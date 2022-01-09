How to Watch New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New York Jets (4-12) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Jets

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium

Buffalo and New York Stats

The Bills score just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Jets surrender (29.8).

The Bills average just 16.7 fewer yards per game (379.3) than the Jets give up per contest (396).

The Bills have turned the ball over eight more times (22 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (14) this season.

This year the Jets rack up just 1.4 more points per game (18.8) than the Bills allow (17.4).

The Jets rack up 35.7 more yards per game (322.2) than the Bills allow per contest (286.5).

The Jets have turned the ball over 27 times, three fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (30).

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards (385-for-601), with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (260.5 yards per game). He's also run the ball 117 times for a team-high 700 yards and six scores, averaging 43.8 yards per game.

Devin Singletary has taken 169 carries for a team-high 782 rushing yards (48.9 YPG) and six touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has racked up 94 receptions for 1,144 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 150 times, and averages 71.5 receiving yards per game.

This season Mario Addison leads the team with five sacks and has added seven TFL and 25 tackles.

Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 103 tackles, six TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Jordan Poyer has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 87 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended 16 this season.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Emmanuel Sanders WR Knee Doubtful Ed Oliver DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Efe Obada DE Ankle Out Dion Dawkins OT Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Bates OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Stefon Diggs WR Vet rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has 2,247 passing yards (140.4 per game) and a 56.7% completion percentage, throwing eight touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He also has 161 rushing yards on 27 carries (with four touchdowns), averaging 10.1 yards per game.

Michael Carter has churned out a team-best 620 rushing yards (38.8 per game) and four touchdowns. He has added 36 receptions for 325 yards .

Jamison Crowder has reeled in 50 passes for a team-high 431 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times, and averages 26.9 yards per game.

This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 50 tackles.

This season C.J. Mosley has totaled 155 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks, leading his team in tackles.

Ashtyn Davis has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 59 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status C.J. Mosley LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Greg Van Roten OG Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Chuma Edoga OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Michael Carter RB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Ashtyn Davis S Back Limited Participation In Practice Jamison Crowder WR Calf Limited Participation In Practice

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Panthers W 31-14 Home 12/26/2021 Patriots W 33-21 Away 1/2/2022 Falcons W 29-15 Home 1/9/2022 Jets - Home

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Miami L 31-24 Away 12/26/2021 Jacksonville W 26-21 Home 1/2/2022 Tampa Bay L 28-24 Home 1/9/2022 Buffalo - Away

