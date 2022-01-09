Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Two struggling teams meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 9, 2022 when the Washington Football Team (6-10) try to end their four-game lose streak against the New York Giants (4-12), who have lost five games in a row. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Betting Information for Washington vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Washington -7 38

Washington and New York Stats

The Football Team rack up 5.0 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Giants give up (24.6).

The Football Team collect 323.6 yards per game, 33.1 fewer yards than the 356.7 the Giants allow per outing.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 24 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (22).

The Giants average 11.0 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Football Team give up (26.7).

The Giants collect 76.5 fewer yards per game (294.2) than the Football Team give up per outing (370.7).

The Giants have turned the ball over 11 more times (27 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Washington Impact Players

Taylor Heinicke has 3,299 passing yards (206.2 YPG) and a 65.5% completion percentage (312-for-476) while tossing 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also leads his team with 310 yards on the ground on 58 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 19.4 YPG.

Antonio Gibson has rushed for a team-leading 891 yards (55.7 per game) and tallied six touchdowns. He also averages 18.1 receiving yards, grabbing 41 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

Terry McLaurin has 73 catches (124 targets) and paces his team with 960 receiving yards (60.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Jonathan Allen has notched a team-leading 8.5 sacks, while adding 10.0 TFL and 58 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Cole Holcomb has 131 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Washington Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Giants Impact Players

Mike Glennon has 790 passing yards (49.4 per game) and a 53.9% completion percentage, throwing four touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

Devontae Booker has taken 137 carries for a team-leading 579 rushing yards (36.2 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for 256 yards (16.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Kenny Golladay has 34 catches (71 targets) and paces his team with 499 receiving yards (31.2 per game).

Azeez Ojulari has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 8.0 TFL and 46 tackles.

Tae Crowder's 118 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two interceptions make him the team's tackle leader.

Xavier McKinney has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 85 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.

Giants Injuries: No Injuries Listed

