How to Watch Giants at Football Team

The Washington Football Team (0-1) and New York Giants (0-1) head to D.C. to face off in a NFC East battle of the bottom.

This game will be an exciting start to Week 2 of the NFL's regular season. Both the Washington Football Team and the Giants dropped their season openers and will be eager to clinch their first win of the season. This battle of running offenses will be one that you will not want to miss.

How to Watch Giants vs Football Team:

Game Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

You can live stream the Giants vs. Football Team game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington is coming off of a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Even more important than the loss of the game, though, is the loss of Ryan Fitzpatrick who went out with a hip injury.

The Football Team's backup, Taylor Heinicke, came in and threw for 122 yards and a touchdown on 11 completions. He wasn't quite able to get the win, but he did show that he can handle the offense.

Antonio Gibson was also used as a workhorse, rushing 20 times for 90 yards. Look for him to have a huge game against this Giants front seven as long as he can hold on to the ball.

The Giants dropped their first game of the season to the Denver Broncos, 27-13. Daniel Jones performed at a similar level to last season, completing 22 passes on 37 attempts for 267 yards and a touchdown.

The most concerning Week 1 trouble for the Giants was the lack of production from Saquon Barkley. He was questionable heading into the game, but the team still only rushed him 10 times for 26 yards. He was nothing like the Barkley fans saw in 2019.

The Giants should be a good bounce-back game for the Football Team. Unless the Giants find a way to get Barkley working and quickly, they will continue to drop games this season.

