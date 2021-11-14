Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) makes a second quarter sack on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). The Jaguars were tied with the Bills 6 to 6 at the end of the first half. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, Sunday, November 7, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 110721 Bsjagsvsbuffalo 4

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) meet a fellow AFC East foe when they visit the New York Jets (2-6) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Bills

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Bills -13 47.5

Buffalo and New York Stats

The Bills rack up 29.4 points per game, comparable to the 31.4 per outing the Jets surrender.

The Bills rack up just 18.0 fewer yards per game (390.1), than the Jets give up per outing (408.1).

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Jets' takeaways (5).

The Jets score 3.2 more points per game (18.0) than the Bills surrender (14.8).

The Jets rack up 328.9 yards per game, 66.3 more yards than the 262.6 the Bills give up.

This season the Jets have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Bills have takeaways (19).

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has thrown for 2,236 yards (209-for-319), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions (279.5 YPG). He's also run the ball 57 times for a team-high 319 yards and three scores, averaging 39.9 YPG.

Devin Singletary has racked up a team-best 355 rushing yards (44.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Stefon Diggs has grabbed 48 passes for a team-high 588 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 73.5 receiving yards per game.

Gregory Rousseau has notched a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL, 23 tackles, and one interception.

Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 55 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Jordan Poyer has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 37 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended eight this season.

Bills Injuries: Del'Shawn Phillips: Out (Quadricep), Micah Hyde: Questionable (Ankle), Cody Ford: Questionable (Ankle), Taiwan Jones: Out (Hamstring)

Jets Impact Players

This year Zach Wilson has recorded 1,168 passing yards (146.0 per game) while going 104-for-181 (57.5%) and throwing for four touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Michael Carter has taken 86 attempts for a team-leading 328 rushing yards (41.0 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 27 passes for a team-high 263 yards .

Corey Davis has been targeted 42 times and has 24 catches, leading his team with 349 yards (43.6 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.

Quinnen Williams has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

C.J. Mosley has totaled 65 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Shaq Lawson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 14 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended eight this season.

Jets Injuries: No Injuries Listed

