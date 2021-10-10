How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys

    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The NFC East-leading Cowboys host the Giants in a division battle Sunday.
    Author:

    The Giants (1–3) picked up their first win of the NFL season last week, but this week they face the Cowboys (3–1), who have looked like the best team in the NFC East to this point.

    How to Watch: Giants at Cowboys

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    Live Stream Giants at Cowboys on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Giants defeated the Saints in overtime last week, with Daniel Jones throwing for a season-high 402 yards and posting his first multi-touchdown game of the season. He also threw his first interception.

    New York running back Saquon Barkley continues to look more and more like his old self in his return from injury. Against the Saints, he had 74 receiving yards and a touchdown in addition to 52 rushing yards and a score.

    The Giants have allowed 20-plus points in three of four games, including allowing 30 to the Washington Football Team. Can it slow down the high-powered Cowboys offense?

    Dallas is averaging 31.5 points per game, the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

    Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown 10 touchdowns, tied for third in the league. He's second in completion percentage at 75.2%. After missing most of last year with an ankle injury and dealing with a shoulder issue in the preseason, Prescott is playing the best football of his career.

    Running back Ezekiel Elliott is average 5.3 yards per carry, the best mark of his career.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16888217
