How to Watch Giants vs. Chargers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Chargers will try to win consecutive games for the first time since October as they host the New York Giants.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Chargers look to build their resume as they are in the thick of the playoff hunt. Los Angeles has a great shot of making the playoffs for the first time without Philip Rivers as its starting quarterback. They are coming off a 41-22 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a nice bounce back after their offense was stifled in Denver the week before. 

    How to Watch New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live Stream New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Chargers tremendous offensive display on the road against a good team should give them momentum in this one even though they will be missing their best receiver. Keenan Allen tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and is not eligible to play in this one.

    The Giants will also be short handed on offense because Daniel Jones will be out for the second consecutive game. Jones sustained a neck injury two weeks ago against Philadelphia and Mike Glennon will start in his place.

    It was uncertain if Glennon would play in this game since he had a concussion in last week's game against Miami. Jake Fromm was signed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad just in case Glennon couldn't go, so the Giants quarterback situation should be monitored closely in this game.  

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants vs. Chargers

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Lions vs. Broncos

    1 minute ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots the ball as Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NJIT at Northwestern

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kent State vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    West Virginia vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; NJIT Highlanders guard Dylan O'Hearn (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. NJIT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; NJIT Highlanders guard Dylan O'Hearn (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NJIT vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    soccer fans
    Copa do Brazil Soccer

    How to Watch Copa do Brasil Final: CA Paranaense at CA Mineiro

    31 minutes ago
    villanova
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at Baylor

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy