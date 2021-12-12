How to Watch Giants vs. Chargers

The Chargers will try to win consecutive games for the first time since October as they host the New York Giants.

The Los Angeles Chargers look to build their resume as they are in the thick of the playoff hunt. Los Angeles has a great shot of making the playoffs for the first time without Philip Rivers as its starting quarterback. They are coming off a 41-22 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a nice bounce back after their offense was stifled in Denver the week before.

How to Watch New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Chargers tremendous offensive display on the road against a good team should give them momentum in this one even though they will be missing their best receiver. Keenan Allen tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and is not eligible to play in this one.

The Giants will also be short handed on offense because Daniel Jones will be out for the second consecutive game. Jones sustained a neck injury two weeks ago against Philadelphia and Mike Glennon will start in his place.

It was uncertain if Glennon would play in this game since he had a concussion in last week's game against Miami. Jake Fromm was signed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad just in case Glennon couldn't go, so the Giants quarterback situation should be monitored closely in this game.

