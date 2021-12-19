How to Watch Jets at Dolphins

The Dolphins are somehow one game behind the Bills in the division and have playoffs on their mind when they face the Jets on Sunday.

The Jets (3-10), who have been officially eliminated from the playoffs, hit the road to take on the quietly red-hot Dolphins (6-7), who have won five games in a row. The Jets have two high draft picks for next spring and the potential quarterback of the future, while the Dolphins only have one thing on their mind: making the playoffs in a very competitive AFC East.

How to Watch New York Jets at Miami Dolphins today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WFOR-TV – Miami, FL)

Watch New York Jets at Miami Dolphins online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dolphins started the season with an ugly 17-14 win over the first-place Patriots but dropped seven straight games after that, losing four of those games by 10 points or fewer.

In that span, they were abused by the Bills and Buccaneers, with a one-sided loss to the Bills before the winning streak started.

Since then, they are playing inspired defense, giving up only 55 points (11.5 points per game) to opponents. Now, the opponents were not the best in quality with wins over the Texans, Ravens, Jets, Panthers and Giants. Teams can only play who is on their schedule, though, and with the Jets up next, the Dolphins could be .500 and in the playoff mix with only three games remaining.

On the other side, the Jets have been one of the worst teams in the NFL.

They are dead last in points allowed at 397 points allowed, 27 more points than the second-worst team (Chargers), and are the only team giving up on average 30-plus points per game. To put a fine point on this, they have given up 24-plus points in all but two games all season.

Offensively, rookie Zach Wilson has put up 1,741 yards (6-11 touchdown to interception ratio) in the nine games he played. It has been up-and-down, with some flashes.

Regional restrictions may apply.