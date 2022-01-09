Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bills look to clinch the AFC East on Sunday when they host the rival Jets in Buffalo.

The Bills have put themselves in a position to win the AFC East for the second straight year on Sunday with a victory. Buffalo could still win the division if the Patriots lose, but winning just makes it easier.

How to Watch New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bills could finish as high as second in the AFC with a win but could finish as low as seventh with a loss. Only the Patriots have more possibilities heading into the last week.

Buffalo will more than likely finish three or four with a win, but will still be division champions.

The Jets will look to send the Bills home without that title as they look to bounce back from a near-miss against the defending champion Bucs last Sunday.

New York led Tampa Bay by 14 points in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold the lead and lost on a late touchdown pass by Tom Brady.

The loss dropped the Jets to just 4-12 but showed that they still have a lot of fight left in them.

Sunday afternoon, they hope that fight can get them an upset win of the Bills.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17444444
NFL

How to Watch Jets at Bills

1 minute ago
USATSI_17471547
NFL

How to Watch Saints at Falcons

1 minute ago
USATSI_17444130
NFL

How to Watch Panthers at Buccaneers

1 minute ago
Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams

1 minute ago
Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) heads to the field for warmups before the game against Miami Dolphins at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 minute ago
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Ford Field in Detroit. Lions Ariz
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) runs with the football against New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy