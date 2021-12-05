Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch New York Giants at Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Dolphins go for their fifth straight win on Sunday when they host the Giants.
    The Dolphins host the Giants on Sunday having won their last four games. The winning streak comes after Miami lost seven straight. It has been a surprise turnaround for the Dolphins that has them at the edge of the playoffs.

    How to Watch Giants at Dolphins Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WXXA-ALBANY, NY)

    Live stream the Giants at Dolphins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The season looked lost a month ago, but now the Dolphins are playing good football and feel like they have a shot at making a run at the playoffs.

    Sunday, the Dolphins will look to continue their streak when they host a Giants team that is coming off a big win over the Eagles last week.

    New York used great defense and just enough offense last week in its 13-7 victory. The win improved its record to 4-7 on the year and has the team on the verge of being in playoff contention.

    Both teams are desperate for a win which should make for a great game on Sunday. 

    The Dolphins have a slight edge by playing at home, but the Giants have enough talent to come in and get a big road win.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WXXA-ALBANY, NY)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
