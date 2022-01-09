How to Watch Jets at Bills

The Bills look to clinch the AFC East on Sunday when they host the rival Jets in Buffalo.

The Bills have put themselves in a position to win the AFC East for the second straight year on Sunday with a victory. Buffalo could still win the division if the Patriots lose, but winning just makes it easier.

How to Watch New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Bills could finish as high as second in the AFC with a win but could finish as low as seventh with a loss. Only the Patriots have more possibilities heading into the last week.

Buffalo will more than likely finish three or four with a win, but will still be division champions.

The Jets will look to send the Bills home without that title as they look to bounce back from a near-miss against the defending champion Bucs last Sunday.

New York led Tampa Bay by 14 points in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold the lead and lost on a late touchdown pass by Tom Brady.

The loss dropped the Jets to just 4-12 but showed that they still have a lot of fight left in them.

Sunday afternoon, they hope that fight can get them an upset win of the Bills.

