How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys

The Giants (1–3) picked up their first win of the NFL season last week, but this week they face the Cowboys (3–1), who have looked like the best team in the NFC East to this point.

How to Watch: Giants at Cowboys

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream Giants at Cowboys on fuboTV

The Giants defeated the Saints in overtime last week, with Daniel Jones throwing for a season-high 402 yards and posting his first multi-touchdown game of the season. He also threw his first interception.

New York running back Saquon Barkley continues to look more and more like his old self in his return from injury. Against the Saints, he had 74 receiving yards and a touchdown in addition to 52 rushing yards and a score.

The Giants have allowed 20-plus points in three of four games, including allowing 30 to the Washington Football Team. Can it slow down the high-powered Cowboys offense?

Dallas is averaging 31.5 points per game, the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown 10 touchdowns, tied for third in the league. He's second in completion percentage at 75.2%. After missing most of last year with an ankle injury and dealing with a shoulder issue in the preseason, Prescott is playing the best football of his career.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is average 5.3 yards per carry, the best mark of his career.

