Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Giants at Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bears go for their second straight win on Sunday when they host the Giants at Soldier Field
    Author:

    The Bears beat the Seahawks last Sunday with an improbable comeback led by Nick Foles. Foles, starting for the injured Justin Fields, took the Bears 80 yards on their last drive and then converted a huge two-point conversion to give Chicago the 25-24 win over Seattle.

    How to Watch Giants at Bears Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream the Giants at Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bears and was just their second win in their last 10. Chicago is now just trying to salvage a couple more wins to end a disappointing year.

    Sunday that starts with a game against a Giants team that has lost four in a row.

    New York has been reeling since losing starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a neck injury. 

    The offense has really struggled during this slump as the Giants haven't come close to winning.

    Sunday, though, they will look to snap their long skid and beat a Bears team who has struggled just as much on offense.

    This game is for pride. Neither team has quit battling which should make this an interesting game on Sunday afternoon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    New York Giants at Chicago Bears

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 25-24 Chicago victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants at Bears

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Bills

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) jogs to the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Patriots

    50 seconds ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Chiefs at Bengals

    50 seconds ago
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes 78 yards for a touchdown Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Colts

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Football Team

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Jets

    50 seconds ago
    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 14, 2021. Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    50 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy