New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Falcons (1-3) take on the New York Jets (1-3) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Falcons vs. Jets

    • Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Atlanta and New York Stats

    • This year, the Falcons put up four fewer points per game (19.5) than the Jets allow (23.5).
    • The Falcons average 34 fewer yards per game (319.5), than the Jets allow per contest (353.5).
    • The Falcons have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Jets have forced (2).
    • The Jets rack up 11.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than the Falcons allow (32).
    • The Jets collect 276.3 yards per game, 107 fewer yards than the 383.3 the Falcons allow.
    • The Jets have turned the ball over eight times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (2).

    Falcons Impact Players

    • Matt Ryan has posted 990 passing yards (247.5 YPG) with a 67.9% completion percentage (108-for-159) while throwing eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
    • Mike Davis has taken 49 carries for a team-leading 151 rushing yards (37.8 per game). He's also caught 16 passes for 80 yards with one touchdown through the air.
    • Calvin Ridley has 27 catches (on 42 targets) and leads the team with 255 receiving yards (63.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Dante Fowler Jr. has two sacks to lead the team, and has also added two TFL and 11 tackles.
    • Foyesade Oluokun's 43 tackles, one TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
    • Frank Darby has a team-high zero interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles, one TFL, and one sack four this season.

    Falcons Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Erik Harris

    S

    Calf

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Marlon Davidson

    DE

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Russell Gage

    WR

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jets Impact Players

    • Zach Wilson has 925 passing yards (231.3 per game) with a 56.8% completion percentage (79-for-139), throwing for four touchdowns with eight interceptions.
    • Michael Carter has 37 attempts for a team-high 127 rushing yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Corey Davis has 16 catches (29 targets) and paces his team with 257 receiving yards (64.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 16 tackles.
    • C.J. Mosley leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 38 tackles, one TFL, and one sack over the current campaign.

    Jets Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jarrod Wilson

    S

    Rib

    Full Participation In Practice

    Elijah Moore

    WR

    Concussion

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jeff Smith

    WR

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Nathan Shepherd

    DT

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Marcus Maye

    S

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tyler Kroft

    TE

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Brandin Echols

    CB

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Adrian Colbert

    S

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Denzel Mims

    WR

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Falcons Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Buccaneers

    L 48-25

    Away

    9/26/2021

    Giants

    W 17-14

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Washington

    L 34-30

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Jets

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Dolphins

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    Jets Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    New England

    L 25-6

    Home

    9/26/2021

    Denver

    L 26-0

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Tennessee

    W 27-24

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    New England

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    9:30
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

