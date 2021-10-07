New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

The Atlanta Falcons (1-3) take on the New York Jets (1-3) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Jets
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Atlanta and New York Stats
- This year, the Falcons put up four fewer points per game (19.5) than the Jets allow (23.5).
- The Falcons average 34 fewer yards per game (319.5), than the Jets allow per contest (353.5).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Jets have forced (2).
- The Jets rack up 11.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than the Falcons allow (32).
- The Jets collect 276.3 yards per game, 107 fewer yards than the 383.3 the Falcons allow.
- The Jets have turned the ball over eight times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (2).
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has posted 990 passing yards (247.5 YPG) with a 67.9% completion percentage (108-for-159) while throwing eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Mike Davis has taken 49 carries for a team-leading 151 rushing yards (37.8 per game). He's also caught 16 passes for 80 yards with one touchdown through the air.
- Calvin Ridley has 27 catches (on 42 targets) and leads the team with 255 receiving yards (63.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Dante Fowler Jr. has two sacks to lead the team, and has also added two TFL and 11 tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun's 43 tackles, one TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
- Frank Darby has a team-high zero interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles, one TFL, and one sack four this season.
Falcons Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Erik Harris
S
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Marlon Davidson
DE
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Russell Gage
WR
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has 925 passing yards (231.3 per game) with a 56.8% completion percentage (79-for-139), throwing for four touchdowns with eight interceptions.
- Michael Carter has 37 attempts for a team-high 127 rushing yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Corey Davis has 16 catches (29 targets) and paces his team with 257 receiving yards (64.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 16 tackles.
- C.J. Mosley leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 38 tackles, one TFL, and one sack over the current campaign.
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jarrod Wilson
S
Rib
Full Participation In Practice
Elijah Moore
WR
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Jeff Smith
WR
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Nathan Shepherd
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Marcus Maye
S
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyler Kroft
TE
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Brandin Echols
CB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Adrian Colbert
S
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Denzel Mims
WR
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Falcons Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Buccaneers
L 48-25
Away
9/26/2021
Giants
W 17-14
Away
10/3/2021
Washington
L 34-30
Home
10/10/2021
Jets
-
Home
10/24/2021
Dolphins
-
Away
10/31/2021
Panthers
-
Home
11/7/2021
Saints
-
Away
Jets Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
New England
L 25-6
Home
9/26/2021
Denver
L 26-0
Away
10/3/2021
Tennessee
W 27-24
Home
10/10/2021
Atlanta
-
Away
10/24/2021
New England
-
Away
10/31/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
11/4/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
