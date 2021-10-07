New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (1-3) take on the New York Jets (1-3) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Jets

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta and New York Stats

This year, the Falcons put up four fewer points per game (19.5) than the Jets allow (23.5).

The Falcons average 34 fewer yards per game (319.5), than the Jets allow per contest (353.5).

The Falcons have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Jets have forced (2).

The Jets rack up 11.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than the Falcons allow (32).

The Jets collect 276.3 yards per game, 107 fewer yards than the 383.3 the Falcons allow.

The Jets have turned the ball over eight times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (2).

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has posted 990 passing yards (247.5 YPG) with a 67.9% completion percentage (108-for-159) while throwing eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Mike Davis has taken 49 carries for a team-leading 151 rushing yards (37.8 per game). He's also caught 16 passes for 80 yards with one touchdown through the air.

Calvin Ridley has 27 catches (on 42 targets) and leads the team with 255 receiving yards (63.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Dante Fowler Jr. has two sacks to lead the team, and has also added two TFL and 11 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun's 43 tackles, one TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.

Frank Darby has a team-high zero interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles, one TFL, and one sack four this season.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Erik Harris S Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Marlon Davidson DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Russell Gage WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has 925 passing yards (231.3 per game) with a 56.8% completion percentage (79-for-139), throwing for four touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Michael Carter has 37 attempts for a team-high 127 rushing yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Corey Davis has 16 catches (29 targets) and paces his team with 257 receiving yards (64.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 16 tackles.

C.J. Mosley leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 38 tackles, one TFL, and one sack over the current campaign.

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jarrod Wilson S Rib Full Participation In Practice Elijah Moore WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Jeff Smith WR Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Nathan Shepherd DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Marcus Maye S Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Kroft TE Back Did Not Participate In Practice Brandin Echols CB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Adrian Colbert S Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Denzel Mims WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Buccaneers L 48-25 Away 9/26/2021 Giants W 17-14 Away 10/3/2021 Washington L 34-30 Home 10/10/2021 Jets - Home 10/24/2021 Dolphins - Away 10/31/2021 Panthers - Home 11/7/2021 Saints - Away

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 New England L 25-6 Home 9/26/2021 Denver L 26-0 Away 10/3/2021 Tennessee W 27-24 Home 10/10/2021 Atlanta - Away 10/24/2021 New England - Away 10/31/2021 Cincinnati - Home 11/4/2021 Indianapolis - Away

Regional restrictions apply.