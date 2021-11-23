New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and running back Leonard Fournette (7) walk off the fields after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Giants (3-6) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, November 22, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Giants

    Tampa Bay and New York Stats

    • The Buccaneers score 31 points per game, seven more than the Giants give up per contest (24).
    • The Buccaneers collect 406.4 yards per game, 34 more yards than the 372.4 the Giants allow per contest.
    • This year, the Buccaneers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Giants have takeaways (14).
    • The Giants average 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Buccaneers give up (23.6).
    • The Giants average 334.8 yards per game, just 0.8 more than the 334 the Buccaneers give up.
    • The Giants have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 15 takeaways.

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has thrown for 2,870 yards (254-for-377), with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions (318.9 YPG).
    • Leonard Fournette has run for a team-best 486 yards (54 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 284 receiving yards on 38 catches .
    • Chris Godwin has 57 catches (on 77 targets) and leads the team with 717 receiving yards (79.7 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • Shaquil Barrett has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding five TFL, 31 tackles, and one interception.
    • Over the current campaign, Devin White has totaled 79 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
    • Jamel Dean has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 33 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Rakeem Nunez-Roches

    DT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Steve McLendon

    DT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tom Brady

    QB

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Vita Vea

    DT

    Knee

    Doubtful

    Jason Pierre-Paul

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rob Gronkowski

    TE

    Back

    Questionable

    Chris Godwin

    WR

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Dee Delaney

    CB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Ndamukong Suh

    DT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Antonio Brown

    WR

    Ankle

    Out

    Giants Impact Players

    • Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,059 passing yards (228.8 per game), eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 258 rushing yards on 50 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Devontae Booker has 85 carries for a team-high 315 rushing yards (35 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 20 catches for 161 receiving yards and one touchdown.
    • Kadarius Toney has grabbed 28 passes for a team best 352 yards. He has been targeted 36 times, and averages 39.1 yards per game.
    • Azeez Ojulari has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 25 tackles.
    • This season Tae Crowder has collected 67 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • Xavier McKinney has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles and seven passes defended nine this season.

    Giants Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cullen Gillaspia

    FB

    Calf

    Questionable

    Devontae Booker

    RB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Saquon Barkley

    RB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Sterling Shepard

    WR

    Quad

    Out

    Nate Ebner

    DB

    Knee

    Out

    Lorenzo Carter

    LB

    Illness

    Out

    Buccaneers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Bears

    W 38-3

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Saints

    L 36-27

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Washington

    L 29-19

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colts

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bills

    -

    Home

    Giants Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Carolina

    W 25-3

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Kansas City

    L 20-17

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Las Vegas

    W 23-16

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

