The winless Giants travel to New Orleans to play a Saints team coming off a win against New England.

The Giants (0–3) are without a win through the first three weeks of the NFL season as they head to New Orleans on Sunday for a game against the Saints.

Just four other teams remain winless entering Week 4.

How to Watch New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints Online:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

You can live stream New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Saints put on a dominant performance in a 38–3 win against the Packers in the first week of the season, but then they fell 26–7 to the Panthers. New Orleans enters this Sunday's game with a 2–1 record after a Week 3 win against the Patriots.

Quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara have been the rocks that the Saints' offense has leaned on without injured star receiver Michael Thomas. Winston has 387 yards and seven passing touchdowns along with 60 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

New York's leading rusher is quarterback Daniel Jones, who has 161 rushing yards through three weeks. He also adds 782 passing yards and four total touchdowns.

New York's offense is average, but their defense is struggling. The Giants allow 24.7 points per game on average.

Regional restrictions may apply.