The Bears go for their second straight win on Sunday when they host the Giants at Soldier Field

The Bears beat the Seahawks last Sunday with an improbable comeback led by Nick Foles. Foles, starting for the injured Justin Fields, took the Bears 80 yards on their last drive and then converted a huge two-point conversion to give Chicago the 25-24 win over Seattle.

How to Watch Giants at Bears Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Giants at Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bears and was just their second win in their last 10. Chicago is now just trying to salvage a couple more wins to end a disappointing year.

Sunday that starts with a game against a Giants team that has lost four in a row.

New York has been reeling since losing starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a neck injury.

The offense has really struggled during this slump as the Giants haven't come close to winning.

Sunday, though, they will look to snap their long skid and beat a Bears team who has struggled just as much on offense.

This game is for pride. Neither team has quit battling which should make this an interesting game on Sunday afternoon.

