How to Watch New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New York Jets (4-12) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Jets

Buffalo and New York Stats

  • The Bills score just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Jets surrender (29.8).
  • The Bills average just 16.7 fewer yards per game (379.3) than the Jets give up per contest (396).
  • The Bills have turned the ball over eight more times (22 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (14) this season.
  • This year the Jets rack up just 1.4 more points per game (18.8) than the Bills allow (17.4).
  • The Jets rack up 35.7 more yards per game (322.2) than the Bills allow per contest (286.5).
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 27 times, three fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (30).

Bills Impact Players

  • Josh Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards (385-for-601), with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (260.5 yards per game). He's also run the ball 117 times for a team-high 700 yards and six scores, averaging 43.8 yards per game.
  • Devin Singletary has taken 169 carries for a team-high 782 rushing yards (48.9 YPG) and six touchdowns.
  • Stefon Diggs has racked up 94 receptions for 1,144 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 150 times, and averages 71.5 receiving yards per game.
  • This season Mario Addison leads the team with five sacks and has added seven TFL and 25 tackles.
  • Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 103 tackles, six TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • Jordan Poyer has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 87 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended 16 this season.

Bills Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Emmanuel Sanders

WR

Knee

Doubtful

Ed Oliver

DT

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Efe Obada

DE

Ankle

Out

Dion Dawkins

OT

Personal

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ryan Bates

OL

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Stefon Diggs

WR

Vet rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jets Impact Players

  • Zach Wilson has 2,247 passing yards (140.4 per game) and a 56.7% completion percentage, throwing eight touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He also has 161 rushing yards on 27 carries (with four touchdowns), averaging 10.1 yards per game.
  • Michael Carter has churned out a team-best 620 rushing yards (38.8 per game) and four touchdowns. He has added 36 receptions for 325 yards .
  • Jamison Crowder has reeled in 50 passes for a team-high 431 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times, and averages 26.9 yards per game.
  • This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 50 tackles.
  • This season C.J. Mosley has totaled 155 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks, leading his team in tackles.
  • Ashtyn Davis has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 59 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Jets Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

C.J. Mosley

LB

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Greg Van Roten

OG

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Chuma Edoga

OT

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Michael Carter

RB

Concussion

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ashtyn Davis

S

Back

Limited Participation In Practice

Jamison Crowder

WR

Calf

Limited Participation In Practice

Bills Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Panthers

W 31-14

Home

12/26/2021

Patriots

W 33-21

Away

1/2/2022

Falcons

W 29-15

Home

1/9/2022

Jets

-

Home

Jets Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Miami

L 31-24

Away

12/26/2021

Jacksonville

W 26-21

Home

1/2/2022

Tampa Bay

L 28-24

Home

1/9/2022

Buffalo

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
