How to Watch Giants at Chiefs

    • November 1, 2021
    How to Watch New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After a slow start to the season, can the Chiefs get back to .500 on Monday night when they face the Giants?
    After losing the Super Bowl to the Buccaneers last season, the Chiefs have struggled to start this season. Kansas City holds a 3–4 record heading into their home game Monday against the Giants (2–5).

    How to Watch New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN/ESPN2

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has thrown nine interceptions this season, the most in the league. He had just six interceptions all of last season.

    Kansas City's offense isn't playing at the high level it has in the past few seasons, but the struggle of the defense is the bigger story. The team ranks 27th in scoring defense, 28th in total yards allowed and 27th in rushing yards allowed.

    The Giants have seen injuries decimate their receiving unit, but they should be healthier for this game than they have been in a few weeks.

    Quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off an efficient Week 7 that saw him complete 69.7% of his passes. But New York won't have running back Saquon Barkley, a big loss against a run defense as bad as Kansas City's.

    In addition to the main Monday Night Football feed on ESPN, ESPN2 will host the ManningCast with former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning commentating the game with the help of various guests.

