Gronkowski TE Back Questionable Chris Godwin WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice Dee Delaney CB Ankle Questionable Ndamukong Suh DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Antonio Brown WR Ankle Out

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,059 passing yards (228.8 per game), eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 258 rushing yards on 50 carries with two touchdowns.

Devontae Booker has 85 carries for a team-high 315 rushing yards (35 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 20 catches for 161 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Kadarius Toney has grabbed 28 passes for a team best 352 yards. He has been targeted 36 times, and averages 39.1 yards per game.

Azeez Ojulari has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 25 tackles.

This season Tae Crowder has collected 67 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Xavier McKinney has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles and seven passes defended nine this season.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cullen Gillaspia FB Calf Questionable Devontae Booker RB Hip Questionable Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Questionable Sterling Shepard WR Quad Out Nate Ebner DB Knee Out Lorenzo Carter LB Illness Out

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Bears W 38-3 Home 10/31/2021 Saints L 36-27 Away 11/14/2021 Washington L 29-19 Away 11/22/2021 Giants - Home 11/28/2021 Colts - Away 12/5/2021 Falcons - Away 12/12/2021 Bills - Home

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Carolina W 25-3 Home 11/1/2021 Kansas City L 20-17 Away 11/7/2021 Las Vegas W 23-16 Home 11/22/2021 Tampa Bay - Away 11/28/2021 Philadelphia - Home 12/5/2021 Miami - Away 12/12/2021 Los Angeles - Away

Regional restrictions apply.