How to Watch New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bills (5-3) meet a fellow AFC East foe when they visit the New York Jets (2-6) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jets vs. Bills
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Betting Information for Buffalo vs. New York
Bills
-13
47.5
Buffalo and New York Stats
- The Bills rack up 29.4 points per game, comparable to the 31.4 per outing the Jets surrender.
- The Bills rack up just 18.0 fewer yards per game (390.1), than the Jets give up per outing (408.1).
- This year, the Bills have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Jets' takeaways (5).
- The Jets score 3.2 more points per game (18.0) than the Bills surrender (14.8).
- The Jets rack up 328.9 yards per game, 66.3 more yards than the 262.6 the Bills give up.
- This season the Jets have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Bills have takeaways (19).
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has thrown for 2,236 yards (209-for-319), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions (279.5 YPG). He's also run the ball 57 times for a team-high 319 yards and three scores, averaging 39.9 YPG.
- Devin Singletary has racked up a team-best 355 rushing yards (44.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- Stefon Diggs has grabbed 48 passes for a team-high 588 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 73.5 receiving yards per game.
- Gregory Rousseau has notched a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL, 23 tackles, and one interception.
- Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 55 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Jordan Poyer has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 37 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended eight this season.
Bills Injuries: Del'Shawn Phillips: Out (Quadricep), Micah Hyde: Questionable (Ankle), Cody Ford: Questionable (Ankle), Taiwan Jones: Out (Hamstring)
Jets Impact Players
- This year Zach Wilson has recorded 1,168 passing yards (146.0 per game) while going 104-for-181 (57.5%) and throwing for four touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- Michael Carter has taken 86 attempts for a team-leading 328 rushing yards (41.0 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 27 passes for a team-high 263 yards .
- Corey Davis has been targeted 42 times and has 24 catches, leading his team with 349 yards (43.6 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
- Quinnen Williams has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 32 tackles.
- C.J. Mosley has totaled 65 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Shaq Lawson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 14 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended eight this season.
Jets Injuries: No Injuries Listed
