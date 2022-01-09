How to Watch New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two struggling teams meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 9, 2022 when the Washington Football Team (6-10) try to end their four-game lose streak against the New York Giants (4-12), who have lost five games in a row. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Giants vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Betting Information for Washington vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-7
38
Washington and New York Stats
- The Football Team rack up 5.0 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Giants give up (24.6).
- The Football Team collect 323.6 yards per game, 33.1 fewer yards than the 356.7 the Giants allow per outing.
- The Football Team have turned the ball over 24 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (22).
- The Giants average 11.0 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Football Team give up (26.7).
- The Giants collect 76.5 fewer yards per game (294.2) than the Football Team give up per outing (370.7).
- The Giants have turned the ball over 11 more times (27 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Washington Impact Players
- Taylor Heinicke has 3,299 passing yards (206.2 YPG) and a 65.5% completion percentage (312-for-476) while tossing 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also leads his team with 310 yards on the ground on 58 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 19.4 YPG.
- Antonio Gibson has rushed for a team-leading 891 yards (55.7 per game) and tallied six touchdowns. He also averages 18.1 receiving yards, grabbing 41 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns.
- Terry McLaurin has 73 catches (124 targets) and paces his team with 960 receiving yards (60.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Jonathan Allen has notched a team-leading 8.5 sacks, while adding 10.0 TFL and 58 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Cole Holcomb has 131 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Washington Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Giants Impact Players
- Mike Glennon has 790 passing yards (49.4 per game) and a 53.9% completion percentage, throwing four touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.
- Devontae Booker has taken 137 carries for a team-leading 579 rushing yards (36.2 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for 256 yards (16.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
- Kenny Golladay has 34 catches (71 targets) and paces his team with 499 receiving yards (31.2 per game).
- Azeez Ojulari has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 8.0 TFL and 46 tackles.
- Tae Crowder's 118 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two interceptions make him the team's tackle leader.
- Xavier McKinney has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 85 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.
Giants Injuries: No Injuries Listed
