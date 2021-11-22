How to Watch Giants at Bucs ManningCast

The ManningCast is back Monday night when the Giants head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers.

Peyton and Eli Manning have been the breakout star of Monday nights this season in the NFL. The brothers have made a great team as they welcome guests and give insight into Monday Night football games.

How to Watch Giants at Buccaneers ManningCast Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The games this year have been pretty good, but the ManningCast has been even better. Peyton and Eli were two of the best quarterbacks to play while they were in the league and they haven't disappointed in their commentary.

This week, they will get to talk about old foe Tom Brady as he tries to help the Buccaneers snap their two-game losing streak. Brady & Co. have lost to the Saints and the Washington Football Team during their last two games and will look to bounce back in their one and only Monday night appearance this year.

This will be the second time Eli will be able to talk about his former team as the Giants played and lost to the Chiefs three weeks ago on Monday night.

It should be interesting to see what Peyton and Eli have to say about their longtime nemesis in Brady during the game. What we do know, though, is that it should be entertaining.

